Tipsheet: Torrid Phillies catch reeling Cardinals in NL wild card chase

The streaking Philadelphia Phillies are giving the St. Louis Cardinals something else to fret about.

The injury-depleted Cardinals have been losing ground to Milwaukee in the National League Central race – although the Brewers missed on their opportunity to move four games ahead Tuesday night when they lost to the Chicago Cubs.

With the division race trending in the wrong direction, the Cardinals had the wild card race to fall back on. But now there is trouble there, too, with the Phillies edging past them by percentage points in the standings.

“We’re striving to get to the postseason,” said Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who hit two homers in Philadelphia’s 11-0 victory over the Washington Nationals Tuesday. “We’ve got to take it one day at a time. We can’t look at the end prize right now. We just have to focus on what’s ahead of us.”

That adds another pressure point to the reeling Cardinals, who are suddenly playing lots of non-competitive baseball.

The Phillies are 22-9 since the start of June, with 21 of those victories coming under interim manager Rob Thomson.

“We didn’t get off to the start we wanted,” Schwarber said. “We knew we were a better team than what we were in April and May. But baseball is such a long season, you can’t think about where you are at that point. You’re going to have good months, bad months and OK months. It’s the nature of the game. But we kept plugging away each day.

“I feel like we’re starting to get to the stride part. Everyone is figuring each other out and we’re getting closer as a group. The wins were going to come at some point.”

The Phillies have sustained this surge despite losing slugger Bryce Harper to a broken thumb. That injury required the surgical insertion of three pins in his thumb, so he will be sidelined for quite a while longer.

“If I knew a specific date that I'd be back, I'd tell you,” Harper said. “I just don't think it's fair to anybody. I'll be back when I'm ready to go.”

Meanwhile the Phillies appear ready to go without him.

TALKING BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Chicago Cubs plan to spend money this winter, badly need a shortstop, and several executives are predicting that they end up with Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts is expected to opt out after the season with the Boston Red Sox. The Cubs engaged late with Carlos Correa before he signed with the Twins in March, uninterested in any opt-outs, but Bogaerts may be a better, and cheaper fit. Jed Hoyer, Cubs president of baseball operations, was with the Red Sox when Bogaerts signed in 2009.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “I didn't expect them to win 107 games again like last season, but it's the Fourth of July and San Francisco is hovering around .500 and is closer to fifth place than first place. They are 10-16 in one-run games and have been walked off five times, including three times in four-day span last month. The Giants have let a few too many leads slip away and lost too many coin flip games, those close games that could be decided on a bounce or an umpire's call. Those games seemed to go their way all last year, and that is just no longer the case. The Giants are still alive in the postseason race, no doubt about it, but the golden touch that drove their 2021 success is nowhere to be found in 2022.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Blue Jays will almost certainly look to add some bullpen depth, but if they hold any hope of making a World Series run, they need some help in the rotation. Hyun-Jin Ryu is out after Tommy John surgery, there is no way you want Yusei Kikuchi starting a playoff game, and Jose Berrios has been one of the biggest disappointments in the sport -- struggling with both home runs and strikeouts. The Jays' lack of rotation depth was highlighted on Saturday, when Thomas Hatch started in the doubleheader against the Rays and allowed 10 runs. Castillo is the best starter potentially on the market, and the Jays have the farm system quality to swing a deal.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “For the Mets, help is on the way at long last in the form of a pair of multiple Cy Young award winners. On Sunday, Jacob deGrom dominated in his first rehab start for the team’s Single-A affiliate, his first competitive start in nearly a year, and on Tuesday, Max Scherzer is scheduled to start for the big club for the first time in nearly seven weeks. The two aces should provide a boost for a team whose lead in the NL East has dwindled since reaching double digits at the end of May. The 34-year-old deGrom, who had been sidelined since March 27 due to a stress reaction in his right scapula, struck out five of the six hitters he faced for the St. Lucie Mets, reaching 100 mph with his four-seam fastball against the first three of those hitters . . . That was deGrom’s first competitive appearance since last July 7, interrupting what had the look of a season for the ages. Through 15 starts and 92 innings, he had pitched to a 1.08 ERA and 1.24 FIP, striking out 45.1% of all hitters, walking just 3.4%, and averaging 99.2 mph with his fastball.”

Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The Astros didn't just survive their toughest stretch of the season -- they obliterated it. In nine straight games against only the Yankees and Mets . . . the Astros won seven of them. They beat the Mets four times and did not trail at any point in those four games. And now it gets easier -- Houston is in a stretch of 26 of 28 against teams under .500. The Astros started this segment of their schedule with a sweep over the Angels.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Welcome to Cincy’s first 100-loss season since 1982 – or, when club president Phil Castellini was 12 years old. Now, he’s the club’s chief operating officer and until further notice will be best known as Bob’s Son and also the guy who dared fans to ask, ‘Where are you gonna go?’ after strip-mining the roster in the offseason. Oh, it seems like a generation ago, but the 2021 Reds finished 83-79, a nearly identical pace to their 31-29, pandemic-playoffs performance in 2020. Yet this winter, they let Nick Castellanos walk, traded Sonny Gray, traded Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez, gifted Wade Miley to the division rival Cubs and cried poverty, or something, in the meantime. Unsurprisingly, the club started 3-22 and while they won’t be that ghastly, they’re now a season-high 24 games below .500. Not in the darkest days of Bryan Price, or Jerry Narron, or Dave Miley or Russ Nixon has the club been this bad. At least we know how top club officials will feel once a trade-deadline purge that will likely include pitchers Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle is complete.”

MEGAPHONE

“When he executes his pitches, when he’s at his best, he’s as good as anyone in the game. He’s going to have to keep working through things, keep finding ways to get better. But there’s zero concern about any particular part of how he’s allowing runs.”

Reds manager David Bell, on struggling pitching prospect Hunter Greene.

