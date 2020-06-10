Tipsheet: Tour golfers are gladly back to work, scraping off the rust

Kyle Porter , CBSSports.com : “The bottom line here is that this field is absolutely loaded. Like, 'this feels like a major championship week' loaded. It comes at a great time, too. Not only has it been too long since we've had professional golf, but Colonial is a course that can stand up to this field. Despite its nickname -- Hogan's Alley -- Colonial is anything but narrow. Its wide fairways and emphasis on playing the proper angles into these greens are a shotmaker's dream, and we have plenty of shotmaker's at this tournament. This also means we're likely to get an elite winner this week. If you were to take those 12 players above and give me the rest of the field, you would probably feel pretty good about yourself going into the week. Most of the top guys in the world, an elite, fun course and the restart of professional sports after so many months away portend for a tremendous Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend in Fort Worth.”

Mac Engel, Fort Worth Star Telegram: “Driving around Colonial’s 18 holes this week to see the setup for the 2020 tournament was surreal. The course is so pretty it looks Photoshopped. But the rest looks like a setup for a college, or high school, golf tournament. The course is the same, but everything else is not. There is little to suggest Colonial will soon host a major PGA Tour featuring the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and the rest who will be playing competitively for the first time in months. Event planners still put up ropes along the fairways, but I’m not exactly sure why. The par 3 No. 13, known for its stadium seating and extensive suite setup, it now looks like a nice pitch-and-putt. One that I would be lucky to drain in 8. There are towers for the TV cameras, and a couple of tents. All of the areas that fans of this tournament, and Fort Worth’s favorite see and be-seen event, are accustomed to are not here. Because this is the first PGA Tour event since it canceled the Player’s Championship on March 12, everyone involved is following every precautionary step to the letter. CBS Sports president Sean McManus said on Monday during a conference call they will have about half of its normal staff at Colonial in Fort Worth. He also said that this is ‘the most complicated’ production for an event he has ever done. To pull this off under social distancing guidelines will require crews working from Orlando to Fort Worth to California. CBS voice Jim Nantz will be in a tower at Colonial by himself with a robotic camera. His partner, analyst Nick Faldo, will be in an NBC broadcast studio in Orlando.”