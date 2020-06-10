Tipsheet: Tour golfers are gladly back to work, scraping off the rust

Let’s take a moment to thank the PGA Tour for joining NASCAR and the UFC to fill some sports programming void.
An all-star field of golfers has assembled in Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club. Tipsheet knows the place well, dating back to the wedding reception with Mrs. Tipsheet back in ’84.
There will be no gallery for this event or the next three, so that will be strange. But the golfers are excited to be back to work after the pandemic shutdown.
“I think it'll be weird because we're used to being able to use the energy of the fans and feed off of them, and we love having the support,” Jordan Spieth said. “When you get to see all -- especially in this DFW area for me, you see so many kids show up wearing kind of the same hat I wear. It's really fun. It's a really fun week. In that sense it's a bit of a shame. But I'm really happy to be back playing golf.”
So what did the Tour players do with all their free time?
“I installed a septic tank,” Harold Varner III said. “I built a shed, all kinds of stuff. Everything I've wanted to do, I kind of -- I laid some sod. My parents moved into their house, so I helped them out with that. Just everything that you usually can't do because you're working. I took full advantage of that and just got on the lake a good bit. Water was a little cold. It's just now like perfect temperature to get in there and jump in there whenever, but just tried to maximize doing things that I probably will never do in my lifetime as long as I'm playing golf; you'll probably get someone to do it. It's an eye-opening experience.”
While the golfers have been able to practice in recent weeks, they haven’t played high-pressure golf for a long time.
“It's not just going out and having a money game with your buddies,” Justin Thomas said. “Every count shots, it matters, and it's cumulative score for four days, and that's I think for me the thing that's going to be the hardest because I sometimes feel rusty after two, three weeks off, let alone four months. That's going to be weird, but at the same time it's going to be weird for everybody, so I'm just going to hopefully try to get back into that as quick as I can.
“I've been playing a lot, so hopefully hitting different shots and shot shapes and yardages and stuff like that is something that won't be too forgotten since I've been working on it quite a bit. That's something that I'll continue to rely on.
Other sports are watching to see if the PGA Tour can pull off this restart safely, so the players are mindful of all the protocols in place.
“I totally think that we all as players have a responsibility for it to go off very smoothly,” Spieth said. “I guess NASCAR started. It's the first sport that's starting, and with these other ones kind of having an eye on how things are going, if we can get off and running smoothly the first month or so, I think it does a lot of good for the game.”
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Mark Cannizzaro, New York Post: “You have to search hard to find any sliver of good that’s come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some businesses have prospered because of the crisis because they offered things we needed. In the case of golf — specifically the PGA Tour — the first four events that are a part of the restart will enjoy some of the most star-studded fields in their respective histories during the next month. That begins with this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, where the five top-ranked players in the world and eight of the top 10 will play beginning with Thursday’s first round. If you’ve missed golf for the past three months while it — and every other sport — has been suspended because of the pandemic, you’re not going to want to miss this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge. It may be somewhat insulting to say, but Colonial and next week’s tournament, the RBC Heritage, and the Rocket Mortgage Championship, which is only in its second year of existence, have been afterthoughts on the Tour schedule. The top players generally skip them. The RBC always comes the week after the Masters, so that’s a tough draw for the stars. The Travelers Championship, which is batting third in this new schedule, usually is played the week after the grueling U.S. Open and, until recent years, was an event largely ignored by the stars. Not this year, though. All four events will have their respective share of the best in the game.”
Joel Beall, Golf World: “The top five players in the world—Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson —and 16 of the top 20 will be at Colonial for the PGA Tour’s return after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus. It is the first time since the Official World Golf Ranking was instituted in 1986 that the top five players in the world are playing at Colonial, the longest-running PGA Tour event still conducted at its original host site. It will the the first Colonial appearances for McIlroy and Thomas, and just the second for Koepka. Other players of note include Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler, while fledgling luminaries in Sungjae Im, Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland also competing. In total, 101 of the 148 players in the field have won on tour. The only top 20 players passing on Colonial are Adam Scott (No. 6), Patrick Cantlay (No. 7), Tommy Fleetwood (No. 10) and Tiger Woods (No. 11). Scott has previously expressed concerns with the tour’s Covid-19 testing protocol, and might wait two months before re-entering competition. Woods has played at Colonial just once in his professional career, logging a T-4 at the 1997 event. Fleetwood, who resides in the United Kingdom, told Golf Digest in May the quarantine times for international visitors may keep him on the other side of the Atlantic for quite some time.”
Kyle Porter, CBSSports.com: “The bottom line here is that this field is absolutely loaded. Like, 'this feels like a major championship week' loaded. It comes at a great time, too. Not only has it been too long since we've had professional golf, but Colonial is a course that can stand up to this field. Despite its nickname -- Hogan's Alley -- Colonial is anything but narrow. Its wide fairways and emphasis on playing the proper angles into these greens are a shotmaker's dream, and we have plenty of shotmaker's at this tournament. This also means we're likely to get an elite winner this week. If you were to take those 12 players above and give me the rest of the field, you would probably feel pretty good about yourself going into the week. Most of the top guys in the world, an elite, fun course and the restart of professional sports after so many months away portend for a tremendous Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend in Fort Worth.”
Mac Engel, Fort Worth Star Telegram: “Driving around Colonial’s 18 holes this week to see the setup for the 2020 tournament was surreal. The course is so pretty it looks Photoshopped. But the rest looks like a setup for a college, or high school, golf tournament. The course is the same, but everything else is not. There is little to suggest Colonial will soon host a major PGA Tour featuring the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and the rest who will be playing competitively for the first time in months. Event planners still put up ropes along the fairways, but I’m not exactly sure why. The par 3 No. 13, known for its stadium seating and extensive suite setup, it now looks like a nice pitch-and-putt. One that I would be lucky to drain in 8. There are towers for the TV cameras, and a couple of tents. All of the areas that fans of this tournament, and Fort Worth’s favorite see and be-seen event, are accustomed to are not here. Because this is the first PGA Tour event since it canceled the Player’s Championship on March 12, everyone involved is following every precautionary step to the letter. CBS Sports president Sean McManus said on Monday during a conference call they will have about half of its normal staff at Colonial in Fort Worth. He also said that this is ‘the most complicated’ production for an event he has ever done. To pull this off under social distancing guidelines will require crews working from Orlando to Fort Worth to California. CBS voice Jim Nantz will be in a tower at Colonial by himself with a robotic camera. His partner, analyst Nick Faldo, will be in an NBC broadcast studio in Orlando.”
Daniel Rapaport, Golf World: “Golfers are accustomed to tournaments with fans lining the fairways and grandstands framing greens. That won’t be the case for at least a few weeks and here are three significant ways it could directly impact play . . . Another benefit of having fans lining the fairways is their foot traffic, which serves to pat down the rough and gives players much improved lies. If you need evidence of this, simply re-watch Tiger’s final round from the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive, where the rough was juicy … until the massive galleries neutralized it. Woods was 0-for-7 in fairways hits on the front nine—ZERO—and shot three-under 32. That simply would not be possible had he been playing the course on Monday, when the rough was standing tall. This will be even more critical this week at Colonial, where the fairways are tight, the greens are small and trees often come into play. Playing from the short grass will be of utmost importance.”
MEGAPHONE
“My role will be to leave the hotel, drive to the site, park my car and march immediately to the 18th tower. I won’t be allowed in the clubhouse. ... It’s just different.”
• Sportscaster Jim Nantz, on covering golf this weekend.
