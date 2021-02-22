Tipsheet: Traditional powers make late push for NCAA Tournament

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Michigan-Ohio State is just what college basketball needed. Arguably the most anticipated game of the regular season eclipsed the hype, offering more compelling play and interest in the schools' rivalry than football has been able to provide for most of the past decade. A bonus: this was the first top-five college hoops matchup between the programs in their history. Third-ranked Michigan got, from a résumé standpoint, what could be the most accomplished road victory this season with a 92-87 win over No. 4 OSU. It was as entertaining and provocative a game between two ranked teams that we've seen in the past three months. This has been a rocky season -- as predicted -- in college basketball. Each week 40-80 games are postponed or canceled. High-end teams like Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Villanova and Florida State have gone on weeks-long pauses. You never want your best teams out of sight (thus out of mind), but that's how it's been for much of the past three months. Sure, it's been a joy to have college basketball at all, even with the problems that come with hosting a season amid a pandemic, but it's fair to say the sport has lacked some juice as it's staggered along after losing the 2020 NCAA Tournament. All of that seemed to vanish in two hours on Sunday when a national audience tuned in order to tune up for March. A top-five tilt gilded by two of the biggest college athletic brands wound up providing a high-octane, can't-turn-away outcome. Chef's-kiss delectable.”