Tipsheet: Traditional powers make late push for NCAA Tournament

For teams sitting on the NCAA Tournament bubble – that’s you, SLU Billikens – this was a rough weekend of basketball.
One struggling blueblood program after another scored a big victory to bolster its tourney hopes. When push comes to shove, the tournament selection committee will load name-brand teams into the bracket over the less familiar schools.
The NCAA Tournament pays a lot of bills, so marketing will edge merit no matter how the selection committee spins its process.
Consider some of the landscape-shifting results:
- Duke lives! The Blue Devils are threatening to make a late rush into the bracket despite Jalen Johnson’s decision to walk away from his teammates. They edged No. 7 Virginia 66-65 to get the signature victory they desperately needed. Duke (10-8) has won three straight games heading into Monday night’s home game against Syracuse.
- Syracuse lives! The Orange erased a 20-point second half deficit to beat Notre Dame 75-67 for their fifth victory in six games. Instead of slipping off of the bubble, they gained better footing heading into the homestretch.
- North Carolina lives! The Tar Heels blasted Louisville 99-54 to announce their intent to move off the bubble and into the bracket. They close with three of their final four games at home, including dates with No. 16 Florida State and Duke. They will have plenty of chances to make their case.
- Kentucky lives! The Wildcats blew out Tennessee 70-55 to even their conference record at 7-7. They are 8-13 overall, so they might have to win the SEC Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament – but suddenly they look capable of doing just that.
- Meanwhile, the Vols are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Like Missouri, they have enough big victories to remain safely in the tournament field. But like the Tigers, they have fallen into the middle of the bracket after threatening to earn a high seed.
- The Texas Longhorns have hit a Mizzou-like lull. They have lost four of six games since returning from their COVID-19 shutdown. They blew a 19-point lead against West Virginia and lost when the officials swallowed their whistle on the game’s final play. Our Town’s Courtney Ramey scored career-high 28 points, but he got into a heated exchange with teammate Andrew Jones during the second half – and the Longhorns unraveled after the incident.
- Indiana imploded in the second half and lost a must-win game against Michigan State at home. The Hoosiers fell to ninth place in the Big Ten with a 7-8 league mark. They are 12-10 overall. They have two big victories over Iowa, but not much else to brag about this season. Coach Archie Miller is running out of time to appease Indiana boosters.
- Minnesota’s lopsided loss at home to Illinois put their tourney hopes in peril. The Not-So-Golden Gophers have lost six of their last eight games to fall to 10th in the Big Ten. They have a 6-10 conference record and they are winless on the road this season.
Here’s what folks are writing about the race to the NCAA Tournament:
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Michigan-Ohio State is just what college basketball needed. Arguably the most anticipated game of the regular season eclipsed the hype, offering more compelling play and interest in the schools' rivalry than football has been able to provide for most of the past decade. A bonus: this was the first top-five college hoops matchup between the programs in their history. Third-ranked Michigan got, from a résumé standpoint, what could be the most accomplished road victory this season with a 92-87 win over No. 4 OSU. It was as entertaining and provocative a game between two ranked teams that we've seen in the past three months. This has been a rocky season -- as predicted -- in college basketball. Each week 40-80 games are postponed or canceled. High-end teams like Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Villanova and Florida State have gone on weeks-long pauses. You never want your best teams out of sight (thus out of mind), but that's how it's been for much of the past three months. Sure, it's been a joy to have college basketball at all, even with the problems that come with hosting a season amid a pandemic, but it's fair to say the sport has lacked some juice as it's staggered along after losing the 2020 NCAA Tournament. All of that seemed to vanish in two hours on Sunday when a national audience tuned in order to tune up for March. A top-five tilt gilded by two of the biggest college athletic brands wound up providing a high-octane, can't-turn-away outcome. Chef's-kiss delectable.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Winners of seven straight SEC games, the Razorbacks are riding high. A team that was in danger of dropping out of the projected field a month ago is now seen as a likely No. 8 seed. In his second season in Fayetteville, Eric Musselman has Arkansas playing the kind of defense that was so familiar to Nevada's opponents in the Mountain West during the coach's tenure there. The Hogs limit opponents to one shot and force a fair number of turnovers. Musselman's team has a chance to earn the program its highest seed since Bobby Portis and Michael Qualls entered the 2015 tournament on the No. 5 line.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Dismissed as hopeless when they were 5-13, the Wildcats have now won three in a row, including the big Saturday splash when they went to Knoxville and put a 70-55 whipping on No. 19 Tennessee. That matched the widest winning margin a John Calipari Kentucky team has ever had against a ranked opponent on the road. Aesthetics don’t count at this point for the Wildcats – 11th hour revival is the issue -- so never mind the rather unsightly second half when both teams clanged away at a combined 23.6 percent. The lead kept growing, and in lots of Kentucky games, that’s been a problem.”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “[Tre] Mann has been a critical player for a program that had to weather the absence of Keyontae Johnson, who recently announced he would not return after collapsing during a matchup against rival Florida State in December. Prior to the team's Dec. 3 pause, it had won four of its previous five games as Mann (14.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.5 SPG), who has made 38% of his 3-pointers in league play, blossomed and helped Florida maintain its postseason hopes during a difficult season for Mike White's program.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Rams (16-5, 9-3) fell to a mediocre George Mason team 82-79 in overtime, and that drastically hurts their profile. Despite sporting a NET score in the 30s, VCU has zero Quadrant 1 wins to its name and adding an ugly loss to a middling Atlantic 10 opponent won't bolster this team's cause in the eyes of the selection committee. This pushes VCU from a relatively safe No. 9 seed in the projected bracket to a much less safe No. 10 or No. 11 seed where one more bad loss could shove the Rams to the wrong side of the bubble.”
MEGAPHONE
"It was like a boxing match. One team delivered a blow. The other team delivered another blow. It went back and forth. Our guys showed their mental toughness through some of those ups and downs."
Michigan coach Juwan Howard, on his victory over Ohio State.