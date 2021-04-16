Tipsheet: Transfer rule, pro opportunities alter college hoops recruiting

Jerry Brewer, Washington Post: “It’s so unfair, this fairness. The traditionalists and control freaks make the NCAA’s less restrictive transfer policy seem so scary, such a violation of their right to be blissfully unconcerned. It is ‘chaos,’ they say. It is going to ‘ruin’ college sports, as if the enterprise is a paragon of purity. It’s anarchy, this enhanced freedom players now have to change their minds. The cries are way too dramatic. With the NCAA announcing that athletes in all sports can switch schools one time without having to sit out a year, the adjustment will be significant, and there will be a good number of unintended consequences to monitor. But this is no existential crisis, and to suggest otherwise reeks of paternalism. There’s a misguided fear that 18- to 22-year-olds cannot be coached if they have permission to roam freely. It is an overreaction. This new policy is being treated as a grand shift in college athletics, but truth be told, it’s new only to five holdover sports: men’s and women’s basketball, football, men’s hockey and baseball. Coaches and players in every other program have functioned just fine within this dynamic for years. Those are nonrevenue sports, so the scrutiny and sense of entitlement are different. But coaches are still demanding, and players welcome it. Programs haven’t been shut down because young adults are too mercurial to handle a looser situation. Mayhem doesn’t reign, and in some cases the coach-player relationships are healthier. As long as the NCAA remains rigid and exploitative in its interpretation of amateurism, the organization doesn’t merit much trust. But this long-overdue policy adjustment, no matter how disruptive, proves the NCAA is still capable of making an honest assessment.”