Tipsheet: Transfer rule, pro opportunities alter college hoops recruiting

College basketball recruiting will never be the same.
On one hand, there will be more opportunities for top prospects to get paid above the table. Overseas leagues, the NBA’s G League and perhaps the upstart Overtime Elite league will provide options for “one-and-done” players with great pro potential.
So these young men won’t have to pretend to be college students for a year while getting paid by recruiting bagmen.
Overtime Elite hired former UConn coach Kevin Ollie to serve as director of player development and coach of one of its teams.
“This is not for everybody, and the NCAA is for some athletes,” Ollie told The Undefeated. “This is just giving young athletes other options. We want to get the opportunity to come at the elite players domestically and internationally and let them know this is our brand, and this is how we can support you and transition you to become a professional athlete.”
(Tipsheet doubts that Overtime Elite will generate enough revenue to survive, but at worst it will give the NBA guidance on how to fill this market need.)
On the other hand, the NCAA’s formal approval of one-time transfer rights – athletes in the revenue sports can transfer once without sitting out a year – will result in mid- and lower-level recruits bouncing between teams.
Here’s what how Tipsheet expects this to play:
- Programs that have gotten ahead by paying elite prospects could lose that shortcut. This should create a better recruiting enviroment for coaches who don't cheat.
- With fewer elite prospects looking to play college basketball, the blueblood programs will shift their focus to poaching the elite transfers to get the instant-impact talent they need to stay on top.
- Fewer three-star prospects will get major conference scholarships. As Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin noted, if a coach doesn’t have a slot in his playing rotation for a recruit, he will not be able to keep that player in this environment. So why sign developmental prospects with the intent of investing years in their growth?
- Because of this, mid-major programs will have more access to three-star recruits. This is a good news/bad news scenario. Leagues like the Missouri Valley Conference and Ohio Valley Conference are already a training ground players for looking to move up to the power conferences – and that trend will become even more pronounced. But at least the skill level of freshmen and sophomores in those leagues will be higher.
- With the transfer portal offering established talent, coaches will be even more willing to push out players who weren’t looking to jump. Why invest more time in a stalled prospect when an upgrade is knocking on the door? Also, coaches will want to leave scholarship slots unfilled in case unexpected opportunities arise. Roster continuity has become an antiquated concept.
- A large percentage of players in the transfer portal won’t find a spot in Division I basketball. There are many mid- and low-major players who didn’t play much this season. To stay in basketball, they will need to try the JUCO route to rebuild their stock or the Division II level to get playing time.
- Opportunities for walk-on players will increase in the major conferences. With fewer borderline recruits getting scholarships – yes, we’re talking about you, Axel Okongo -- major college programs will need to find willing practice players. Timmy Hustle, come on over from the student recreation center!
Here is what folks have been writing about this:
Jerry Brewer, Washington Post: “It’s so unfair, this fairness. The traditionalists and control freaks make the NCAA’s less restrictive transfer policy seem so scary, such a violation of their right to be blissfully unconcerned. It is ‘chaos,’ they say. It is going to ‘ruin’ college sports, as if the enterprise is a paragon of purity. It’s anarchy, this enhanced freedom players now have to change their minds. The cries are way too dramatic. With the NCAA announcing that athletes in all sports can switch schools one time without having to sit out a year, the adjustment will be significant, and there will be a good number of unintended consequences to monitor. But this is no existential crisis, and to suggest otherwise reeks of paternalism. There’s a misguided fear that 18- to 22-year-olds cannot be coached if they have permission to roam freely. It is an overreaction. This new policy is being treated as a grand shift in college athletics, but truth be told, it’s new only to five holdover sports: men’s and women’s basketball, football, men’s hockey and baseball. Coaches and players in every other program have functioned just fine within this dynamic for years. Those are nonrevenue sports, so the scrutiny and sense of entitlement are different. But coaches are still demanding, and players welcome it. Programs haven’t been shut down because young adults are too mercurial to handle a looser situation. Mayhem doesn’t reign, and in some cases the coach-player relationships are healthier. As long as the NCAA remains rigid and exploitative in its interpretation of amateurism, the organization doesn’t merit much trust. But this long-overdue policy adjustment, no matter how disruptive, proves the NCAA is still capable of making an honest assessment.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “The implications go beyond the first glance. On its face, transfer freedom will be the latest development that diminishes the NCAA's shrinking power. The association is in this place with transfers because, as one administrator admitted to me years ago, ‘we were bound to be sued over it.’ Transfer freedom had to be allowed because the NCAA's antiquated rules continue to be exposed to legal liability. There's also the hypocrisy to consider. The NCAA says the student-athlete experience should mirror that of the normal student. There wasn't anything normal about transfers in five sports (football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, hockey) being forced to sit out while athletes in 19 other sports did not.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “The NCAA’s decision — as clunky and drawn-out as it might have been — is a real victory for the rights of college athletes. It’s not complete freedom of movement, which is a right coaches, professors and regular students have, but it’s a much fairer and more sensible system than what has been in place for decades. The truth is, this should have been done long ago, but coaches and administrators are reluctant to do anything that takes control out of their hands. If your high six- or seven-figure job depended on the whims of 19, 20 and 21-year-olds, you too would probably be resistant to anything that fundamentally changed the field of play. Like on most issues, though, the NCAA slow-walked this one until pressure from the general public and even Congress became too great to ignore. Even after it was obvious for nearly a year that the NCAA was heading in this direction, there were last-minute issues raised about notification cut-off dates for an athlete declaring an intention to transfer and how a flood of transfers could impact a school’s Academic Progress Rating. The NCAA may be a finger-in-the-wind organization, but only after the breeze has been studied for months at a time and sent to three different subcommittees.”
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: “The official loosening of the transfer restrictions sets the NCAA up for another big move. The governing body has signaled its intention to allow athletes to make money from sponsorships and endorsements. But the pace of those reforms, much like the transfer deliberations, are not moving quickly. The NCAA would like a federal framework for its name, image and likeness changes. Federal guidelines would supersede differing state laws across the country paving the way for players to make endorsement money. The structure of that framework is currently unclear, however. The NCAA hasn't offered many details and there's no imminent legislation pending.”
MEGAPHONE
“Biggie said it best: more money, more problems and, yes, that’s a lot of money at that age. But we want to prepare them, protect them and provide people around them that’s going to advise them to do the right thing. We want to make sure they have everything in the toolbox so that when challenges come they know how to fix it.”
Ollie, to The Undefeated, on paying teenagers to play basketball.