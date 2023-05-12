For many college basketball players, hitting the transfer market allowed them to drive up Name, Image, Likeness bidding and cash in at a new school.

This path offered more economic opportunity than turning pro early.

Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson offered a classic illustration while relocating to Kansas. He was a three-year standout for the Wolverines. He had a chance to cement his legacy as one of Michigan's all-time greats.

But more than ever, college basketball is big business. Dickinson doesn’t really fit the NBA mold for big men, so his best shot at gaining a near-term windfall was to shop himself as transfer.

That can pay much better than the G League or overseas leagues. Dickinson left a good situation at Michigan to chase NIL dollars. Scores of players made similar moves this spring.

“I did have a legacy there and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what's best for me and my career, not what's best for anybody else's career,” Dickinson said on Barstool's Roundball Podcast.

Obviously Michigan fans were disappointed.

“The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase,” Dickinson said. “I got, at Michigan, less than six figures. I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year.”

He looked to Kentucky, Maryland and several other schools for a better deal before settling on Kansas.

“I won't say anything bad about that program because I still do love Michigan, I do love the program and everything,” he said. “That's why it was so hard to leave. I really didn't want to leave, I didn't, but I just felt like, man, it was the best decision for me. It took a lot of courage, I don't think people realize how much courage it took for a guy who was there for three years, an All-American for the team.”

With programs able to pay players above the table with NIL deals, more schools are bidding for talent. In the past, at least some major college coaches were uncomfortable paying players under the table.

Previously, in the absence of lucrative NIL deals, players were more focused on making it to the NBA as quickly as possible. Now players outside to the top lottery pick realm find college basketball more lucrative.

This irritates Kentucky coach John Calipari, who made his mark grooming “one and done” players for the NBA Draft while bidding for national titles.

"You talk about Name, Imagine and Likeness, I don't like to get into that with players because you don't come to Kentucky, I call that tripping over nickels to try to get to an NBA max contract,” Calipari said on the Dan Patrick Show. “We probably have 12, 13 guys right now that have max deals.”

Ah, but that sales pitch doesn't ring as true as it used to to. Elite players are taking a pass on the Wildcats for bigger coin elsewhere.

Any school hoping to enjoy consistent success in this environment must up its NIL game.

Missouri lost out on top targets Matthew Cleveland, a forward who left Florida State for big-spending Miami; guard Caleb Love, who left North Carolina and landed at Michigan; and center Kadin Shedrick, who moved from Virginia to Texas.

But the Tigers landed guards John Tonje (Colorado State), Tamar Bates (Indiana), Caleb Grill (Iowa State) and power forward Jesus Carralero (Campbell) and they are still looking to add a rebounder.

Missouri star Kobe Brown seems likely to pursue NBA/G League opportunities as a potential second-round pick, despite rival schools trying to woo him into the transfer portal for huge dollars for one last college season.

Illinois has landed wing player Marcus Domask (SIU Carbondale), guard Justin Harmon (Utah Valley) and power forward Quincy Guerrier (Oregon) – and the Illini are still shopping for a point guard.

SLU landed Oklahoma guard C.J. Noland, but the Billikens are still looking to add multiple pieces. The transfer portal has closed for pre-graduate players, but the shopping remains brisk.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Pat Forde, SI.com: “Congratulations to Bob Huggins, who, on Wednesday, officially became the most powerful person in the state of West Virginia. That might have unofficially been the case for years, but West Virginia University has now laid it out formally for the world to see. In deciding to retain and moderately penalize its Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach in the wake of him crassly using an anti-LGBTQ slur on a Cincinnati radio station Monday, WVU made its pecking order clear. Nobody else at the university could have gotten away with that casual public spewing of hate speech and kept their job with relatively minor repercussions. Nor could any politician, coal baron or other leader in the state. WVU is reducing Huggins’s 2022–23 salary from $4.15 million to $3.15 million, still a rather handsome living wage for a 69-year-old in the state of West Virginia, with the $1 million reduction ‘used to directly support WVU's LGBTQ+ Center, the Carruth Center and other state and national organizations that support marginalized communities.’ Huggins is being suspended for a whopping three games against mid-major opponents. His contract was amended to a year-by-year agreement—which, at this point in his career, is what it should be anyway. Oh, and there will be sensitivity training, which should just be quite an experience for the groups that have been asked to ‘enlighten’ the glowering Huggs.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Former St. John's men's basketball coach Mike Anderson said he was fired with cause in March only so the school could avoid paying his buyout and use the money to hire Rick Pitino, per arbitration documents obtained by ESPN on Thursday. Anderson is seeking $45.6 million from the university -- $11.4 million that was left on his contract and an additional $34.2 million for ‘punitive’ damages -- according to the ‘notice of intention to arbitrate’ filed last month by Anderson's lawyer, John Singer of Singer Deutsch . . . Per documents obtained by ESPN, Anderson claims St. John's officials had tried to offer him a buyout for less than the $11.4 million remaining on his deal before the school accused him of ‘fictitious’ problems within his program and fired him for cause.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away. Miami and Auburn are the latest notable schools to be reminded of this fact. On Sunday, Matthew Cleveland, a five-star recruit from the Class of 2021 who averaged a team-high 13.8 points at Florida State last season, committed to Miami, where he figures to start for the reigning ACC regular-season co-champions. Then, on Monday, Allen Flanigan, who averaged 10.1 points and 5.0 rebounds at Auburn last season, officially entered the transfer portal. The speculation is that Flanigan, who just graduated from Auburn, will now transfer to Ole Miss, where his father, Wes, recently joined Chris Beard's staff.”

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “We should have known all along it would be Kansas to break into the club of preseason No. 1 seeds. After all, the Jayhawks have been a top seed a staggering 10 times under Bill Self. All it took was the nation's top transfer -- Hunter Dickinson -- for KU to leapfrog defending national champion UConn (among others) to reach the first line in our latest update. The initial numbers after Dickinson's commitment had Kansas as a 2-seed, but a deeper look elevates the Jayhawks to third overall, behind Duke and Michigan State. The other big news: Bronny James declaring for USC lifts the Trojans all the way to a No. 6 seed in the West. Not too shabby.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “One of the biggest off-court college basketball mysteries ended over the weekend, with Bronny James announcing his commitment to USC. The Trojans had emerged as the favorite over the past couple of months, but with very little concrete information available and an incredibly quiet recruitment, it was unclear where James was going or when he planned to make a decision. With James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, now in the fold, the conversation turns to how things might look on the court for Andy Enfield and the Trojans. On paper, the addition of James makes USC the Pac-12 favorite at this point in the offseason . . . Because of his father, James has had attention on him throughout his high school career. But he really opened eyes last spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Strive for Greatness program. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 23 games, showing improvement as an outside shooter and adjusting to become more of a focal point in his team's offense.”

Isaac Trotter, 247 Sports: “Talented pieces are jumping from Jerry Stackhouse’s (Vanderbilt) ship left and right. It’s concerning for a program that looked like it was building something intriguing down the stretch last season. (Myles) Stute and (Jordan) Wright left for other SEC programs. (Tyrin) Lawrence seems like a good bet to stick in the SEC, too. Vanderbilt is just not a major player for some of the top talent in the portal, either.”

Jamie Shaw, On3: “LSU finished 2-16 in the SEC last season and now has lost seven players to the transfer portal, which includes its second and third leading scorers, both guards. Welcome, Jalen Cook and Carlos Stewart. Stewart is a Santa Clara sophomore who is the No. 6 shooting guard in the 2023 transfer portal. Cook, who started at LSU before transferring to Tulane, is the No. 2 point guard in the portal. Stewart, who is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, averaged 15.2 points and 1.8 steals while shooting 40.3 percent from the three. He was first-team All-WCC this season. Cook, who is from Walker, Louisiana – 25 miles from Baton Rouge – earned back-to-back first-team All-AAC awards. This year he averaged 19.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 1.8 steals. Former top-50 recruit Will Baker, a Nevada transfer, is the No. 13 center in this year’s transfer portal. Baker originally started out at Texas before transferring to Nevada, where he sat for a year and played two. Last season the 6-foot-11 Baker averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. LSU also added 6-foot-10 George Washington center Hunter Dean (8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Vanderbilt grad transfer Jordan Wright (10.6 points, 2,1 assists). Both are Louisiana natives.

MEGAPHONE

“This going to attract other recruits that say oh man I’ll go play with Bronny, I want to go play with them, I want to go to SC now. All of this is a smart move by the athletic department there’s no question about it.”

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson, on ESPN, talking up the Bronny James commitment to USC.