Tipsheet: Trevor Lawrence's illness shifts spotlight to Alabama, Jones

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Michigan is in the middle of the most unusual contract situation in college football, employing a coach it purportedly wants to keep for a long time but whose deal will expire after the 2021 season. At some point between now and then, Michigan will either have to make another expensive and long-term commitment to Jim Harbaugh or cut bait and admit that he simply can’t get done there what once seemed inevitable. The answer is starting to become clear: The Harbaugh era is doomed to mediocrity, frustration and unfulfilled promise, and both sides need to figure out how to engineer a graceful exit. Michigan suffered perhaps the most dispiriting loss of the past six years Saturday, a 27-24 debacle in the Big House against a Michigan State team that lost to Rutgers in its season opener. Beyond the obvious indignity of losing to a rebuilding program with a first-year coach, Harbaugh is now 0-5 against his school’s biggest rival, 3-3 against its in-state rival, hasn’t played for a Big Ten title and appears to be a galaxy away from contending for a national championship. Pandemic or not, there are no more excuses. Harbaugh is in Year 6. It doesn’t take a decade to build a brand like Michigan into a contender. We know by now that’s not the track the Wolverines are on. They are what they are.”