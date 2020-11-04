Tipsheet: Trevor Lawrence's illness shifts spotlight to Alabama, Jones

With Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence shelved by COVID-19, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is strengthening his bid for the Heisman Trophy.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is firmly in that competition, as is Clemson running back Travis Etienne.
Lawrence remains the obvious first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, unless the terrible New York Jets get that selection and scare him into staying in school.
But Jones has impressed scouts this season while stretching the field with his arm. He threw two long touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith as the Crimson Tide (6-0) washed over Mississippi State 41-0 Saturday.
"What has impressed me most is his ability and willingness to throw down the field -- he's not dinking and dunking,” draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. told ESPN. “[He] is taking shots with accuracy."
ESPN analyst Todd McShay had this take on Jones: “I really like the touch, ball placement and trajectory on those vertical shots -- he gives his wide receivers a chance to make plays. So it's no surprise that his 17 completions on throws at least 30 yards downfield lead the FBS and that he has gone 4-for-5 on attempts 40-plus yards in the air. Jones' anticipation as a passer is really impressive, too. He shows the ability to lead receivers and throw them open, which has helped produce 176 yards after the catch per game this year (fourth among FBS quarterbacks with at least six games). But we can't give him sole credit for all that post-catch production.”
Jones, a redshirt sophomore, has completed 78.5 percent of his passes for 2,196 yards.16 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Alabama is averaging 380 yards passing and 555.2 total offensive yards per game, so life after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been just fine.
The second-ranked Crimson Tide get Saturday off before resuming play against defensively-challenged LSU. Keep the Bayou Bengals in your thoughts before that game.
Meanwhile Lawrence is still doing what he can to help top-ranked Clemson (7-0) remains on course for the College Football Playoffs, but he will miss the upcoming showdown with Notre Dame while continuing his recovery.
"He'll be in every meeting, we can Zoom him into practice, so he can stay engaged and make his comments and things like that to support those guys, and participate in traveling with us as well,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.
Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei is 1-0 as Lawrence’s capable stand-in. He rallied Clemson past Boston College while completing 30 of 41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.
“The most important thing is to make sure he’s not comfortable back there,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “So for us defensively, get him out of a comfort zone, don’t let him get in a rhythm, don’t give him the easy throws.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Michigan is in the middle of the most unusual contract situation in college football, employing a coach it purportedly wants to keep for a long time but whose deal will expire after the 2021 season. At some point between now and then, Michigan will either have to make another expensive and long-term commitment to Jim Harbaugh or cut bait and admit that he simply can’t get done there what once seemed inevitable. The answer is starting to become clear: The Harbaugh era is doomed to mediocrity, frustration and unfulfilled promise, and both sides need to figure out how to engineer a graceful exit. Michigan suffered perhaps the most dispiriting loss of the past six years Saturday, a 27-24 debacle in the Big House against a Michigan State team that lost to Rutgers in its season opener. Beyond the obvious indignity of losing to a rebuilding program with a first-year coach, Harbaugh is now 0-5 against his school’s biggest rival, 3-3 against its in-state rival, hasn’t played for a Big Ten title and appears to be a galaxy away from contending for a national championship. Pandemic or not, there are no more excuses. Harbaugh is in Year 6. It doesn’t take a decade to build a brand like Michigan into a contender. We know by now that’s not the track the Wolverines are on. They are what they are.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “This was new terrain in Harbaugh’s increasingly unsatisfying run in Ann Arbor. His track record prior to Saturday was winning almost all the games he’s supposed to win (47–8 as a favorite) and losing the games he wasn’t supposed to win (1–10 as an underdog or in a pick’em game). This was a new turn toward underachieving that brought many Michigan fans closer to the realization that the coach hailed as a conquering hero isn’t going to do anything truly heroic at his alma mater. He’s 0–5 against Ohio State, with an increasing distance between the Buckeyes and Wolverines in the past four meetings: an infamous inch in 2016; an 11-point loss as a 12-point underdog in ’17; a 23-point defrocking in ’18 as a slight favorite; and a 29-point embarrassment last year. The losses to Ohio State underscore the fact that Harbaugh has never hit the high notes here the way he did at Stanford (a 12–1 season and No. 4 final ranking in 2010) and in the NFL with the 49ers (an appearance in the 2013 Super Bowl).”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “As a card-carrying Harbaugh apologist, the Michigan 27-24 home loss to Michigan State is one that’s going to be impossible to overcome in my lonely fight to convince the world that the guy really is a phenomenal head coach. Losing to Ohio State is totally okay – that program is at another level from everyone but Clemson and Alabama – but this? Ohhhhhh, no. Not after the Spartans got dropkicked by Rutgers the week before. With that said, Michigan really was on the wrong side of the pass interference calls, and … sorry. Give Mel Tucker and MSU all the credit for pulling off the fantastic win coming off the embarrassing opener.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “I know he’s an ex-player and alum and beloved by many but this isn’t working out. A loss to Mel Tucker and Michigan State in only Tucker’s second Big Ten game is an embarrassment. A loss to a team that just lost to Rutgers by double-digits is an embarrassment. And there’s no reason to think Michigan has any shot at Ohio State even after the Wolverines looked good against Minnesota because it’s clear the Gophers aren’t very good, either. It’s time for Harbaugh to go.”
Alex Scarborough, ESPN.com: “The Gators could have stumbled at home against Missouri after a week without practice and with players sidelined by COVID-19 protocol, but they didn't. Instead, Florida took care of business heading into the most important game of the season. Against Georgia on Saturday, the SEC East and the possibility of making the College Football Playoff will be on the line. While Florida has the decided edge offensively, it remains to be seen whether the defense is up to the challenge. Holding Missouri to 17 points was a good start, but Georgia's run game will present a different set of challenges.”
Ross Dellenger, SI.com: “The Bulldogs have problems. Sure, Kentucky’s defense has played well all season, but Georgia has an offensive issue that probably needs fixing before a game next week against Florida and its explosive offense. QB Stetson Bennett threw two interceptions, no touchdowns and completed just nine passes. Georgia scored touchdowns on the opening drives of the first and second half and turned up nothing the rest of the way: two picks, a missed field goal and two punts.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “Remember when Mike Leach and Mississippi State were the talk of college football? It was only five weeks ago. Since then, the Bulldogs have gone from the toast of the FBS to one of the worst teams in the SEC just as Leach's offense has gone from explosive to nonexistent. After scoring 44 points to beat LSU in the opener, Mississippi State has scored a combined 30 points in its last four games. The latest, a 41-0 blowout at Alabama, was even more lopsided than the final score suggests.”
"The team is going to own this. Congratulations to Michigan State. But we've got to own this loss. Each person looking at themselves. Player, coach. All of us."
Harbaugh, in his postgame news conference after losing to Michigan State.
