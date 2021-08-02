Tipsheet: Twins fans feel real pain as their team collapses, starts over

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “In less than two weeks, the Cubs went from buyers to sellers and now fans had to try and come to grips with the possibility of a few players being traded. It seemed like maybe [Anthony] Rizzo and [Javier] Bàez might end up sticking around. But in less than 24 hours, the foundation of our favorite team, the group we'd grown to love for all these years, was being shipped out. These three weren't the only ones from that team that'll be beloved forever. There's been a steady drip in the ensuing years. Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber hitting free agency and signing with the Nationals was one of the bigger movements. Dexter Fowler signing with the Cardinals coming right off his leadoff Game 7 homer hurt. Ben Zobrist was the World Series MVP but his age and off-field proceedings had caught up with him by the end of 2019. Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Kyle Hendricks remain, but it's safe to say the core is gone. The era is over. Perhaps Contreras signs an extension and carries the torch with Hendricks to the next era, but this one is absolutely over.”