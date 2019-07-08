Well, that was something. The Women's World Cup could not have produced a more gratifying final Sunday.
Tipsheet's two big takeaways were:
• The U.S. side delivered a remarkable performance on the biggest stage. The moment was not too massive for them. All the pressure rested on their shoulders, yet the Americans never flinched. They played brilliantly from start to finish while beating the Netherlands 2-0. They toughed it out, as Our Town's Becky Sauerbruun demonstrated while wearing the crimson mask after a head-to-head hit. They maintained constant pressure and finally earned their breaks. They rose to the occasion and soared.
• Women's soccer has come a long, long way. The U.S. women have been the trailblazers, but it's great to see European programs develop right behind them and elevate the sport globally. There will come a day -- perhaps as soon as the next World Cup -- when our country won't enter the tournament as odds-on favorites to win. That will be the ultimate sign of progress that began with our women on the front lines forging the path. That will be the ultimate accomplishment of U.S. women's soccer.
This was certainly a historic team, for what it did and how it did it.
“Getting to play at the highest level in a World Cup with a team like we have is just ridiculous,” U.S. star Megan Rapinoe told reporters afterward. “To be able to couple that with everything off the field and to back up all of those words with performances and then back up those performances with words, it’s just incredible. I feel this team is in the midst of changing the world around us as we live. It’s just an incredible feeling. It’s something that’s very special.”
It certainly is. Tipsheet can shrug off that what the Americans did to overmatched Thailand -- celebrating goal after goal after goal in a 13-0 rout while looking as ridiculous as humanly possible -- and acknowledge this team as one of our nation's all-time great representatives in international competition.
Here is what the pundits were writing after the victory:
Sam Borden, ESPN.com: "Sunday brought a glorious menagerie of top-tier international soccer to fans around the world, and it was fitting that the victory by the United States in the Women's World Cup final -- the most significant, most meaningful, most important of the day's matches -- came first. The day later featured a cathartic Copa America triumph for the Brazilian men and a Mexico-U.S. showdown at the Gold Cup, but those two matches failed to reach the impeccable standard that was witnessed at the women's final in Lyon, France. To what end? For the women, of course, that notion crosses many levels. It is impossible to think of another set of athletes who carry the burden of responsibility that the Americans do, as a group that plays -- every day -- with a social load hanging quite so heavy across their shoulders. They are vocal advocates for the LGBTQ community, for equal pay for equal treatment. They played this entire World Cup while suing their own federation for alleged gender bias and -- in a glorious dismissal of the tedious trope that athletes need to avoid distractions to be successful -- dominated the tournament while dealing with questions about the lawsuit, overwrought (and gender-tinged) dissections of their celebrations and a public back-and-forth with the president of the United States along the way."
Nancy Armour, USA Today: "It’s a group of 23 women who believed in themselves and their abilities and weren’t afraid to say so. A group that really and truly liked each other, wanting to win as much for the other 22 on the team as themselves. A group that confronted the issues that have roiled our society – gender equity, sexism, what we stand for as a country – head on, making sure these much-needed conversations keep going. Their World Cup title is one for the ages, for sure. More than that, though, they’re a team for the ages. For this age."
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: "They were determined to make this World Cup about something bigger than themselves. It could have been just about individual glory; they knew coming in they were likely to be the stars. They could have made this just about their team winning. The Americans were the overwhelming favorites. This could have just been about grabbing endorsements and promoting brands and them, personally, benefiting in every imaginable way. Instead, they wanted it to be broader, more important, more lasting. They wanted to use the stage to force uncomfortable conversations about proper investment in the game and growing respect for female athletes. In America, yes, but even more importantly around a globe that is increasingly watching this event. There was no more time for being polite. There was no more time for accepting what they’ve been given. The team was too good, the soccer too powerful, the time too important."
Brian Phillips, The Ringer: "Should we start with Tobin Heath? There’s a lot to get into here, obviously, but the image I’m carrying with me, a few minutes after the final whistle, is the image of Heath squiggling through the Dutch defense late in the second half. The U.S. women’s national team—sorry: the 2019 World Cup champion U.S. women’s national team—was already up by what would turn out to be the winning score, 2-0, and could have lapsed into time-wasting mode. That’s what Jill Ellis’s side, for all its celebrated potency in the attack, had done with leads in previous wins against England and France. In this game, though, that never quite happened. Maybe the two-goal lead gave the Americans the freedom to exploit gaps in the Netherlands back line; maybe Heath was just desperate to score in her second consecutive World Cup final. Either way, there she was, slipping through space, dribbling past multiple defenders, and putting on a high-speed technical clinic in the dying minutes of the match. It was an example of the kind of behavior—not knowing when to stop—that the USWNT has been criticized for at times during this tournament. It was also really fun to watch, and a reminder of what’s made the USWNT so awesomely formidable during the past month as they’ve mowed down the toughest opposition ever faced by a Women’s World Cup winner en route to the championship. You don’t stop them. They stop when they decide to stop, and not before."
Grant Wahl, SI.com: "The Dutch had pulled a surprise with their tactical approach, moving center forward Vivianne Miedema deeper into the midfield and using Lineth Beerensteyn as a lone striker up top. It was a sit-deep-and-counter plan, perhaps not quite as extreme as the one Sweden used to beat the Americans in the 2016 Olympic quarterfinals, but not too dissimilar in the end. But this U.S. team was different. It had more ways to break down defensive-minded opponents, not least because there were simply more creative players on the field. In 2016, Rapinoe was still dealing with the effects of a knee injury that limited her in the Olympics, but here in France she was reborn, a regular danger to opposing teams. Heath is still a creative force, even if she had some moments late in Sunday’s final when she should have just finished her chances instead of noodling around on the ball. Yet the creative maestro on this U.S. team was Rose Lavelle. That was the case in the semifinal victory against England, and it was true again on Sunday. Watching the 24-year-old Lavelle, the Women's World Cup’s breakout star, in full flight on the ball is exhilarating, the kind of jolt that people will always pay real money to witness in person."
“Overall I thought we had the better of the game. The Netherlands made it incredibly hard for us. They got numbers behind the ball and looked to transition. Incredibly disciplined, strong team, good defending the box, so they presented a lot of challenges. I said to the players at halftime: ‘At some point it’s going to break, and it’s going to break our way. Whether that’s through a penalty kick or a set piece or open-play transition. I felt like we would have our opportunity.”
• U.S. coach Jill Ellis, in her post-match media session.