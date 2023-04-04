UConn stands tall as a national basketball brand again.

The Huskies completed their stirring program comeback by dispatching stubborn San Diego State Monday night, as expected, to conclude their impressive sweep through the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Dan Hurley earned the school’s fifth national title while completing the program’s climb from recent irrelevance.

UConn had been trapped in the American Athletic Conference, a netherworld below the power conferences and above the true mid-major leagues. The program suffered three sub-.500 seasons before Hurley started the turnaround with a 19-12 finish in 2019-20.

The Huskies rejoined the Big East the following season and emerged as a NCAA tourney-caliber team during the COVID campaign. They reached the Big Dance last season, losing in the first round, and then they rolled through a challenging bracket this season to win it all.

UConn reminded the college basketball world that the industry is fluid these days – and that every program can raise its ceiling through conference realignment and redoubled commitment.

“It feels great to come through on promises made by me to all the great people of Connecticut and then with these guys,” Hurley said after cutting down the net in Houston. “This was our vision. This was our dream. This is what we talked about when we recruited these guys, that we could get together and do something big like this. It's just great to come through on promises made to players and to this university.”

While Hurley made major scores in the transfer portal to buttress his lineup, he was pleased to win with a nucleus he build the old-fashioned way.

“I'm just mostly proud of the way we've done it and with the type of people that we've done it, the way we recruit young players, develop young players,” Hurley said. “We do it without cheating. We do it without lying. It's truly been building a program and a culture. I'm lucky I have the best coaching staff in the country that attracts these incredible types of players.”

With former Villanova coach Jay Wright comfortably retired to media work, Hurley has emerged as the alpha coach in the Big East. And he’s comfortable with that status.

“There's not many coaches that were as successful as my teams were at Saint Benedict's, Wagner and Rhode Island,” he said. “Not many coaches in the country that have won 25 games or more in three different programs and now have a national championship.

“So obviously there's a certain level of validation that's going to come from this. But I just feel like my career in coaching, even prior to this, I think most coaches . . . maybe I don't do a great job kissing the media's (backside) and presenting and this image that's incredibly likable, but I am who I am. I'm from Jersey City, and this is how people from Jersey City act.”

Here is what folks have been writing about UConn’s triumph:

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “If not for a bizarre 2-6 stretch from Game 15 to Game 23, this 31-8 UConn team would go down as one of the best one of the past 25 years. Maybe it still can? It shattered the narrative that there were no great teams this season. We just witnessed greatness. The Huskies were everything you wanted in a national champion: aggressive, fast, long, athletic, defensive-minded, offensively opportunistic — and unflappable.”

Zach Braziller, New York Post: “Make no mistake, Connecticut is back. Back as one of the beasts of the Big East. Back as a national powerhouse. Back as a program that will strike fear into opposing schools and will not only be an NCAA Tournament fixture, but a Final Four contender for years to come. Hurley is the driving force behind that. He’s a maniac — in a good way. He lives and breathes basketball. It’s been his life’s work, as the son of Hall of Fame high school coach Bob Hurley Sr., and brother of two-time national champion and NBA lottery pick Bobby Hurley, who is now coaching at Arizona State. He has made a career of building winners, first at the high school level at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, then Wagner College on Staten Island, Rhode Island and now Connecticut. This really does feel like the perfect marriage, the intense Hurley and the rabid Huskies’ fan base. They demand winning at the highest level, which is part of Hurley’s DNA.”

Chuck Culpepper, Washington Post: “Connecticut just claimed its fifth national championship of that span, jumping further ahead of North Carolina (three) and Duke (three) in the hardest category to alter. All those titles have come since 1999, from seedings of No. 1 (1999), No. 2 (2004), No. 3 (2011), No. 7 (2014) and No. 4 (2023). A titan that didn’t really start titan-ing around until Jim Calhoun arrived and started growling for victory in 1986 wakes Tuesday alongside Duke and Indiana in fourth place all-time with the five titles, behind only North Carolina (six), Kentucky (eight) and UCLA (11). It didn’t even cause its fans all that much cardiovascular impairment, treating them to veritable calm as knew Villanova fans in 2018, Kentucky fans in 1996 or Indiana fans in 1981, among others. Their marvel No. 4 seed, a 31-8 pillar of both teamwork and eye-popping skill, won by 24, 15, 23, 28, 13 and 17, and never had to escape anything even if it did have to fend off some Aztecs near the end. They became only the fourth champion since 1985 to win their six games by at least 120 points aggregate. A flaky tournament went to a team incapable of flakiness.”

Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo! Sports: “The inevitable question in the wake of UConn’s latest championship is whether the Huskies are now a college basketball blue blood. Are they worthy of that exalted title? Have they earned the right to stand alongside traditional powers like Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Indiana and UCLA? It’s a pointless debate because the blue blood criteria is so subjective and imprecise. Some will never acknowledge UConn as a blue blood because it doesn’t have a rich history dating back to the peach basket era, because it didn’t emerge from small-conference obscurity until 1979, because it was eaten alive for much of its first decade in the Big East. Jim Calhoun’s brash, bold teams of the 1990s and 2000s changed that, punching up in weight class until they were among the sport's heavyweights and then hoisting trophies at a rate no one else could match. Calhoun claimed three national titles before he retired in 2013. Then Kevin Ollie won another with Calhoun's holdovers the year after. Throw in this season’s overpowering title run with a third head coach, and the case for UConn as the most successful program of the past quarter century is difficult to deny.”

Pete Thamel, ESPN.com: “The echoes of the past accompanied UConn's fifth men's basketball national title on Monday night, as it improved to 5-0 in NCAA championship games and further validated the school's move back into the Big East three years ago. As UConn brought back a wave of nostalgia, it also came at an opportune time for a league attempting to channel its rich history to help secure the long-term future. The Huskies' national title comes amid a confluence of events for the Big East that has the league surging toward the trappings of another era of prominence. UConn's title win delivers the Big East three of the past seven national titles in men's basketball. Along with UConn officially taking over for Villanova as the league's alpha, there's the splashy entrance of coach Rick Pitino at St. John's and Ed Cooley ditching Providence for Georgetown. Both will be called on to revive wheezing brands in fertile markets.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “For all the grandeur of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, football is the engine of college athletics. And at the most crucial time in the history of college sports to be relevant in football, UConn was bad at it. Very, very, very bad. When Dan Hurley arrived as the Huskies’ basketball coach in 2018, UConn had arguably been the biggest loser of the decade in conference realignment. From its once proud place in the original Big East, duking it out with Georgetown and Villanova and Providence and Seton Hall in a league where basketball mattered more than anything, here the Huskies were taking January road trips to Tulsa and Central Florida. And they were doing it because football ambitions had led them to the American Athletic Conference, the landing spot for the remnants of the Big East after the so-called ‘Catholic Seven’ decided they needed to control their own destiny and stop being disrupted by a sport they didn’t care about. With no interest from the Big Ten or ACC, UConn was suddenly stuck in a league with no geographic attachments and no historic rivals. It’s not that the AAC was a bad conference, especially with some quality basketball schools like Houston, Memphis and Cincinnati. It just didn’t fit UConn . . . Would any of this have happened if UConn had stayed the course, continuing to chase a football pipe dream at the expense of its basketball program? We’ll never know for sure. Last week, Hurley was adamant that ‘we would still be here’ even without the Big East. But in reality, the decision to leave the AAC likely saved UConn basketball.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’re a blue blood. This is our fifth one in 25 years. We’ve won a national championship with three different coaches. People can say what they want, but we know we’re a blue blood.”

UConn freshman Alex Karaban, on his program’s stature.