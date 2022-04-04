Tipsheet: Ultra-successful Matta attempts coaching comeback at Butler

In recent years, Thad Matta’s name would pop up on wish lists as college basketball programs bought out their old coach and threw big dollars at a new one while chasing NCAA Tournament dreams.

Matta has posted a sterling 439-154 head coaching record while averaging 26 victories per season. He went 24-8 at Butler, 78-23 in three years at Xavier and 337-123 in 13 years at Ohio State.

His time with the Buckeyes ended in 2017 while he was battling back problems and related foot nerve damage. Ohio State forced him out after a 17-15 season.

Indiana seemed poised to hire Matta, 54, as head coach last year – but lingering concerns about his health apparently prompted the school to shift gears.

The Hoosiers brought Mike Woodson in from the NBA instead while installing Matta as the associate athletic director in charge of aiding Woodson’s transition to college coaching.

So Matta’s coaching career seemed over. One by one, Southeastern Conference schools hired up-and-coming coaches this spring as the carousel whirled . . . and Matta watched from the perimeter.

But now Matta is back in the game. He returned to Butler, where his collegiate head coaching career started, to replace the cashiered LaVall Jordan.

Will power conference schools that passed on Matta come to regret that decision?

“There is a solid foundation in place and I'm confident that Butler will consistently be among the top programs in the Big East,” Matta said in a statement. “I can't wait to attack the work we have in front of us and to be back on the sidelines at Hinkle Fieldhouse.”

The Bulldogs went 10-15 and 14-19 in their last two seasons under Jordan.

Butler was a perennial Horizon Conference power before jumping to the Atlantic 10 for one season, in 2012-13, then making the quantum leap to the Big East.

The Bulldogs have posted just four winning records in league play since then, offering a cautionary tale for programs aiming too high during the conference realignment scrambles.

Butler made its move after coach Brad Stevens bolted to the NBA. Chris Holtmann delivered three strong seasons at the school, but then he left for Ohio State to replace Matta.

Jordan reached one NCAA Tournament with inherited talent, then fell prey to the league’s competitive depth.

Butler did not embark on a national search to replace him. Athletic director Barry Collier looked across the street in his Indianapolis subdivision and hired Matta, his neighbor.

If Matta can handle the physical stress of coaching, the hiring was a no-brainer. His teams reached two Final Fours and four Elite Eights. He won five Big Ten championships and four Big Ten tournament titles.

He is the coach that lifted Butler into national prominence in the first place. If he can restore the school’s standing, he will make a lot of athletic directors look stupid for passing on him.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about The Final Four:

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “No matter what happens Monday night when North Carolina plays Kansas — a remarkable story on its own for a team that spent most of an aimless season just trying to get into the NCAA Tournament — the legend of this game is already set for eternity. North Carolina didn’t just put itself into a national championship game under a first-year coach in Hubert Davis, it delivered the final knockout to the coach its fans spent four decades despising. Just four weeks ago, North Carolina fans thought beating (Mike) Krzyzewski in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium was an all-time program memory. Getting the final word on this rivalry, and tying it at exactly 50-50 in the Krzyzewski era, might be even more satisfying than winning the whole thing. ‘Dwelling on the two wins against Duke doesn’t help us against Kansas,’ Davis said. ‘We have to put that in a box to think about over the summer.’ There’s little doubt they will.”

Pete Thamel, ESPN.com: “Krzyzewski's final loss as Duke's head coach sent him into retirement with a thunderclap that somehow combined both the end of Krzyzewski's Hall of Fame career with one of the best Final Four games the sport has ever seen. The looming history, stakes and tension from Duke bowing to rival North Carolina 81-77 all converged for one of the most compelling showcases the sport has ever seen. After 1,202 wins, 13 Final Fours and a career that redefined the bounds of coaching success in college basketball, Krzyzewski's career ended amid a frenzied loss in a storied game against his bitter rival. The road ended here, one exit short of a shot at ecstasy, with a jarring screech of the brakes and the accompanying blender of emotion. Distilling the confluence of history that unfolded on Saturday night is tricky. Not even noted Carolina bard Thomas Wolfe could have crafted a plot line where first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis bested 42-year Duke coach Krzyzewski in a game that will resonate for generations as a dueling coda for both programs. All of it unfolded amid the programs' first NCAA tournament game after 257 meetings and a century of competition.”

Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “It’s not particularly embarrassing that Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career concluded with a loss in the Final Four. So did Dean Smith’s—and most coaching legends aren’t even lucky enough to make it that far. Roy Williams’s last game came in the first round of last year’s tournament; Lute Olson and Jim Calhoun also finished with unceremonious losses in the first round. Others, like Jerry Tarkanian or Eddie Sutton, weren’t even close to getting into the NCAA tournament in their final seasons. But nobody has ever had a final game like Mike Krzyzewski, whose Blue Devils lost an all-timer Saturday night to North Carolina. This was a college basketball cataclysm: the first-ever NCAA tournament matchup between the two biggest rivals in the sport, in the Final Four, at the tail end of Krzyzewski’s year-long retirement tour. These two teams might play all the time, but they’d never done anything like this.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “These Jayhawks are also a No. 1 seed but were never ranked No. 1 at any point in the season. A late January loss at home to Kentucky exposed Kansas and raised doubts. It would be hard to project that team would be anywhere near a national championship. The Jayhawks are 16-3 since having lost three times on the road in the Big 12. For some still inexplicable reason, KU started playing better defense about the time of the Big 12 Tournament last month. That carried over Saturday night against Villanova, which shot 39%. In the five tournament games, opponents have shot 35% against KU, the lowest figure of any tournament team. A subplot has developed, that on Monday night Kansas can ‘avenge’ that 2020 hole in their championship chases. This team is not as good as the one two years ago but has something those Jayhawks didn't – a bracket to play in. A win-one-for-departed mentality exists.”

MEGAPHONE

“It allows you not to take a step back whenever you have unexpected things happen during the season. So, for instance, that happens a lot whether it be another guy transfer or where there be a guy or two declare for the draft and have a good year that's maybe ahead of what your schedule was for him. Those sorts of things. You can't get a freshman in the spring like that because they're already taken. So the transfer portal allows you to fill in the gaps, which allows programs to stay at the level that they're presently operating at. And there won't be as many dips like this because of the portal."

Kansas coach Bill Self, on the ability to reload under college basketball’s new rules.

