Tipsheet: Under duress, owner Dan Snyder belatedly gives up on Redskins name

While reporting on the team in the early 1980s, Tipsheet covered coach Joe Gibbs, quarterback Joe Theismann, running back John Riggins, receiver Art Monk, The Hogs, Dexter Manley, et al. Tipsheet was there when Lawrence Taylor snapped Theismann's leg like a wishbone.
Fans worshipped the Redskins like religion in the Washington D.C. market — and if anything, the brand only got bigger over recent decades.
So it’s a really big deal that owner Dan Snyder finally decided to move away from the Redskins name, He did it kicking and screaming, under duress from sponsors deciding to quit supporting a nickname that offended Native Americans.
Talking on his Washington, D.C. radio show, former Redskins defensive back Fred Smoot said this day was long coming. “2020 has been the year of corrections, has been the year of clarity, has been the year of change,” he said. “Today is the start of the new era, and that’s how we should look at it.”
ESPN.com gathered a range of reactions from other former players. They included:
Rick Walker: "It's the dawn of a new day. It's in lockstep with what's going on in our country right now. A lot of pages are being turned."
Darrell Green: "We acknowledge the pain in the Nation toward a people. Now we're saying, 'Let's fix that.' It's not a screaming and hollering moment. It's a come together and put common sense to bear and say, 'Let’s do what's right.' You can have the [Redskins] jerseys, the helmets. Give me the new helmet. Give me the new jersey and I'll put that on the wall. We've just got to start saying and seeing that human beings really do mean more than computers and money and trophies and jerseys and stuff."
Jeff Bostic: "I'll always call them the Washington Redskins, I'm sorry. I've got great memories, great game scenarios that played out. There are parts of that I'll never forget the rest of my life. It was an honor for us to put the helmet on that had the Redskins emblem on the sides. This is a political and financial decision. This isn't what most people want. I'm sure if you're taking polls in the D.C. area, how many want to keep or change it, I guarantee you the overwhelming number is probably to keep it."
Brian Mitchell: "It doesn't change anything at all. People today see it as a pride and honor thing. But you can't tell other people that you're depicting what hurts and what doesn't hurt. At this point I think the people that performed, they can still have pride in what they did. You shouldn't be ashamed of anything you did because you went out and did a job."
Here is what folks wrote about this:
Michael Rosenberg, SI.com: “Dan Snyder grew up cheering for Washington’s NFL team, seeing what he wanted to see and believing what he wanted to believe. ‘Redskins’ was not a slur to him; it was who he cheered for on Sundays. This is understandable. He was a kid. Snyder’s failure came in adulthood, when he bought the team and still viewed its name like a child’s favorite toy: It’s mine, and nobody can take it from me. Everything Snyder has done with the name has been about a fight. He didn’t listen to people who were hurt by the name. He cited flawed polls that told him what he wanted to hear. He tried to buy his way out of criticism. He caved only because of financial pressure from sponsors. Even in the end, when he announced he would change the name, he did so grudgingly, from the @Redskins Twitter account, with the offensive logo on the letterhead, in a statement that mentioned the ‘proud, tradition rich franchise’ but not the Indigenous people who demanded the change. Dan Snyder sees what he must do, but he still won’t admit why. The name is racist, Dan. Just admit it. Say it out loud. Say you feel bad about standing by it for so long. You might find it liberating.”
William C. Rhoden, The Undefeated: “FedEx, a major sponsor that owns the naming rights for the team’s stadium, publicly requested that Snyder change the team’s name. FedEx sent a letter to the Washington team threatening to remove its signage from the stadium after the 2020 season if the name wasn’t changed. That change would have cost the team nearly $45 million in lost revenue. Nike stopped marketing the Washington team’s merchandise on its website. In short order, sponsors Pepsi and Bank of America called for a name change. Clearly, Monday’s decision was driven by money, not morality, about expediency, not a change of heart. For years, Snyder ignored morality-based calls for change. Only when his financial interest was threatened did he capitulate. That’s OK. In this current cultural and political battlefield, where morality is in short supply, a win is a win is a win, regardless of how it’s achieved. Gains forced by externalities — in this case, the threat of lost sponsors — will endure. The Washington team’s wretched nickname is not coming back.”
Charles Robinson, Yahoo! Sports: “When the announcement finally came on Monday that the NFL’s Washington franchise was eliminating its long-lamented ‘Redskins’ nickname and logo, it came in exactly the kind of petty fashion we have come to expect from team owner Dan Snyder. It was billed a ‘retirement’ rather than a termination. In two separate sentences, the announcement accurately reflected the precise order of Snyder’s priorities in the change, promising to lean into the team’s ‘sponsors, fans and community.’ And in what should be interpreted as one last middle finger to those who have criticized the nickname and logo for so long, the message was delivered on ‘Redskins’ letterhead — emblazoned with the same logo the team has been effectively leveraged into removing. All of this begs a question that should be pointed directly to the NFL: Do you really expect this franchise to move swiftly and expeditiously through this name change? If the answer is yes, this is setting up for disappointment. Because the league really can’t trust Snyder to do this in a seamless fashion. Not after years of ignoring pleas until those pleas became threats and the threats involved money. That’s precisely why the league needs to start making its own moves to distance itself from the ‘Redskins’ brand immediately.”
Kevin Clark, The Ringer: “The renewed pressure for the team to change its name is part of a national reckoning with systemic racism and injustice amid a summer of peaceful protest. While news of the change is welcome, it is literally the least Snyder could do. Each of his previous half-measures during his ownership were half-hearted at best. Snyder established a foundation in 2014 to provide resources for tribal communities. The foundation donated $3.7 million in the first year of its existence. That figure dwindled to zero in 2019, the last year that public records were available, according to USA Today. The team couldn’t even spend a dollar to prop up its own misguided PR campaign. Even given the low bar to clear, the team is now handling the name change process poorly. The old name will remain in use until a new one is found . . . And the old name was listed seven times in the Monday release.”
Nancy Armour, USA Today: “What Snyder doesn’t understand, but his corporate partners do, is that clinging to racism and bigotry is a losing proposition. America is expected to become a majority-minority country within the next 25 years, and the anguish and outrage that have followed the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others has only accelerated the recognition that our racial inequity is not tenable. There is still plenty of work to be done. But the view from history is already clear, and companies like FedEx, Nike and Pepsi have made it clear they don’t want to be on the wrong side of it.”
Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “It seems obvious this national moment and all it involves wouldn’t have happened had Floyd not been killed while in police custody in May. Changing a football team’s name isn’t worth a man’s life. But over the past month and a half, so many people have worked — and worked in the midst of the life-altering novel coronavirus pandemic — to make sure Floyd’s death will not be forgotten . . . Let’s hope changing the name of a football team isn’t the most significant development in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, because that should be true racial equality, a complete destruction of the systems that have prevented African Americans and other racial minorities from being on the same footing as white people. But it was clear: Changing the name was part of the necessary fallout, even if it’s well down the list in significance.”
"We won as Redskins, we won the game. But at the end of the day, it's about the players and we still deserve our rings because we did it, the name didn't do it. That's all we can say. The name changes, but the city doesn't change and the teams don't change, the franchise doesn't change. It's just the name and the logo. It should not have an impact on the history of the organization."
Former Washington quarterback Doug Williams, to ESPN.
