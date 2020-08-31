Tipsheet: Underappreciated Lance Lynn becomes hot trade commodity

For years, pitcher Lance Lynn has been one of the more underappreciated players in the majors. But when Monday dawned, he was one of the hottest commodities on the market as the trade deadline neared.
These days the former Cardinal is pitching better than almost everybody in the sport. Lynn is 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP for the Texas Rangers. He continues to gobble up innings -- he has recorded 32 consecutive starts with 100 or more pitches thrown.
The Cardinals liked Lynn well enough, but not well enough to give him big money on another contract extension. So he rejected their $17.4 million qualifying offer in 2017 and explored free agency.
Nobody wanted him, at least not at large dollars. Lynn had to settle for a one-year, $12 million contract with the Minnesota Twins.
He went back to looking for a longer-term deal and got it from the Texas Rangers: for three years and $30 million, which made him one of the bigger bargains in the sport.
Lynn is midway through that contract, but with the Rangers in rebuilding mode he finds himself in play. Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels has told him as such.
"We've gone over every situation possible," Lynn said after his start on Saturday night. "We've been as truthful as you possibly can be. And I respect JD as much as anyone in this game because he's making me aware of every possible situation that could be. There's also some situations that might not be out in the public that we've been talking about, so hopefully we'll see where it goes."
All things being equal, Lynn would rather stick around Arlington and see the rebuild through.
"I told him that I came here for a reason, and came here to get a job done," Lynn explained. "I've yet to do it. So I don't want to leave something unfinished. But I also understand the business of baseball, and what it's going to be. I understand that if you can get prospects with high upside, I understand that. I'm not stupid. I am 33 years old. I've been around for a minute and I know how the game works.
"Whatever happens in this game, that’s the business part of it. All I know is a year and a half ago, there was one team that wanted me for three years and that’s the Rangers. I appreciate that and I’ve enjoyed every moment. I wish we would have won more games and all that, but that’s what I’m hoping for —to win more games.
"If I get traded I will say that I enjoyed my time here. I really appreciate the opportunity to pitch here and the three-year deal. I would have liked to have won more, but I enjoy the people around here."
Here is what folks were writing about the approaching deadline:
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler reminded folks about his boss, general manager A.J. Preller, on Sunday morning, saying, ‘He doesn’t sleep and he’s relentless,’ and then a couple hours later, Preller made his third and fourth weekend trades between coffees or reboots or zombie apocalypses or whatever keeps him upright and frenetic. As they played in Colorado, the Padres swung a deal with the sinking Los Angeles Angels for veteran catcher Jason Castro, at precisely the point where one franchise’s opportunity met another’s debacle, where the trade deadline flowers. In the oddest of summers, at a deadline in which many contenders are measuring full commitment against the havoc of a 16-team postseason that opens with a best-of-three prayer, Preller and the Padres have chosen to embrace the chaos. First they’ll help create it, then they’ll embrace it. The Padres were presumed to be engaged in negotiations to acquire a frontline starting pitcher, as well. Cleveland’s Mike Clevinger and Texas’ Lance Lynn are popular and available in a season that is testing pitching depth (and shoulders and elbows). Running a distant second in the NL West, and having endured 13 seasons without a postseason appearance, the past six years with Preller as their GM, the Padres seem to have identified a weird two-month season and a crowded and bubbled October as an attractive opportunity.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Reds have been underwhelming, and in Trevor Bauer, they have a player who fills a need for pretty much every contender out there, will be a free agent after the season and is at the absolute top of his craft right now. Cincinnati isn't going to fall out of the race in a 16-team playoff field by the end of August. Everything the Reds have done since the end of last season screams ‘all-in’! Yet if their read is that, one, Bauer is unlikely to stay around and, two, the roster isn't coming together as envisioned, they could move him. It's not like he's a career Red the fans will weep for when he's gone. A team such as the Padres could offer some decent future value. But again, isn't this the season you've been building up for?”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The White Sox are pursuing Cleveland right-hander Mike Clevinger, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Nightengale says Chicago would ‘likely’ send outfielder Adam Engel and ‘perhaps’ pitching prospect Michael Kopech to Cleveland in the trade. MLB Network's Jon Heyman says there is increasing belief Clevinger will be traded prior to the deadline. He adds the team has been willing to discuss Francisco Lindor as well, but the price is high and a Lindor trade is seen as a long shot. Add the Padres to the list of suitors as well, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, who says the Padres are among the most serious in showing interest. Jon Morosi and other report the Braves are also in talks. Clevinger, 29, has pitched at an ace level since 2017 and is doing so again in 2020, though he was also demoted to the alternate site after breaking COVID-19 protocols (in Chicago, no less). The demotion itself is not necessarily motivation for a trade -- Cleveland is loaded with young pitching and badly needs outfield help -- though it probably didn't help his chances of sticking with the team. Engel is a nice role player and Kopech, who opted out of the season, is a very highly regarded prospect.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Look, the Blue Jays have an opportunity they haven’t had in years, and they look primed to take advantage of it. They’re the clear favorites in the ‘AL Middle,’ and it won’t take much for them to stay ahead of the Orioles, Tigers, Royals and Mariners. (Or whatever is left of the Angels and Red Sox.) They could clearly pass the White Sox for the No. 7 spot, and hey, if all the Yankees keep getting hurt, who’s to say they couldn’t get even higher? They need another starting pitcher, and you couldn’t do better than Lynn, one of the 10 best in baseball right now. Plus, you get him for next year, and for a bargain rate at that. You’ve got to talk the Rangers into the deal, but there are prospects here who could get it done, if Texas makes the plunge. The Blue Jays have been waiting for the right time for their young talent to coalesce and make a run. They can nail down a playoff spot right now and force a higher seed to face Hyun Jin Ryu and Lynn 1-2 in a three-game series, which is scary. Get aggressive, Jays. Buffalo demands it!”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “With several teams in need of a closer, what if the Brewers shopped around Josh Hader? He isn't making big money, an important factor for any trade this year. He has three more years of team control, which makes him an extremely valuable trade commodity (and valuable to the Brewers as well). It's possible that the Brewers' 2017-19 window of contention has expired, and given that they have one of the weakest farm systems in the game, they could use some young talent and a bit of a reload. Plus, you can always find relievers, right?”
MEGAPHONE
"He gave us nightmares for years. He was one of the guys in that lineup that, every time he came up, you felt like he was going to put the ball in play, going to get a hit, going to do damage in a big spot. So, definitely excited about the acquisition. He's going to bolster us against lefthanders for sure, too."
• Cubs outfielder/infielder Ian Happ, after his team acquired former Cardinal Jose Martinez.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!