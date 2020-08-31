Tipsheet: Underappreciated Lance Lynn becomes hot trade commodity

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Look, the Blue Jays have an opportunity they haven’t had in years, and they look primed to take advantage of it. They’re the clear favorites in the ‘AL Middle,’ and it won’t take much for them to stay ahead of the Orioles, Tigers, Royals and Mariners. (Or whatever is left of the Angels and Red Sox.) They could clearly pass the White Sox for the No. 7 spot, and hey, if all the Yankees keep getting hurt, who’s to say they couldn’t get even higher? They need another starting pitcher, and you couldn’t do better than Lynn, one of the 10 best in baseball right now. Plus, you get him for next year, and for a bargain rate at that. You’ve got to talk the Rangers into the deal, but there are prospects here who could get it done, if Texas makes the plunge. The Blue Jays have been waiting for the right time for their young talent to coalesce and make a run. They can nail down a playoff spot right now and force a higher seed to face Hyun Jin Ryu and Lynn 1-2 in a three-game series, which is scary. Get aggressive, Jays. Buffalo demands it!”