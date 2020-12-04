Tipsheet: Unlike ACC, SEC remaiins committed to playing 10 league games

Sam Cooper , Yahoo! Sports: “Ohio State finds itself in a precarious spot. The Buckeyes had a game earlier this season against Maryland canceled and then had to cancel last week’s game against Illinois due to COVID-19 issues. Though there is no minimum amount of games needed to be eligible for the CFP, OSU must play its next two games to reach the six-game minimum needed to compete for the Big Ten title game. That starts on Saturday against Michigan State. Ryan Day tested positive, so he won’t be able to coach the game. It’s unclear who else will be unavailable for OSU in East Lansing. It could be a tricky spot for the Buckeyes. Michigan State is 2-3 on the year but is coming off an upset over another top-10 team, Northwestern. The Spartans jumped out to a 17-0 lead, fell behind 20-17 in the fourth quarter but eventually pulled out a 29-20 win to give Northwestern its first loss of the year. Do the Spartans have another upset in them?”

Pat Forde, SI.com: “Would a 6–0 Ohio State season be enough to make the playoff? Especially if it doesn’t include an appearance in the conference championship game? The Buckeyes have missed two games thus far for COVID-19 issues (one game their issues, one game Maryland’s). Everyone in Columbus is on eggshells waiting to see if the team can make it to East Lansing to play Saturday. The timeline appears precarious enough that Ryan Day (himself dealing with the virus) said on a zoom call Saturday that Ohio State could make it work with just a full-speed practice Thursday and a walkthrough Friday, then wing it on game day. In a normal season, coaches would be terrified of playing an FCS team under those circumstances, much less a league opponent. We are a long way from normal. If that matchup doesn’t happen, Ohio State is down to five regular-season games, which almost assuredly eliminates them from capturing the Big Ten East. There could still be a high-quality divisional runner-up game against Wisconsin that would help the Buckeyes’ strength of schedule. But how does a six-game schedule compare to . . . Cincinnati potentially going 10–0? How does it compare to Texas A&M potentially going 8–1, with the loss to Alabama?”