Tipsheet: Unlike ACC, SEC remaiins committed to playing 10 league games

As Missouri fans know, the Southeastern Conference is willing to move heaven and earth – a lots of game dates – to complete a 10-game league schedule.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 waited until closer to cold and flu season to start playing football, so COVID-19 is forcing many of those schools to play a partial schedule. Then there is the ACC, which cut short its league slate in a thinly-veiled bid to help both Clemson and Notre Dame reach the College Football Playoff bracket.
The Tigers and Irish will not play their Dec. 12 games against Virginia Tech and Wake Forest respectively because the ACC wants to “preserve the integrity” of its Dec. 19th championship game.
Notre Dame, ranked second in the CFN polls, and Clemson, ranked third, will play conference games this season instead of 10.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took note of this during an interview with CBSSports.com.
"I was surprised to see the announcement,” Sankey said. "It begs one question: If their two most highly ranked teams were, for instance, five and six in the CFP Rankings, would this decision have been made?"
The answer: Of course not, but we are where we are.
"I watched as (the ACC) moved their championship from the 12th to the 19th to make that date available," Sankey said. "I'm certain they'll speak to that decision making. We've had teams that clinched division championships in the past with three weeks remaining in the season, and they still continue to play games.”
That’s the SEC way.
"We committed to playing a 10-game schedule, which is certainly unique to see some other decisions this week, where they indicated one direction and they changed at the last minute,” Sankey sniffed. "We're still moving forward with the opportunity for all 14 of our teams to play 10 games."
That hasn’t been easy, since the SEC schedule has been shuffled on a week-to-week basis as programs deal with positive COVID-19, contact tracing, the usual injuries and a slew of opt-outs.
Sankey hopes that commitment to completing the season will score points when it’s time to select the CFN bracket. Like the ACC, the SEC would like to be a two-bid league.
"We could have played an eight-game conference schedule, but we understood looking at the season we would assist ourselves in this postseason evaluation by adding quality games,” Sankey said. “SEC games are quality games. We're still on that path.
"We felt that others were on that path, too. We understood back in August and September people made decisions to not play, yet made decisions based on clear understandings of the expectations. One of those expectations is about the number of games played."
The CFN selection process will be especially tricky this season because of powerful Ohio State has struggled to get games in.
Here is what folks are writing about all of that:
Sam Cooper, Yahoo! Sports: “Ohio State finds itself in a precarious spot. The Buckeyes had a game earlier this season against Maryland canceled and then had to cancel last week’s game against Illinois due to COVID-19 issues. Though there is no minimum amount of games needed to be eligible for the CFP, OSU must play its next two games to reach the six-game minimum needed to compete for the Big Ten title game. That starts on Saturday against Michigan State. Ryan Day tested positive, so he won’t be able to coach the game. It’s unclear who else will be unavailable for OSU in East Lansing. It could be a tricky spot for the Buckeyes. Michigan State is 2-3 on the year but is coming off an upset over another top-10 team, Northwestern. The Spartans jumped out to a 17-0 lead, fell behind 20-17 in the fourth quarter but eventually pulled out a 29-20 win to give Northwestern its first loss of the year. Do the Spartans have another upset in them?”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “Would a 6–0 Ohio State season be enough to make the playoff? Especially if it doesn’t include an appearance in the conference championship game? The Buckeyes have missed two games thus far for COVID-19 issues (one game their issues, one game Maryland’s). Everyone in Columbus is on eggshells waiting to see if the team can make it to East Lansing to play Saturday. The timeline appears precarious enough that Ryan Day (himself dealing with the virus) said on a zoom call Saturday that Ohio State could make it work with just a full-speed practice Thursday and a walkthrough Friday, then wing it on game day. In a normal season, coaches would be terrified of playing an FCS team under those circumstances, much less a league opponent. We are a long way from normal. If that matchup doesn’t happen, Ohio State is down to five regular-season games, which almost assuredly eliminates them from capturing the Big Ten East. There could still be a high-quality divisional runner-up game against Wisconsin that would help the Buckeyes’ strength of schedule. But how does a six-game schedule compare to . . . Cincinnati potentially going 10–0? How does it compare to Texas A&M potentially going 8–1, with the loss to Alabama?”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “The Buckeyes' greatest asset might be a lack of options. For now, even with just four games played, OSU is the best choice to round out the top four as a number of one-loss teams from the Power Five jockey for position. Whether No. 5 Texas A&M or No. 6 Florida deserves to be higher than OSU is worthy of debate. The Aggies have played seven games, the Gators eight. Both have a far greater strength of schedule — among other wins, A&M beat Florida and the Gators beat No. 8 Georgia. And still the Buckeyes remain ahead, despite owning three wins (Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers) that should do nothing to move the needle with the committee. It paints a pretty clear picture: Ohio State is not going to be unseated from a place in the semifinals unless COVID-19 decimates what is left of the Buckeyes' schedule.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Have you really watched Ohio State? It’s not even close to as strong as the 2019 version. It’s obviously great, but everyone looks very good when playing very bad teams. And let’s stop playing nice-nice here – if Indiana is your one bullet in the argument gun, there’s a problem. Alabama destroyed Georgia, Texas A&M, and Auburn. Florida has a win over Georgia. Texas A&M has a win over Florida. Notre Dame beat Clemson, and Clemson handed Miami its only loss in an ugly blowout. Ohio State beat Indiana 42-35. So if Ohio State has to miss one more game and isn’t eligible to go to the Big Ten Championship, give me the playoff argument. Give me exactly why Ohio State deserves to be honored with a top four spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings based on what it accomplished on the field this 2020 season. Give me exactly why a Pac-12 team with a better record – if one goes unbeaten – and has a Power Five conference championship should be skipped over for a team that has one halfway decent win and no conference title.”
MEGAPHONE
"Earlier in the year, we kind of foresaw that something like this could happen, not really knowing what it would look like. The only reason we have open dates is we couldn't find games. We found 10 games and that was it, door was closed . . . Now, we've got a game. It was just fortuitous how the puzzles all pieced together that it's such a good team that we're playing."
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe, on volunteering to play Coastal Carolina as a replacement opponent this week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!