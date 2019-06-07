Blues coach Craig Berube has kept a steady hand through the playoffs, firmly refocusing his team after thrilling victories and upsetting losses.
Even after the infamous "hand pass" game -- the Game 3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks after a blatant, impossible-to-miss hand pass right in front of the net -- Berube kept himself and his team dialed in.
Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, by comparison, has become unhinged. He went on and on and on and on and on Thursday night about the blatant, impossible-to-miss tripping infraction on Tyler Bozak before the Blues scored what proved to be the decisive goal.
Cassidy complained about the officiating coming into the game, too, wondering if the referees let some things slide because Berube had raised concerns about officiating after Game 3.
But it's not like Berube threw a big fit. With his team's perceived "undisciplined play" getting lots of attention, Berube calmly defended his group by saying he didn't agree with some of the penalty calls and noting that the Blues had been the least-penalized team in the playoffs.
And when you look back at Games 1 and 2 and see some of the ticky-tack calls on the Blues -- contrasted to blatant Bruins penalties the officials ignored, like Torey Krug knocking Robert Thomas out of the series with his 100-foot charge and Zdeno Chara chopping Bozak's stick in half on a penalty kill -- he had a point.
Berube let it go after that, but Cassidy keeps harping on that comment. Clearly, Berube got into Cassidy's head and apparently the Chief is still in there.
As for Game 5, yes, that was a blown call. Tipsheet sees an easy fix for such things: One catch-all coach's challenge per game to address egregiously bad, missed or seen-but-ignored calls.
But lots of infractions are ignored in every game. How many scoring chances did the Bruins get in the third period after Brad Marchand low-bridged Vladimir Tarasenko with uncalled interference as No. 91 was chasing the puck down the ice?
If you based a drinking game on all the uncalled penalties both ways in this series, you would die from alcohol poisoning before the second intermission.
Earlier in the game the Bruins got two power-plays on interference calls near the blue line. Those were good calls but, in the grand scheme of things, the came on inconsequential plays. Because they made those calls, the referees were clearly reluctant to give the Bruins still another power play on Bozak's trip.
The Bruins already had three of them to the one for the Blues. (That one came after Marchand speared goaltender Jordan Binnington in the midsection after Binnington made a save.)
Teams must play on after blown calls, just as they play on when a shot rings off the post to stay out of the net or caroms off a teammate to go in. Berube gets that. So do the Blues.
We'll see soon enough if Cassidy and the Bruins can move on and refocus on the hockey.
Here is what folks are writing about Game 5:
Luke Fox, Sportsnet: "So this is how we find out Cam Neely is a lefty. The uncalled penalty was so blatant and so instrumental to the outcome of the game and, possibly, the championship that the president of the Boston Bruins stood up enraged in the press box, snatched a water bottle with his left hand and, in one fluid motion, whipped it against the wall like Pedro Martinez. We imagine the Dasani container like commissioner Gary Bettman’s head after seeing the St. Louis Blues get jerked by a hand pass in the previous round: trying not to explode. Happy 54th birthday, Mr. Neely. Your team is the latest to get screwed by an egregious officiating gaffe in a pivotal moment of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs. With the series knotted at two, and the Blues leading 1-0 midway through the third period of Game 5 on Thursday, Tyler Bozak took out a puck-playing Noel Acciari’s left leg from behind, flinging his opponent on his back. A clear slewfoot in plain sight of officials Kelly Sutherland and Steve Kozari. Seconds later, David Perron squeaked the puck through Tuukka Rask, giving Bozak an assist and the Blues a 2-0 lead. Because Jake DeBrusk later scored for the home side, the Perron strike became the winner. The goal that gives St. Louis two cracks to win its first-ever Cup, starting with a home-ice opportunity Sunday? It’s charged with controversy."
Ken Campbell, The Hockey News: "This is a league that is obsessed with its officials not determining the outcome of games, so much so that its directions to them actually do determine the outcomes of games, and in this case might actually be major factor in deciding who wins the Stanley Cup. It would be very interesting to check with Gary Bettman after Game 5 of the final to see if his head was about to explode, which was the state of mind he was in when all officials missed a hand pass that led to an overtime goal in Game 3 of the Western Conference final. Listen, your trusty correspondent would love nothing better than to be talking about how the St. Louis Blues are on the verge of ending more than five decades of frustration with one victory between them and the Stanley Cup. Or how rookie goalie Jordan Binnington is evoking memories of Ron Hextall and Ken Dryden. Or how gutsy this Blues team is. But the NHL often takes that narrative away and this is one of those times. Not that this had to happen in order for the NHL to fix this, but it’s absolutely imperative the league does something to stop these embarrassments from happening. In 2004-05, it had a full season to save the NHL from drowning in obstruction infractions and in the summer of 2019, it faces a challenge every bit as daunting and crucial. The officiating has been nothing short of dismal. The league finds itself at a crossroads and faces a major decision here. The referees certainly deserve their share of the blame, but so does a hockey operations department that is filled with former players, many of them tough guys, who direct them to look the other way on calls they believe are marginal and protects and enables them by not making them accountable for the calls they make. There are a host of options available to the league and none of them will ever be perfect, but if the league sits on its hands on this one and does nothing to either improve its officials or review their calls, it will be an even more egregious abdication of responsibility than we’re seeing right now."
Alex Prewitt, SI.com: "Obscured by the blown call—not to mention the ensuing chants of unprintable epithets and the southpaw fastball of Boston president Cam Neely—was another virtuoso performance from Jordan Binnington, the 25-year-old goalie who stops pucks like a brick wall while betraying about as much emotion as one too. Not since 1987 (Ron Hextall) had a rookie recorded more saves in a regulation Cup final game than Binnington’s 38. And no first-year netminder has ever recorded more road wins in a single postseason than his nine . . . The Blues needed him most during the opening period. Buoyed by the return of captain Zdeno Chara, wearing a full plastic face shield though looking hardly any worse for the wear, Boston hammered 17 shots over the first 20 minutes but came away empty. Binnington had help, notably from a crossbar that denied winger Brad Marchand, and later teammate Carl Gunnarsson’s sprawling dive to rescue a puck from the goal line. But he is the main reason that St. Louis will flock downtown on Sunday night, hoping to see a clincher."
Frank Seravelli, TSN.com: "You could practically hear the bronze being chiseled, all 6-foot-9 of Zdeno Chara cast for immortality – maybe even wearing the full facial shield. There was room next to Bobby Orr outside the Garden, too. Chara’s mere appearance in the Boston Bruins’ lineup was the stuff of legend, the literal definition of 'hockey player' in the dictionary. Maybe no one in the history of the game has played 72 hours after suffering a broken jaw. Certainly no one at the age of 42. If you had hair, it was standing straight up when Chara was feted with a roaring, 25-second ovation from the Bruins’ faithful when announced as a starter. The Bruins milked every second of the scene. They actually engineered the moment, since the starting lineups for both teams are typically only announced in Games 1 and 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, or the first game in each city. That is what the Blues were told. Chara was followed by Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson, who served as the Bruins’ banner captains and waved the B’s flag. Hey, when it’s potentially the last home game of the season, you attempt to create an advantage anywhere you can. But on a night when the Bruins tried to pull out all the stops, Jordan Binnington actually did. St. Louis’ rookie netminder staved off a furious first period onslaught from the Bruins, turning aside all 17 shots he saw, and his teammates returned the favour to squeak out a 2-1 win in Game 5 on Thursday night. Binnington has the Blues on the brink of their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Believe it."
Mike Zeisberger, NHL.com: "Jordan Binnington said he doesn't keep tabs on which games have been his best. The St. Louis Blues rookie goalie would rather leave that to his teammates. As a result, many were saying his 38-save performance for the Blues in a 2-1 victory against the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday was at the top of the list. Consider some of the stats Binnington had Thursday. His 38 saves were tied for second most by a rookie in a regulation Cup Final game since 1956, behind Ron Hextall (Philadelphia Flyers, Game 7 in 1987) and Rogie Vachon (Montreal Canadiens, Game 2 in 1967), who each made 40. The win was his 15th of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tying the rookie record for most in a single postseason with Patrick Roy (Canadiens, 1986), Hextall, Cam Ward (Carolina Hurricanes, 2006), and Matt Murray (Pittsburgh Penguins, 2016)."
MEGAPHONE
“We play a hard game. We’re a physical team. We forecheck hard. I’ll say it again: We’re the least penalized team in the playoffs. End of story. I don’t need to talk any more about it.”
• Berube, on Cassidy's complaints about his team.