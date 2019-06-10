Let's face it, the San Jose Sharks capitulated to the Blues in the Western Conference Final after taking a physical beating. By the time Game 6 rolled around, they were finished.
They mustered symbolic resistance at Enterprise Center, then shook hands with the Blues and wished them well in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Boston Bruins are proving to be far more stout. While they haven't enjoyed facing a heavy forecheck -- and they registered their complaints bout it publicly -- they withstood it and pushed back.
The Bruins battled hard in their offensive to prevent the Blues from sustaining shift to shift offensive pressure. And they kept attacking at the other end, finally breaking down the Blues in the third period of their 5-1 victory.
They forced Game 7 back in Boston on their home ice. The Bruins challenged the Blues to respond to their response.
To do that, Blues must turn the deciding game into a war to win the Cup. They must do so without putting the Bruins mighty power play into action again and again.
Also, it would be helpful if they scored another power-play goal in our lifetime.
As with the 7-2 loss at home in Game 3, the ugly closing minutes of Game 6 should provide an extra prod as coach Craig Berube prods his team to refocus on their north-south game and stay under control.
Here is what the experts had to write about Boston gaining the upper hand in this Cup Final:
Chris Johnston, Sportsnet: "If the Boston Bruins go on to lift the Stanley Cup later this week, Patrice’s speech will live in lore alongside Tuukka Rask’s dominance and Zdeno Chara’s return from a broken jaw. This playoff run was in danger of ending right here. There were more than 100,000 people gathered outside Enterprise Center in anticipation of the St. Louis Blues closing out their first ever championship on Sunday, and with the heat turned up to 100 before Game 6 it was Patrice Bergeron that adjusted the emotional thermostat in the visiting room. Bergeron is a conqueror of two Olympic finals and a Stanley Cup Final, and is not the type to waste his words. The ones he spoke with Boston’s season on the line struck a chord that helped set the stage for Game 7 back in the friendly confines of TD Garden . . . Bergeron backed it up, too. He was one of the few Boston skaters who kept the puck moving in the right direction during a tense first period. It is basically an open secret at this point that he’s playing at well less than 100 per cent, but that didn’t keep him from firing three shots on goal during the key opening 20."
Frank Seravelli, TSN.com: "There are five photos the Boston Bruins brought with them to the Gateway City, the same five pictures that hang in their dressing room at TD Garden. In one placed adjacent to his stall, Tuukka Rask is taking a Stanley Cup shower, drenched in champagne. In another nearby, Patrice Bergeron is gripping a bottle of Veuve Clicquot with the grin of a lifetime, while Brad Marchand sips from the font of Lord Stanley next to him. For the five veterans remaining from 2011, there is no better reminder. For the newcomers and kids along for the ride, a chance to be in indelible photos like those are the ultimate motivator to climb the mountain . . . In case they needed another one, Bergeron provided a reminder with a moving pre-game message to the Bruins on Sunday night. Then Marchand and Rask went out and slammed Stanley’s case shut, sending the Bruins back to Boston with a chance to take more memories. It will be Seventh Heaven in Beantown on Wednesday for the 17th time in NHL history. One game, winner take all for hockey’s ultimate prize."
Ken Campbell, The Hockey News: "There was never any guarantee the Boston Bruins were going to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final, largely because they’re severely banged up and running on fumes. What was a 100 percent, ironclad assurance, however, was that these wounded bears would not go quietly into the night. There is too much pride, too much experience, too much character for the Bruins to not at least go down swinging. If the St. Louis Blues were going to lift the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history Sunday night, they were going to have to earn the privilege. And that’s exactly as it should be. So now we have a Game 7 in this heavyweight brawl between Apollo Creed (played by the Bruins) and Rocky Balboa (played by the Blues). The only thing left to be determined if it’s the ending from Rocky or Rocky II. The Bruins have been getting some great depth contributions, but it was time for their veterans to take the wheel. And two of them did in Patrice Bergeron and Tuukka Rask, one with his words, the other with his actions. Prior to the 5-1 victory, Bergeron stood up and gave what was, by all accounts, a spine-chilling speech. And Rask went out and cemented his Conn Smythe Trophy credentials with a performance for the ages. He stopped 12 shots on the penalty kill and crushed the Blues’ spirits. First, Bergeron. The Bruins’ alternate captain speaks softly and carries a two-way stick. He is economical with his words and did not waste a single one when he spoke from the heart before Game 6 . . . And speaking of presence, the guy in the net has a certain amount of that, too. The last time the Cup was in the building in a Game 6, Rask gave up two goals in 17 seconds to turn what looked like a trip to Game 7 into a six-game loss at the hands of the Chicago Blackhawks. There are some Bruins fans who will never let him forget that and others who wanted to see him run out of town early in the season. Not that Rask needs redemption, but there probably aren’t too many people who feel that way now."
Michael Traikos, Sun Media: "The problem with declaring that Tuukka Rask has played his best game of the playoffs is that it’s an overused line. The Boston Bruins goalie has been that good. He’s had too many nights to count when he’s looked better than he’s ever looked before. And then the next game, he goes out and somehow looks even better. Still, his 28-save performance in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final has to be among his best, if only because of how great the stakes were . . . Down 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues in the best-of-seven series — and with somewhere around 100,000 fans filling the streets outside Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis hoping to celebrate the franchise’s first-ever championship — Rask needed to be better than he had ever been before. He needed to be the Bruins’ best player. More than that, he needed to steal a game. And, in a 5-1 win that forced Game 7, he did just that."
Tom Gulitti, NHL.com: "There were a lot of storylines for the Bruins on Sunday. Veteran center Patrice Bergeron settled them down and inspired them with his pregame speech. After struggling to produce for much of the Cup Final, top-line players Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist. Pastrnak's goal and Marchand's assist represented the first point for each 5-on-5 in the Final. But none of that would have mattered if Rask hadn't held down the fort in the first two periods when the Blues were amped up for the chance to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in their 51-season history. Rask made 12 of his 19 saves over the first two periods when the Blues were on the power play, which went 0-for-4."
Alex Prewitt, SI.com: "As the final seconds ticked down, the Stanley Cup made its exit. Stashed in a storage trunk, stalked by a cluster of TV cameras, it was whisked through the bowels of Enterprise Center, past a metal barricade setup meant for a celebration that never came. Five decades had dovetailed toward Sunday night for St. Louis, its franchise-long championship drought set to be quenched by champagne. Now the wait must last another three days. At least. It was eight years ago when the Bruins won the last Game 7 to decide the Cup final, ultimately causing another titleless city to release its collective anger in the form of a full-blown riot. And now the trophy will head east for another do-or-die scenario, bound for one final round of polishing after Boston polished off the Blues 5-1. Deep breaths, everyone. Try to stay calm until then . . . The denizens of St. Louis, whether packed together at the watch party along Market Street or hollering themselves hoarse inside the arena, came ready to witness history. But Game 6 belonged to the same Boston core that engineered its 2011 run."
Emily Kaplan, ESPN.com: "The Bruins' top line showed up, including their first 5-on-5 goal of the series from David Pastrnak. But this game was all about Tuukka Rask, who has been exceptional when the stakes are highest this postseason. We now have our first Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final since 2011 . . . Boston's most recent championship. Of course, St. Louis feels good about this entering Wednesday's winner-take-all showdown: Including regular season, Jordan Binnington is 13-2 with a 1.83 goals-against average (28 goals against, 918 minutes) and a .934 save percentage (394 saves on 422 shots) in games immediately following a loss."