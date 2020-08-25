Tipsheet: Up-and-down Brewers keep Cardinals in the playoff chase

“There’s no question that we’ve been very inconsistent this year from an offensive side,” Zinter said. “What do you do? You stay the course. You stay the course in what you believe. We believe in these players. That’s the biggest thing, understanding how to stay the course. You can look at the numbers, I think it’s been a lot of bad luck, too. It’s unbelievable to see our batting average on balls in play, and we’ve also hit some really hard balls. That’s not an excuse. We have been very inconsistent in scoring runs. We need to score more runs. We need to get more hits. We need to do what we’re capable of doing and we’re not doing that right now.

“We’re going to stay the course and focus on getting these guys to be who they are. We’re not going to just blow this thing up and panic and do all of these things that start to do all of that.”

With the trade deadline nearing, it will be interesting to see if either team tries to make upgrades.

