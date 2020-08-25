Tipsheet: Up-and-down Brewers keep Cardinals in the playoff chase

The Milwaukee Brewers are doing their best to keep the scrambling Cardinals in the thick of the playoff chase.
First, the Brewers won three of four games from the Chicago Cubs to keep them from building a bigger National League Central lead. Then they suffered a weekend sweep against the woeful Pittsburgh Pirates to remain back of the Cardinals in the division pack.
Then they kept the Cincinnati Reds reeling Monday night, handing the preseason media darlings their fourth loss in five games.
So the Cardinals, now 10-8, currently sit in one of the NL wild-card spots. They trail the first-place Cubs by three games, but they lead the Brewers and Reds by 2½ and 3½ games, respectively.
What’s going on in Milwaukee? Before winning Monday, they had scored first in just six of their previous 26 games. They went 11 games without scoring in the first inning.
They had been outscored in the first inning this season, 17-2, and in the second inning, 20-3.
“We have talented players, we have track records, we have guys who are our guys,” manager Craig Counsell told reporters. “We're counting on them. These are the guys we're going to go with, and I think these are the guys who ultimately can get it done.”
Reds hitting coach Alan Zinter is also keeping a brave front even though his allegedly bolstered offense remains last in MLB in team batting and batting average on balls in play.
“There’s no question that we’ve been very inconsistent this year from an offensive side,” Zinter said. “What do you do? You stay the course. You stay the course in what you believe. We believe in these players. That’s the biggest thing, understanding how to stay the course. You can look at the numbers, I think it’s been a lot of bad luck, too. It’s unbelievable to see our batting average on balls in play, and we’ve also hit some really hard balls. That’s not an excuse. We have been very inconsistent in scoring runs. We need to score more runs. We need to get more hits. We need to do what we’re capable of doing and we’re not doing that right now.
“We’re going to stay the course and focus on getting these guys to be who they are. We’re not going to just blow this thing up and panic and do all of these things that start to do all of that.”
With the trade deadline nearing, it will be interesting to see if either team tries to make upgrades.
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “The Dodgers or the field? Are the Dodgers so good halfway through this ad hoc season in which we thought anything could happen that we should start thinking in terms of 1 vs. 29? To turn the famed sports road exhortation into the key question of this baseball season: Can anybody beat L.A.? We know it’s not the Rockies, who are now 3–24 in their past 27 tries against Los Angeles. The Dodgers summarily dismissed Colorado in a three-game weekend sweep, outscoring the Rockies 20–7. Thirty games in, having added Mookie Betts and the designated hitter to what was a 106-win team, the Dodgers are even better than advertised. They are exactly what baseball needs: a superteam. Superteams are good for sports. We want greatness, so that in the end we can see it either confirmed or destroyed. The Dodgers are on that kind of pedestal. Because we have only 60 games to judge a team, it is time to start measuring the Dodgers in historical terms. They lead the major leagues in runs scored and ERA. Only four other superteams did that: the 1917 White Sox, the 1927 Yankees, the 1944 Cardinals–all World Series champions–and the 2001 Mariners, who watched their record 116 regular-season wins circle the drain of irrelevance with an ALCS loss to the Yankees.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “Among the most interesting teams in baseball right now are the Padres and White Sox, two up-and-coming clubs in the closing stages of long rebuilds pushing for the postseason. They both have rosters mostly filled with players who aren’t that well-known beyond the confines of their local fanbases. But that’s all changing quickly. The ‘Slam Diego Padres’ are the talk of baseball, partly because of the five grand slams they hit last week, but mostly because of one player: shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The 21-year-old is playing flawless defense and is leading the National League in a trio of offensive categories, including homers (12), RBIs (29) and runs scored (29). He’s also fourth in OPS (1.073) . . . Meanwhile, on the South Side of Chicago, veteran José Abreu had his way with the Cubs, hitting six home runs in a three-game series at Wrigley Field over the weekend. He hit two Friday, three Saturday and one Sunday, the last of which traveled 449 feet and gave Abreu the American League lead with 11 homers and 28 RBIs.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “The Philadelphia Phillies, who haven’t seen October since 2011, who lost 13 of their first 22 games, whose relievers’ ERA was nearly 8, went aggressively into trade deadline season. On Friday evening, they acquired two right-handed relievers from Boston -- Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree. Given splashy signings (Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, Didi Gregorius, Jake Arrieta) and trades (J.T. Realmuto) in recent winters, and an impatient fan base, aggressive ownership and a big payroll, the Phillies were predictably early out of the gate. Twenty-two games were plenty to determine they had the worst bullpen in the game.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Even after the Workman and Hembree trade, the bullpen remains priorities No. 1, 2, and 3 for the Phillies. They have the worst bullpen ERA in baseball by nearly two full runs and I'm not sure (Manager Joe) Girardi, who was a wizard with his bullpen management during his time with the Yankees, has enough magic to make this group succeed. More help is needed. Beyond the bullpen, the Phillies could use help in center field and at the back of the rotation depending on their willingness to be patient with top prospect Spencer Howard, who has allowed nine runs in 11 2/3 innings in his three starts. The bullpen is the very top priority right now. Center field and rotation depth are on the shopping list as well.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “One thing hasn't changed from trade deadlines of the past: Starting pitching is the greatest commodity. And the possibility that Cleveland could deal Mike Clevinger remains the most intriguing. Clevinger is currently at the team's alternate site after breaking protocol and going out with teammate Zach Plesac in Chicago. Both are eligible to be recalled. Currently, Cleveland's rotation consists of Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale, Adam Plutko and rookie Tristan McKenzie, whose two-hit, 10-strikeout debut earned him another start. Civale will go Monday and Bieber on Tuesday. Plutko, who has struggled in his past two starts, is slotted in for Wednesday. Clevinger could theoretically pitch then. Trading the 29-year-old Clevinger would epitomize risk. He's an elite starter with at least two more years of team control -- three if the team keeps him on option for 20 or more days. Cleveland also desperately needs a quality outfielder. Over 334 plate appearances this season, its outfielders are hitting a collective .166/.273/.249. That is pitcher-quality offense among a group of position players. Among the teams that could use a starting pitcher: Atlanta, New York and Colorado in the National League and New York, Toronto, Oakland, Houston and Chicago in the American League.”
MEGAPHONE
"Definitely an honor. What A-Rod has done in this game, the guy is a legend. The guy had an unbelievable career but for me, I tell you guys every time, my job is to try to go out there and try to do the best I can to try to help this ballclub to win. I'm not here to chase records. Twenty years ago when I started my rookie season, that was never my goal. Obviously, I thank God for this privilege and honor that he has given me to be able to accomplish what I have done in the game. It's pretty special."
• Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols, on passing Alex Rodriguez for second place on the all-time RBI list.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!