Tipsheet: Upgraded Reds look for late-season playoff push

The disappointing Cincinnati Reds fell to 15-20 with Monday’s 7-5 loss to the Cardinals Monday night. Like most teams in the majors, they are still within range of the expanded playoff bracket durng this weird mini-season.
But they have been a big disappointment this season after earning glowing preseason previews. So Reds management got busy before the trade deadline, adding closer Archie Bradley and outfielder Brian Goodwin in trades.
“Looking at Archie Bradley, he’s a guy that fits the back end of the bullpen, just bolsters the back end of that bullpen,” Reds general manager Nick Krall said. “When you’re winning games, you have a lot of relievers that can contribute. You can shorten games. You’ve got [Raisel] Iglesias, Bradley, you’ve got Amir Garrett, a handful of guys that can really shorten games. We felt the shorter we can make the game with a really good starting staff, the better we were going to be.”
The additions were popular in the Reds clubhouse.
"To be at this point and be buyers and add to the bullpen and add to the lineup, it's two really solid players that only make the team better," Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani said. "I think it's exciting if and when you're going for a playoff spot, and I think we still have a really good chance.
“I think those two acquisitions are only going to help."
That’s great, but now the Reds must start winning some games. What looks good on paper has to produce on the field.
"Baseball is hard. It’s a really hard sport," Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen observed. "You can put together the best team and just kind of hope everything clicks and everything goes well. I think you see that with some teams around the league, where everything is going well for them. That doesn’t last forever.
“We’re not expecting what we’ve been doing to last forever, either. Once we break out of that thing, I think you’re going to see what we’re really capable of."
Here is what folks were writing about the trade deadline activity:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Look, there is no guarantee that, taken as a whole, these moves will make the Padres much better, if at all. They certainly make them different. All told, general manager A.J. Preller added eight players who figure to be integral parts of the big league roster down the stretch and into October. The late eight: catcher Jason Castro, catcher/corner infielder Austin Nola, outfielder Greg Allen, first base/DH Mitch Moreland, quasi-ace starter Mike Clevinger and relievers Trevor Rosenthal, Taylor Williams and Dan Altavilla. Whether the Padres improve from here is beside the point. San Diego is mired in a 13-season stretch without a postseason appearance. It hasn't posted a winning record in 10 years. With the 2020 Padres establishing themselves as a virtual lock to at least snap the postseason drought, Preller leaped to maximize his chances. For a lot of reasons, the Padres were better positioned than most to be this active around the deadline. For years, Preller, Logan White & Co. have presided over one of the game's deepest farm systems. With so many investments made in amateur talent acquisition, the organization was nearing decision time on a few players this winter for inclusion on the 40-man roster. Also, the Padres added additional low-level minor league teams in recent seasons to give everyone some place to play, but now, like everyone, they will likely move forward with just four affiliates. It was time to consolidate, and Preller was able to do that without draining the system.”
Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “As a pitcher, there’s little not to like about Clevinger. It would be a bit of an exaggeration to call him Greg Maddux or Roger Clemens in their primes, but he’s firmly established himself in the top tier of starting pitchers. He already has two four-WAR seasons under his belt, one of which he pulled off despite being held to just 21 starts due to a back injury and then an ankle sprain. Even a quick return after his back injury wasn’t enough to keep him from hitting the upper 90s on the radar gun at will. His repertoire is deep and varied, with four pitches (fastball, slider, curveball, changeup) that batters missed on with at least 30% of their swings in 2019. There was even time this year to add a cutter to his arsenal, giving him yet another weapon.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Milwaukee is one game out of the postseason spot and the team's only move was sending reliable reliever David Phelps to ... the Phillies? The team they're chasing for the No. 8 spot? Okie dokie. Christian Yelich is the only Brewers regular with an above league average OPS -- the Brewers are averaging 3.91 runs per game, second fewest in baseball -- and they did not address the offense at all. They're counting on the players already on the roster to turn their seasons around.”
Emma Baccellieri, SI.com: “None of Toronto’s moves were particularly flashy, but taken together, they represent some pretty solid upgrades. Taijuan Walker automatically makes this rotation better. Ross Stripling does, too. Robbie Ray is in the middle of a bad stretch, but at a low cost, he’s a great pick-up in the event that he turns his season around. Dan Vogelbach can be a fun bat, and Jonathan Villar will be greatly appreciated in the infield until Bo Bichette can return from the IL.. And it just serves to sweeten the deal that the Yankees—who are now only one game ahead of the Blue Jays!—didn’t do anything at all today.”
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “The Rays traded away DH José Martínez, who they acquired in the offseason from the St. Louis Cardinals, which seemed a bit more like a selling move than win-now move. Alas, the Rays are in the winners column more because of what didn’t happen — the Yankees, their main competitor in the AL East, didn’t make a huge deadline-day move, as is so often in the Yankee DNA. While the Yankees were the preseason favorites in the division (and in the AL), the Rays have a 3.5-game lead over the bruised-up Yanks. Not having to deal with a Yankees rental helps the Rays even more.”
Richard Justice, MLB.com: “[Starling Marte] was the best position player to change teams Monday and a nice reward for a remarkable, overachieving Marlins club that has been great fun to watch. Marte entered Monday with an .827 OPS, higher than any current Marlin, and his presence in the middle of the order will make life easier for the players around him in the order. They also traded away infielder Jonathan Villar in a deal with the Blue Jays, and it will be interesting to see how they fill that void.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Give Seattle GM Jerry Dipoto big props for turning 30-year-old Austin Nola, a player he signed last year as a minor league free agent, into a top-100 prospect in outfielder Taylor Trammell. Yes, Trammell's stock has dropped after a lukewarm 2019 in Double-A, but there are still tools and upside there. The Mariners also got a useful utility player in Ty France -- he hit .399 in Triple-A in 2019 -- and Andres Munoz, who was throwing 100 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. Feels like the Padres gave up a lot for a couple of role players in Nola and reliever Austin Adams. (To be fair, Nola is third among MLB catchers in WAR since he was called up last year, so maybe it's the Padres who are getting the steal.)”
MEGAPHONE
“We look at this team as a team we think can move forward, can make the playoffs and should make the playoffs. We’ll give it every opportunity to do the best we can.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!