Tipsheet: Upgraded Reds look for late-season playoff push

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Look, there is no guarantee that, taken as a whole, these moves will make the Padres much better, if at all. They certainly make them different. All told, general manager A.J. Preller added eight players who figure to be integral parts of the big league roster down the stretch and into October. The late eight: catcher Jason Castro, catcher/corner infielder Austin Nola, outfielder Greg Allen, first base/DH Mitch Moreland, quasi-ace starter Mike Clevinger and relievers Trevor Rosenthal, Taylor Williams and Dan Altavilla. Whether the Padres improve from here is beside the point. San Diego is mired in a 13-season stretch without a postseason appearance. It hasn't posted a winning record in 10 years. With the 2020 Padres establishing themselves as a virtual lock to at least snap the postseason drought, Preller leaped to maximize his chances. For a lot of reasons, the Padres were better positioned than most to be this active around the deadline. For years, Preller, Logan White & Co. have presided over one of the game's deepest farm systems. With so many investments made in amateur talent acquisition, the organization was nearing decision time on a few players this winter for inclusion on the 40-man roster. Also, the Padres added additional low-level minor league teams in recent seasons to give everyone some place to play, but now, like everyone, they will likely move forward with just four affiliates. It was time to consolidate, and Preller was able to do that without draining the system.”