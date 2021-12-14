Tipsheet: Urban Meyer becomes NFL laughingstock with epic Jaguars failure

Tipsheet normally avoids the NFL out of principle, but in this corner of cyberspace we’re a sucker for slow-moving train wrecks.
And that is what Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has become while trying to adapt to the pro game.
Based on his success at Utah, Florida and Ohio State – especially Florida – Jaguars owner Shad Khan brought him out of his latest retirement with a ridiculous offer. Reports peg Meyer’s salary at $10 million to $12 million per year on a six-year contract, so firing him would not be cheap.
Khan can afford it, though, since he is worth a reported $9 billion. And it's not like he hasn't had to fire coaches before.
He has been an aggressive but spectacularly unsuccessful owner in Jacksonville after Stan Kroenke blocked his bid to buy the St. Louis Rams. This is just more of the same.
For his huge money Meyer has delivered a 2-11 record, embarrassing off-field issues, and erratic coaching behavior that Jaguars staffers are only too glad to leak to the media.
Like, for instance, that bit about calling his assistant coaches losers.
"Yeah, calling someone a loser, that's inaccurate,'' Meyer said after Sunday's game. ''I have high expectations for our coaches. I'm very demanding of our coaches and expect guys to be held accountable for their positions, and the times when they're not, we address it. But I assure you there was not whatever report. That's nonsense."
CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora pushed back on that denial.
“I mean, look, he's been degrading and deriding his coaches in front of players since the summer . . . It's been an ongoing problem," La Canfora said. “As to whether or not he specifically called them losers, I can tell you he got in front of his staff in a meeting and said 'I'm a winner. You can check my resume. I'm a champion. What have you won? What have you ever won? Go around the room and tell me what you have won.' We can (nitpick) whether he specially called people losers or not, but frankly he's done much worse out on the playing field and in individual meetings.”
Meyer threatened to fire anybody leaking bad stuff to the media.
“If there is a source, that source is unemployed,” Meyer said. “I mean, within seconds, if there's some source that's doing that.”
Oh that’s going to work.
Things unraveled quickly for Meyer this season. He made early headlines by bailing on his team after a loss at Cincinnati, preferring to hang back at his Urban Chophouse up in Columbus.
He got up close and personal with an attractive 24-yer-old female admirer on the dance floor while his wife was busy babysitting grandkids.
“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction, it’s stupid,” Meyer later said. "I explained everything that happened. It was stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position.”
The losses kept coming, as did reports of Meyer’s clashes with players and staff.
All of this forced Khan to address Meyer’s standing this week.
"I want to do the right thing for the team. I want to do the right thing for the city," Khan said. "That, to me, is way more important than just acting helter-skelter on emotion. I think we have a history of really looking at the facts and then really doing the right thing.
"Gus Bradley was here four years. Doug Marrone was here four years. It was wins and losses and this is a little bit different but, you know, I'm going to reflect on all of that and do what's the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city."
ASSESSING THE URBAN DECAY
Here is what folks have been writing about the Meyer fiasco:
Jarrett Bell, USA Today: “Accountability starts at the top. That’s a theme Jaguars owner Shad Khan needs to trumpet and embrace now, if he happens to wonder why the wheels seem to be falling off so fast as his team limps along with another big L. Khan hired Urban Meyer for the job of injecting life into one of the league’s worst franchises, and the decision is backfiring to major proportions. Not only was Jacksonville crushed again on Sunday, falling to 2-11 after losing 20-0 at Tennessee, but the optics are even worse after an NFL Network report over the weekend tore a bit more into Meyer and portrayed him as a loose cannon who’s in over his head. No, it’s not time for Khan to cut bait and declare that an experiment that we’ve seen before – turning over an NFL franchise to a successful college coach! – has run its course again. If he truly believes in his conviction for hiring Meyer as much as I think he does, Khan needs to stick with him – for now. But the accountability meter is spinning, both for Khan in assessing why he hired Meyer in the first place and for Meyer, given his enormous power (and a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence) and ultimate responsibility for the on-field results. This task was supposed to be arduous, even though the smooth, ultra-confident Meyer expected a pile of W’s by now. Surely, Chip Kelly, Bobby Petrino and Steve Spurrier convinced themselves that they could transition that college winning into NFL victories, too, before the reality check.”
Andy Nesbitt, For The Win: “The Jaguars lost to the Titans (Sunday), 20-0. Trevor Lawrence threw a career high 4 interceptions and James Robinson led the team in rushing with 4 yards on six carries. Oh, and the offense had just 184 total yards. It was the third time this year that the team failed to reach 200 total yards, which is a franchise record. Let those number sink in a bit. Because those numbers are embarrassing and tell a sad story. That game had the look of a team that has quit on its coach and if they have then good for them, because Meyer deserves to be quit on. Meyer handled yesterday's loss like a bitter child who doesn't like it when someone tells him the truth about his skills, or lack thereof. He barely shook Mike Vrabel's hand and then gave some really awful answers to questions during his press conference. Jaguars owner Shad Khan invested a lot of money into Meyer with hopes that the former college coach could turn the franchise around. Instead, Meyer has made the Jaguars the laughingstock of the league with that night at the bar and the other lame things he has done throughout the season. Imagine spending all that money on Meyer and then seeing how he acted after yesterday's game? It's a slap in the face to the owner, the team, and all the fans who root for the franchise.”
John Breech, CBSSports.com: “I can't say this for sure, but I'm guessing everyone reading this had a better weekend than Urban Meyer. Unless your car got stolen, you almost certainly had a better weekend than Meyer. The Jags coach is already on the hot seat and based on how things have gone over the past 48 hours, that seat is now hotter than the surface of the sun . . . The Jags aren't just losers on the field, they're also losers off the field thanks to this Urban Meyer stuff. Everyone in the organization already looks like they've given up on the season, especially Meyer.”
Sally Jenkins, Washington Post: “You’d call Urban Meyer a poseur, but he’s too evasive to hold any pose for long. His problem with the Jacksonville Jaguars seems to be mostly one of tone — he can’t seem to find a sincere one. Meyer has had to “address” his team, what, three times now over various mismanagement issues? But you can never pin any blame on him for a lousy performance or inner dissension. He’s cleaner than his white lies. From the very beginning, with his demeaning labeling of guys as either ‘Winners’ or ‘Losers in training camp, and his supercilious pronouncement that ‘Every man’s got a record,’ you could tell Meyer badly misapprehended what it takes to lead in the NFL. He’s as close to a legit NFL head coach as a grackle is to an attack helicopter. The difference between pros and the worshipful spaniel-eyed kids Meyer barked at in college is that high performers in the NFL are almost impossible to manipulate with dishonest or counterfeit slogans. What turns their performance is the truth. Nobody believes a word Meyer says. He’s 2-11, he bailed on his team after a loss to go grinding in a bar, and he doesn’t even seem to know which of his players rotate in and out of the game or why. Asked Monday whether safety Andre Cisco will see more action, Meyer replied: ‘Cisco is playing a little bit more, I believe. I don’t have his numbers in front of me.’ Cisco wasn’t on the field for a single defensive snap against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.”
Ray Ratto, The Defector: “While he will be fired at season’s end and it will be spun by Jacksonville wallet Shahid Khan as an act of mercy for a man who deserves so much better, he ought to be retained, re-upped, and kept in this hellscape for as long as possible because in the end as in the beginning, Urbs was the architect of his own dumpster of self-preservationist catarrh and is thus a useful example for every new coach in every new job at every level of sport. Indeed, when all the football pundits in the zoo spasm out at feeding time and shriek that it’s time for him to go, that’s just more proof and justification for him to be forced to stay. When Meyer tries to quit because he’s developed a health issue, Khan should actually seize him and keep him in the office guarded by some of his son Tony’s stable of professional wrestlers, working against his will and making game plans that work as well as Sunday’s 20-0 loss to Tennessee. Make him serve all the time he owes. No time off for cowardly behavior. Don’t give him the out of a golden parachute that breaks the fall after he’s been shoved out of the private jet. Don’t pay him off. He asked for it, so give it to him, and by ‘it,’ we mean ‘the works.’ Nobody has ever warranted a spectacular dismissal more, which is why nobody has ever deserved dismissal less. And since we have a fresh example of bullying hubris in LSU’s latest mistake, Brian Kelly, Urbs needs to be used as a shining example of what you get when you get everything you want because you think you deserve it.”
MEGAPHONE
“His overall — the way he comports himself with players and coaches is utterly distasteful, and it's been an issue since the very early days of his regime. He's lost whatever lingering trust he had with some players and coaches. Trent Baalke, the GM, is now distancing himself from Urban Meyer as well.”
Jason La Canfora, on Meyer.