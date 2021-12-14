Tipsheet: Urban Meyer becomes NFL laughingstock with epic Jaguars failure

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “While he will be fired at season’s end and it will be spun by Jacksonville wallet Shahid Khan as an act of mercy for a man who deserves so much better, he ought to be retained, re-upped, and kept in this hellscape for as long as possible because in the end as in the beginning, Urbs was the architect of his own dumpster of self-preservationist catarrh and is thus a useful example for every new coach in every new job at every level of sport. Indeed, when all the football pundits in the zoo spasm out at feeding time and shriek that it’s time for him to go, that’s just more proof and justification for him to be forced to stay. When Meyer tries to quit because he’s developed a health issue, Khan should actually seize him and keep him in the office guarded by some of his son Tony’s stable of professional wrestlers, working against his will and making game plans that work as well as Sunday’s 20-0 loss to Tennessee. Make him serve all the time he owes. No time off for cowardly behavior. Don’t give him the out of a golden parachute that breaks the fall after he’s been shoved out of the private jet. Don’t pay him off. He asked for it, so give it to him, and by ‘it,’ we mean ‘the works.’ Nobody has ever warranted a spectacular dismissal more, which is why nobody has ever deserved dismissal less. And since we have a fresh example of bullying hubris in LSU’s latest mistake, Brian Kelly, Urbs needs to be used as a shining example of what you get when you get everything you want because you think you deserve it.”