Tipsheet: Urban Meyer yields to NFL temptation, risks failure with Jaguars

Albert Breer, SI.com: “I think Urban Meyer, the new Jaguars head coach, knows what he’s getting himself into. I think he understands he won’t get the equivalent of 15 first-round picks every four years or so, the way he did at Florida and Ohio State, which allowed him to stack the deck and make it impossible for 90% of his competition to run with him. I think he gets that losing five games in a year is a good season in the NFL, coming from an environment where a single loss can essentially be season-ending (see: 2009 Florida, ’15 and ’18 Ohio State). I think all this, by the way, because I know how deeply he’s studied the NFL, and how his opinion of it is colored with a realistic view of the gap from team to team in the pros.”