Tipsheet: Urban Meyer yields to NFL temptation, risks failure with Jaguars

Major college football coaches no longer have to look over their shoulder to see if perpetual job candidate Urban Meyer is lurking behind their back.
He is making still another comeback, but this time in the NFL. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, the man who once wanted to keep the Rams in the STL, used his considerable wealth to lure him to the highest level.
Reports had Meyer seeking $12 million per year to return to coaching.
Khan's Jaguars have set the gold standard for incompetence on recent years — losing 36 games in three seasons — so now he is trying something different.
Meyer is known for two things: Winning at a ridiculous pace, then “retiring” for personal or medical reasons after burning out. Now he steps into the 24/7 NFL meat grinder.
This should be fascinating.
“College football is different,” Meyer said. “The days of coaching the way you did back when I was at Bowling Green, or when I was an assistant coach, the whole country has changed. Everything has changed. You have to adapt. Those who adapt have success, those who don’t fail. That’s the part of the game that I love, to be able to adapt to an NFL player. However, between the white lines, I don’t see a lot of difference. I’ve studied the NFL game for years, but really studied it for the first time in my life the last six months.”
Well, we’ll see about that. The NFL’s salary cap system creates competitive parity that gives bad teams a chance to be good and good teams to become bad in any given year.
Few teams can sustain success for any significant period of time, so coaches come and go. Money aside, why would Meyer choose this challenge after passing on jobs like the University of Texas opening?
“It had to be perfect,” Meyer said. “This was not a knee jerk reaction. This is something I’ve been studying for a long time. Not necessarily this job, but just the NFL. The opportunity presented itself and whether it’s watching film, studying the roster, understanding the salary cap, understanding what we have available to us with the No. 1 pick, the fact that I love Jacksonville.”
The Jaguars are set up for a quick turnaround, such as they occur in the NFL. Meyer will get to mold top draft pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and woo free agents.
Among the offensive coordinator candidates Meyer considered was former Rams coach Scott Linehan, who exited LSU after that team's epic collapse last season.
“The opportunity is there,” former University of Miami and Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson told USA TODAY Sports. “Urban is a smart, very organized, good football coach. They’ve got plenty of draft picks, plenty of cap room. But you’ve got to pick the right players. And you’ve got to get some great coaching.”
Here is how folks assessed the hire:
Dan Graziano, ESPN.com: “This one was percolating for a couple of weeks, it seems, and now it's happening. I don't know. On one hand, the college guys without prior NFL experience haven't been very good at this transition. On the other, there haven't been many (some, yes, but not many) who have arrived with Meyer's track record of success — especially at multiple previous stops. I think this comes down to whether you think Meyer is effective enough as a program builder for the skills to translate. Carolina (and others) felt that way about Matt Rhule last year, but even that one's a tough comparison. Rhule didn't have college success on the level that Meyer did, but he had at least some prior NFL experience.”
Cody Benjamin, CBSSports.com: “If you believe owner Shad Khan and the countless reports that surfaced before his official remarks, Meyer is the guy the Jags have wanted all along. From a marketing standpoint, the sell couldn't be easier: Meyer became a household name in Florida, leading the Gators to a 65-15 record and two national titles from 2005-2010, and he's got the program-building resume that'll instantly revive a dampened fan base, not to mention a locker room that has repeatedly railed against management in recent years. The fact he'll enter with a No. 1 pick (which, likely, will be a generational quarterback talent in Trevor Lawrence) immediately raises his floor. He's not a slam dunk because the concerns are rather notable — zero NFL experience, several health-related retirements and controversies at both Florida and Ohio State, where he allegedly overlooked criminal behavior by players and staff. But the Jags needed a high-upside swing here, and he gives them that, bringing a winning track record to an organization in dire need of victories.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “The adjustments for Meyer will be significant — they’ll be new schemes to learn, a significant reliance on whoever he brings in as coordinator and learning to work with whoever comes in as general manager. (Former 49ers GM Trent Baalke, who is already in the Jags’ front office, remains the speculative favorite). The players also stressed a necessary evolution in Meyer’s leadership style, as motivating NFL players is fundamentally different than in college. Meyer’s ability to adjust and adapt will be a key variable for success.”
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN.com: “For sure, college-to-the-NFL transitions hardly resemble Jimmy Johnson success. Meyer has a few things working in his favor, though. He's a known program builder. He understands what it takes to surround talented players with the right resources and coaching. No NFL franchise needs a program rebuilt — and reinvigorated — more than Jacksonville. He's also a deft motivator, good game manager and was on the cutting edge of offensive trends early in his college career. My questions are more about handling an NFL locker room and whether he's built for the league long-term. But with likely No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and loads of cap space and draft picks, what better place to find out?”
Jarret Bell, USA Today: “For every case like Johnson’s of a coach trying to succeed in the NFL after making his mark on the college level, there are multiple flops. Think Chip Kelly, Dennis Erickson, Greg Schiano and worst of all, Bobby Petrino, who didn’t even finish his only season with the Falcons (3-10) in 2007. Even Alabama coach Nick Saban, who just won a record seventh national title on Monday night, flamed out in two seasons with the Dolphins (15-17) in 2005-06.
Albert Breer, SI.com: “I think Urban Meyer, the new Jaguars head coach, knows what he’s getting himself into. I think he understands he won’t get the equivalent of 15 first-round picks every four years or so, the way he did at Florida and Ohio State, which allowed him to stack the deck and make it impossible for 90% of his competition to run with him. I think he gets that losing five games in a year is a good season in the NFL, coming from an environment where a single loss can essentially be season-ending (see: 2009 Florida, ’15 and ’18 Ohio State). I think all this, by the way, because I know how deeply he’s studied the NFL, and how his opinion of it is colored with a realistic view of the gap from team to team in the pros.”
MEGAPHONE
“One of the things I’ve been stuck on, really, is that I can’t imagine Urban Meyer being a losing coach. That really does stick to me. Urban Meyer simply doesn’t lose. That’s where my gut is.”
Former Ohio State captain Joe Burger, to Yahoo! Sports.