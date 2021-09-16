Tipsheet: USC football coaching search could trigger chain reaction

Mike Farrell , Rivals.com : “It’s simply a program that can’t stay down for too long. It’s too much of a layup recruiting-wise and with the tradition. Now of course you could say the same about Miami and Texas and those programs are still down, but USC is honestly easier than either. James Franklin or a hire on that level would bring the Trojans right back to national prominence.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “With so many names pegged as candidates — and the high likelihood that even more pop onto the radar, at least some motivated by the opportunity to extend or rework existing contracts — the USC opening will be the thread that links together the biggest coaches and best teams in the chase for the College Football Playoff. James Franklin has No. 12 Penn State back in the playoff mix after a messy pandemic season. After beating Wisconsin in the opener, the Nittany Lions' next test comes Saturday night against Auburn. Mario Cristobal is one of the hottest names in coaching after No. 4 Oregon upset No. 11 Ohio State on the road, putting the Ducks into the driver's seat in the postseason chase and breathing life back into the Pac-12. Luke Fickell brought No. 8 Cincinnati higher in the playoff rankings than any Group of Five in the format's history last season, and now has the Bearcats surging into key games against Power Five opponents Indiana and Notre Dame. Fickell's connection to the opening is deepened by his relationship with USC athletics director Mike Bohn, who previously held the same position at Cincinnati. Despite last weekend's disappointing loss to No. 7 Iowa, the massive gains made by No. 15 Iowa State has made 41-year-old coach Matt Campbell one of the trendiest contenders for any major opening on the college and NFL levels. Among current assistant coaches, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien represent solid fallback options given each coach's reputation: Elliott as a key piece of the Tigers' dynasty and O'Brien as a ready-made program builder given his outstanding work across two seasons at Penn State.”