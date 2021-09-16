Tipsheet: USC football coaching search could trigger chain reaction

The USC football coaching opening has fan bases across the country nervous.
Who is going to take that job? How will the coaching dominoes fall once that happens?
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal tried quell speculation on his front during an interview with radio host Doug Gottlieb. "My response is, 'Go Ducks'," Cristobal said.
Much-traveled coach Urban Meyer tried to put Jacksonville Jaguars fans at ease after he was drawn into the USC speculation. There was some basis for that chatter, since Meyer’s regular season debut with the Jaguars was a disastrous 37-21 loss to the awful Houston Texans.
This game was a sloppy mess. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions, the Jaguars struggled to line up correctly again and again, and Meyer appeared utterly exasperated on the sideline.
That fiasco, combined with Clay Helton’s firing at USC, had folks wondering if Meyer would pull a Petrino and retreat to the safety of the college game -- where he posted 187-32 mark.
Meyer quickly shot down that speculation
“I'm here and committed to try to build an organization,” he told reporters in Jacksonville.
That is a massive job for a hapless franchise that has lost 10 or more games in nine of its last 10 seasons. That’s a level of futility few NFL teams have ever experienced.
Even the Kevin Demoff-Era St. Louis Rams weren’t that bad.
"I don't want to ever fall into that trap of saying this is four-year plan, three-year plan," Meyer said. "That's not fair to players. This is a one-game plan and then we'll worry about the next game. There's some guys that played a lot of football in that locker room and they deserve our very best, and that's what it is.
“Other than a bruised soul that we all have right now, we're still swinging away, and like I said, you'd probably see a little different look on my face if I had bad guys. That's not the case at all."
USC seems more likely to poach a college coach than a NFL coach, but you never know. Expect most of the nation’s bigger names to draw mention in this high-profile search.
"I want to be exceptionally clear: our university and its leadership are committed to winning national championships and restoring USC to football glory,” Trojans athletics director Mike Bohn said.
And that search could inspire other schools to make a coaching change too, so as not to lose out on candidates. LSU coach Ed Orgeron seems especially endangered with boosters there getting impatient.
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “Two weeks in is too soon to panic, right? Not in college football, where slow or shaky starts to seasons send fans into a frenzy. Ohio State on Saturday lost its first regular-season game under third-year coach Ryan Day, and first at home since 2017. After Steve Sarkisian's promising debut against Louisiana, Texas got steamrollered by former Southwest Conference rival Arkansas. Sarkisian's old team, USC, made too many familiar mistakes in a 42-28 loss to Stanford, which had nearly been shut out the week before against Kansas State. Sarkisian's other former team, Washington, continued to look mostly punchless on offense in falling to 0-2. Iowa State still can't beat Iowa, and three-year starting quarterback Brock Purdy was benched in the fourth quarter. Florida State lost to an FCS opponent for the first time since the FBS/FCS split in 1978, stumbling to 0-2, while Miami needed a late field goal to outlast Appalachian State and avoid the same start. Texas A&M needed its backup quarterback to rally past Colorado, and produced only 10 points. Notre Dame, meanwhile, had everyone frantically buying Peacock subscriptions as it needed a late touchdown to outlast Toledo. Teams have ample time to turn things around, but some of the problems surfacing, especially after Week 2, are causing genuine panic. USC's loss to Stanford, for example, cost Clay Helton his job.”
Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “USC's recruiting rankings in the Helton era have been disappointing. In Helton's first four seasons, when he won a Rose Bowl and a Pac-12 title, USC strung together classes ranked among the top 10 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. The last four years, the Trojans have hauled in one top-10 class, and that's their current crop of freshmen. USC's 2020 class ranked 64th nationally, hanging out in the rankings with Duke and Boise State. The 2022 class currently ranks 29th in the 247Sports Composite. It's just not good enough. Not for a program located in one of the most talent-rich recruiting areas of the country. That's why USC needs to find a coach who understands the importance of putting recruiting it first. That's what [Mario] Cristobal has done at Oregon to help shake that program out of the doldrums and get it back to relevancy. That's what Urban Meyer did at Ohio State and Ryan Day has continued to do after taking over. It's what Lincoln Riley has done at Oklahoma, Kirby Smart at Georgia and Dabo Swinney at Clemson. It's what Nick Saban did at both LSU and Alabama.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “It’s simply a program that can’t stay down for too long. It’s too much of a layup recruiting-wise and with the tradition. Now of course you could say the same about Miami and Texas and those programs are still down, but USC is honestly easier than either. James Franklin or a hire on that level would bring the Trojans right back to national prominence.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “With so many names pegged as candidates — and the high likelihood that even more pop onto the radar, at least some motivated by the opportunity to extend or rework existing contracts — the USC opening will be the thread that links together the biggest coaches and best teams in the chase for the College Football Playoff. James Franklin has No. 12 Penn State back in the playoff mix after a messy pandemic season. After beating Wisconsin in the opener, the Nittany Lions' next test comes Saturday night against Auburn. Mario Cristobal is one of the hottest names in coaching after No. 4 Oregon upset No. 11 Ohio State on the road, putting the Ducks into the driver's seat in the postseason chase and breathing life back into the Pac-12. Luke Fickell brought No. 8 Cincinnati higher in the playoff rankings than any Group of Five in the format's history last season, and now has the Bearcats surging into key games against Power Five opponents Indiana and Notre Dame. Fickell's connection to the opening is deepened by his relationship with USC athletics director Mike Bohn, who previously held the same position at Cincinnati. Despite last weekend's disappointing loss to No. 7 Iowa, the massive gains made by No. 15 Iowa State has made 41-year-old coach Matt Campbell one of the trendiest contenders for any major opening on the college and NFL levels. Among current assistant coaches, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien represent solid fallback options given each coach's reputation: Elliott as a key piece of the Tigers' dynasty and O'Brien as a ready-made program builder given his outstanding work across two seasons at Penn State.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “[Franklin] is the head coach who would fit just about everything USC could ask for and want. Has he dealt with tough situations before and succeeded? You think? The guy took Vanderbilt – Vanderbilt – to a bowl game going 24-15 in his three years. At … Vanderbilt. He stepped into a brutal situation at Penn State, dealing with a program on a bowl ban and a discussion or two away from possible being put on some type of probation that could’ve gutted the program, if not make it go dark for a while. Three years later it was in the Rose Bowl. There’s no issues with his recruiting chops, his teams play hard – the 2020 Nittany Lions could’ve easily gone in the tank, but it battle back after the worst start in the program’s history – and the guy has the personality to make LA his. Of course, he’s already at a powerhouse program in the midst of a strong season, but after seven years in Happy Valley, this would be the right move.”
“Football splits you open, man. It lets the world know who you are. You get tested, you get put against the wall, and it shows what your DNA is. Our DNA showed. It showed strong. Now, we have an opportunity to make that a consistent thing. We have to.”
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, to the Oregonian, on the Ducks trying to build on their victory at Ohio State.