Tipsheet: USC, UCLA's jump to Big Ten will trigger seismic shifts atop college sports

The consolidation of college sports’ superconferences continues apace. The separation of those conferences from the rest of the industry is racing ahead.

After the Southeastern Conference made its blockbuster additions of Oklahoma and Texas from the Not-So-Big 12, the Big Ten responded by raiding the Pac-12 of the Los Angeles market: both USC and UCLA.

Oh my!

The deal has been struck to bring the two schools in as early as 2024. Imagine the value they will add to the Big Ten’s media rights. The league’s current deals with ESPN and Fox expire next spring.

The Big Ten’s next national TV deals should yield a haul that will top $1 billion.

Imagine if this move convinced Notre Dame to finally abandon its independent status in football and joins that conference’s party. Imagine if the Big Ten also adds Oregon (and that Nike money) along with Washington and the Seattle market.

The SEC and the Big Ten are on pace to double the media revenue of the other Power 5 conferences. So, we’re really talking about a Power 2 dynamic with the other conferences falling into a second tier.

Now that the Big Ten is muscling up, Mizzou fans can stop wishing their school had landed there instead of the SEC. Both of these conferences will feature remarkable competitive depth in their new configuration.

The challenge for Missouri going forward will be to build and maintain enough strength to hang in the SEC as that conference woos athletic juggernauts like Clemson and Florida State.

As for those schools left back in the secondary conferences like the Not-So-Big-12 . . . well, just wish them luck. At the moment you can bet Kansas wants in on that Big Ten party, so the school hopes the NCAA never gets around to stepping on its basketball program for allegedly buying players.

Here is what folks are writing about this:

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “It has never been the transfer portal or giving the kids some money that was going to make college sports fundamentally worse, less fun and more corporate. It was always going to be the proxy war between ESPN and Fox and the soulless college presidents and administrators who have been sucking on their teat for the last decade, unable to do anything remotely visionary with their sport besides convince television executives to shovel more money at them every decade. And now here we are, at the precipice of a realignment that will not merely be about rearranging pieces on the chess board. This, finally, is the Big One: The ultimate abandonment of tradition, of rivalry, of geographic sanity and of the unique character that distinguished one conference from another. In the end, we’ll still have the Big Ten and the SEC standing atop college sports, but they will no longer be college athletic conferences in the same way we’ve known them for a century. Now, with USC and UCLA abandoning their West Coast roots for the riches of a league that was founded in 1896 by a group of college presidents in the Midwest trying to establish some control over college athletics, they are headed for a future as generic, soulless corporate entities that exist purely for profit and excess. The future of the SEC vs. Big Ten will look no different than Coke vs. Pepsi, FedEx vs. UPS and Apple vs. IBM. And college sports is never going to be the same.”

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: “The Pac-12 as a conference and the other member schools were completely caught off-guard by this move. It's going to take some time to have any real sense of what happens for the conference because schools such as Oregon and Washington have clear incentive to leave as a form of self-preservation. Do other schools recognize this and also seek preservation options? Do Utah and Colorado look to the Big 12? If the Pac-12 seeks replacement options, schools such as San Diego State or Boise State do very little to make up for the loss of USC and UCLA. This has the potential to serve as essentially a death blow for the Pac-12. It can still exist but the idea that it can compete in the national landscape without the Los Angeles schools is absurd.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Part of Pac-12 football's charm -- beach, sun, weather, mountains, -- was also part of its curse. West Coasters tend to go to the beach or mountains first if the local team isn't killing it. Sometimes, even if they are winning. Football is not an obsession out West. Two of the few schools in the Pac-12 where it actually draws are now in a conference that consumes college football along with a lot of bratwurst. It is reasonable to ask whether this would have happened if the Pac-12 had been more competitive recently on the field. The league has not made the CFP since 2017. It has been 17 years since the Pac-12 won a national championship -- ironically, USC in 2004 -- and it's fair to wonder whether the league will ever have an opportunity to win another. At USC, that future became increasingly unsustainable at a school whose alumni felt was being dragged down by the league.”

Richard Johnson, SI.com: “I’m very curious about what happens to the rest of the Pac-12. There will certainly be rumors that some of the remaining schools might jump to the Big 12, for instance. There are also people who believe the Big Ten isn’t done expanding either. But another burning question around the conference is whether this leads to Stanford and/or Cal deemphasizing athletics or at least football, or will they try to beef up to be the new big dog along with Oregon?”

Andrea Adelson, ESPN.com: “The Big 12 already faced uncertainty after Texas and Oklahoma decided to leave. Even with its new additions, nobody really knew what a new television contract would look like without its top two name brands. But the Pac-12 is now in a similar situation -- facing an expiring television contract without its two biggest brands -- with more departures possibly on the way. The situation is far different in the ACC, where the league is tied together with a grant of rights through 2036 that at least for right now makes it financially impossible to leave and join up with either the SEC or Big Ten. The key phrase there is ‘at least for right now.’ Multiple sources said several ACC schools have investigated the possibility of withdrawing from the league's grant of rights, but thus far have not determined a financially feasible option. So for now, the risk is not worth taking. But given the way the landscape is shifting, major superconferences mean major dollars in television contracts, which means in all likelihood there will be money to pay out whatever it takes as a financial penalty to leave. Programs such as Florida State, Miami and Clemson top the list in terms of the value they bring. As we saw during the realignment shakeup a decade ago, this will ultimately become every program for itself. That means the Pac-12, Big 12 and ACC find themselves once again facing serious questions about their respective futures.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Of course the Big Ten would take Notre Dame in a heartbeat. Of course Notre Dame wants to be in the Big Ten. So why isn’t this happening? Notre Dame makes a ton of money doing whatever it is it’s doing with the ACC while also maintaining its independent status, but it’s going to want to get on the money train fast. That’s not the ACC. It’s not the Pac-12, even though the move would make lots of sense for both sides. Notre Dame to the SEC? Nah. Wrong academics, wrong profile, wrong branding, wrong fit. So at the very least, these two crazy kids need to have a discussion to see where things are at. The Big Ten isn’t going to give Notre Dame any special treatment, and Notre Dame doesn’t want to enter the league only to become just another football program. Bottom line, money isn’t a problem, and desire isn’t an issue, but neither side in this stubborn fight will likely cave.”

Pat Forde, SI.com: “The stubbornly proud independent is inexorably being painted into a corner. The options: remain independent and see if it’s tenable as a big-time athletic power; remain independent and reduce emphasis on athletics; join the ACC in all sports; relinquish at last and join the Big Ten. Of those four choices, I honestly wouldn’t be shocked to see Notre Dame choose the road less taken and de-emphasize athletics—especially if the Fighting Irish are ultimately joined by the likes of Stanford, California and some of the more academically minded ACC schools (Duke, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia). Those schools could form their own league, one grounded in more of a traditional college athletic mindset. There might even be an alliance (to use an awkward term of the moment) with the Ivy League. It would be a radical departure for one of the most successful football schools in history, but I believe Notre Dame is serious about keeping athletics tied to an academic anchor.”

MEGAPHONE

“We are excited that our values align with the league's member institutions. We also will benefit from the stability and strength of the conference; the athletic caliber of Big Ten institutions; the increased visibility, exposure, and resources the conference will bring our student-athletes and programs; and the ability to expand engagement with our passionate alumni nationwide.”

USA athletic director Mike Bohn, trumpeting his school’s move.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.