Tipsheet: Utter chaos reigns as college football confronts coronavirus

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “There’s still hope. For now, that has to be enough. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC aren’t saying for 100% certain that they’re all going to play. They’re saying that they’re not postponing or canceling anything quite yet. The entire timetable is moved back a month with the season expected to start in late September. That buys the major conferences time, but in the end, that might just mean it takes a wee bit longer to reach the same conclusions the Big Ten and Pac-12 did. The big hurdle to get over is coming – other students. If the arrival of tens of thousands of people from all over the world into these smallish areas goes without too much of a hitch, then college football is probably on. If college has one big collective house party over the next three weeks and there are massive outbreaks, all bets are off. One thing is for sure, though, the debates are just starting. Are college football players actually safer playing college football – with its medical guidance and structure – than they would be as regular students? What’s the fallout going to be at places like Ohio State, Michigan, and USC? If everyone else is playing and the Big Ten and Pac-12 aren’t, tasteful things will be broken.”