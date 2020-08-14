Tipsheet: Utter chaos reigns as college football confronts coronavirus

The college football industry is teetering on the brink of collapse.
The Big Ten and Pact-12 bailed out on the fall season, joining the Mountain West and Mid-American Conference. Ohio State and Nebraska made some noise about going their own way to find games, but new Big Ten commissioner Ken Warren got those horses back in the barn.
He reminded member schools that the Big Ten distributes $55 million a year to them. Deserting the league would come with a big cost.
"We have 14 schools in the Big Ten Conference. I appreciate the passion of all of our schools. I didn't expect all of our coaches to be ecstatic that the decision was made, so I understand they're passionate, and as I sit here right now, that's what I'm going to conclude -- they're passionate people," he said. "My expectation is that when you're in a conference, you can't be in a conference and be an independent. That's where we are. I expect for our 14 members to go forward together."
The SEC, Big 12 and ACC are still clinging to the hope they can play this fall. But unless COVID-19 magically disappears, that hope will dissipate during the weeks ahead.
Can we really see college football in the spring? Big Ten schools hope so, but that would put a tremendous strain on athletic departments and the players themselves, if the plan also includes football in the fall of 2021.
"You can’t ask a player to play two seasons in a calendar year,” former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer said. “When I first heard that, I said that. I don’t see that happening. The body, in my very strong opinion, is not made to play two seasons within one calendar year."
If football goes away altogether his year, would players get another year of eligibility? If so, what happens to the recruits with letters of intent?
There are a million problems to ponder, including the big one: How many athletic programs will go belly up?
And among those that survive, how many will exist as skeletal operations after dumping most of their teams and unloading most of their employees due to lost revenue?
This dizzying uncertainty left experts wondering:
Would schools start switching conferences? The Big 12 would take Nebraska back in a heartbeat?
Would the Power 5 conference would split away from the NCAA? That would create the need for massive new administrative infrastructure.
Will college football someday pick a czar to bring some order to the madness? That’s a tough one, since individual conferences cut their own TV deals and covet their clout.
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “There’s still hope. For now, that has to be enough. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC aren’t saying for 100% certain that they’re all going to play. They’re saying that they’re not postponing or canceling anything quite yet. The entire timetable is moved back a month with the season expected to start in late September. That buys the major conferences time, but in the end, that might just mean it takes a wee bit longer to reach the same conclusions the Big Ten and Pac-12 did. The big hurdle to get over is coming – other students. If the arrival of tens of thousands of people from all over the world into these smallish areas goes without too much of a hitch, then college football is probably on. If college has one big collective house party over the next three weeks and there are massive outbreaks, all bets are off. One thing is for sure, though, the debates are just starting. Are college football players actually safer playing college football – with its medical guidance and structure – than they would be as regular students? What’s the fallout going to be at places like Ohio State, Michigan, and USC? If everyone else is playing and the Big Ten and Pac-12 aren’t, tasteful things will be broken.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “We told you unity was scarce. Proof? The Big 12 will release its 2020 schedule Wednesday, the day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 and canceled their 2020 seasons. As predicted, the taste for football this fall has come down to a conferences' risk tolerance and medical advisory boards. The Big 12 is OK starting its conference season Sept. 26, the same delayed date as the SEC. A prominent Duke doctor, part of the ACC's advisory group, tweeted Tuesday that it's safe to play football . . . For now, the Big 12 has become the swing conference. If it had canceled its fall season, that would have given some cover for the SEC and ACC to do so as well. Now, don't be surprised if the American, Conference USA and Sun Belt all press on for the fall.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “Here is the biggest sticking point to all of this, and it is part of college football’s biggest innate problem: The power conferences are operating completely independently of one another. This plan would theoretically work with a similar model from the Pac-12, but the Southeastern, Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences all aspire to play this fall. If they don’t move to spring, they won’t want to then turn around and delay the start of the fall 2021 season a month to accommodate the conferences that did. Divergent plans that carry over to the fall 2021 season would only deepen the current disconnect between the leagues, and perhaps heighten the possibility of a permanent split within big-time college athletics.”
Ivan Maisel, ESPN.com: “The NCAA lost what grip it had on college football when the Supreme Court ruled against it . . . The NCAA derives its power from its members, who have shown little willingness to give the organization any say-so over college football. In the mid-1990s, an NCAA committee led by UCLA chancellor Charles Young began looking at the feasibility of an NCAA-run playoff. The committee might have met twice before the membership shut it down. Maybe if the membership decides it wants to centralize power, it would turn to Indianapolis. I'm not holding my breath.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “From a risk-management perspective, there’s also a strong argument those leagues have a better chance of ending up with glaring issues than they do actually finishing the season. No matter your politics, view on the virus or perspective on the season, this 2020 fall football season was always a slog with long odds. That got lost a little bit the past 72 hours. Cut through the roar of emotion this week and it remains a daunting challenge to navigate an entire season this fall. There are health risks both known and unknown, tens of thousands of students returning to campuses and a lack of frequent and accurate testing. Maybe this will be better in the spring. Maybe it won’t. But the best chance for any medical breakthrough that could allow the sport to play remains rapid and accurate testing.”
MEGAPHONE
“Let me take a wild guess... hmmm they want us to play in the spring & fall. I wonder why? I’m not the smartest man but they want that cash flow 2 for 1 special.”
Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell, via Twitter.
