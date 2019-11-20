Finding the right football coach at a below-average Power 5 conference school is not easy.
Hire the right guy and he'll just pass through, using your school as a stepping stone to something better. Hire the wrong guy and your school suffers ritual beatings, as Arkansas did under Chad Morris.
This helps explain why Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner is giving coach Derek Mason at least one more year.
Mason's Commodores beat Mizzou 21-14 earlier this season. And they also beat Northern Illinois 24-18.
And they lost to everybody else, leaving Mason 26-46 overall and 10-37 in the SEC. Vanderbilt is 2-8 this season and 1-6 in conference play. The Commodores have lost five of their last six games.
Still, Mason stays.
"Look, this has been a disappointing year, without question. But we are going to focus on root causes," Turner told The Tennessean. "We have had 50 years of routine kick-the-can coaching changes without accompanying the fundamental underlying change.
"And out of respect for those who truly support Vanderbilt football and with the focus on building a successful and sustainable football program, this is a cycle that we really need to break.
"I understand that people want a quick and easy fix. And in difficult years, it’s typical to focus on the usual suspect with a coaching change. But in my view, we can’t recycle the same problem without really addressing the core issues. I think that’s offensive to a fan base that truly cares."
Obviously, Mason appreciates his AD having his back.
"When you look at where we are, that's not where we want to be. That standard is higher, and we understand that," Mason said. "We are going to continue and grind.
"But to hear publicly a statement go out about where I sit right now, it's a strong statement of support. I thank him."
While Mason's retention doesn't impact the Missouri scenario much, it underscores that college football's trend toward pricey buyouts and expensive hirings doesn't work at every school.
It also illustrates how difficult it is to coach in the SEC with far lesser resources than the upper-tier conference programs. That's food for thought for Tiger Fan.
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "The NCAA should never have punished Missouri’s football program with a bowl ban this year and sanctions for self-reporting a violation that was cleaned up in-house. The school wasn’t trying to get away with anything, and it did what it was supposed to do once the violation was uncovered. So if the NCAA won’t reverse the ban because it would be the right thing to do, it needs to do it because the SEC won’t have enough teams to fill out the bowl slots. LSU, Alabama and Georgia are all near-locks to end up in either the College Football Playoff or a New Year’s Six bowl game, and I’ll throw Florida as a sure-thing in the NY6 mix, too. That takes out four SEC teams, and South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Arkansas are already out. Mississippi State could absolutely lose to Ole Miss – it would be out. Tennessee could absolutely whiff its last two games against Missouri and Vanderbilt – it would be out. That leaves Texas A&M, Auburn and Kentucky as the only three sure-thing bowl teams left, with anywhere between four to six bowls being open. Tennessee and Mississippi State will likely get in, but there would still be a ton of strong open bowl game slots needing to be filled. If Missouri can beat either Tennessee or Arkansas, it would get to six wins and be eligible, but only if the NCAA does the right thing."
Dan Wolken, USA Today: "Last fall, it looked as if the Tigers had found their niche as a program. When Kelly Bryant decided to transfer from Clemson to Missouri for his final college season followed by TCU’s Shawn Robinson also portaling his way to Columbia, Derek Dooley’s offense was credited as a magnet for talented quarterbacks looking for a good system where they could put up numbers. That belief was based largely on the success last season of Drew Lock, who threw for 3,500 yards on 63% completions and turned into a second-round draft pick. But it's hard to imagine a bunch of quarterbacks flocking to Missouri after evaluating its offense this season. Bryant has been just OK, and the Tigers haven’t been fun or compelling to watch lately, as they dropped to 5-5 after a 23-6 loss at home to Florida. Bryant has thrown for 300 yards just twice this year -- against Wyoming and Ole Miss. He’s thrown for fewer than 200 on three occasions. In SEC play, Missouri is averaging 19.8 points. Those are just straight-up facts, and they’re not flattering to Dooley or Barry Odom, whose job security looked rock solid after going 8-5 last year but hasn’t had enough of a breakthrough year to be fully embraced by the Missouri fan base."
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: "Beware the fan base that reads too much into a non-playoff bowl victory. When Texas handled a sulking Georgia team last year in the Sugar Bowl, a fan base exhausted by a decade-long malaise went ahead and proclaimed it: the Longhorns would be back as a national power in 2019. The Top 25 voters, addicted to brand names, bought in, ranked them in the top 10 entering the season despite significant losses on defense. Everyone was, once again, wrong. Texas is not back, not close to back, and there is no reason to believe it will be back until proving it in games that actually matter. After losing to Iowa State Saturday, the Longhorns are a pedestrian 6–4 and a pedestrian 4–3 in the Big 12. They are 23–14 overall under Tom Herman, and 16–10 in the league. While that is certainly an improvement over the Charlie Strong body of work (16–21, 12–15 Big 12), it is nearly identical to the last three seasons under Mack Brown, which were considered major disappointments. Brown was 25–14 overall, 16–11 in the league. It also puts Herman pretty much in line with the other Big 12 coaches not named Lincoln Riley who have been in the conference since 2017. Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy is 24–12, 13–12; TCU’s Gary Patterson is 23–14, 14–12; Iowa State’s Matt Campbell is 22–14, 15–10; and Baylor’s Matt Rhule is 17–18, 11–14."
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: "As reigning national champion Clemson rushes toward a fifth consecutive conference title and another presumed College Football Playoff berth, one of the more unique challenges of this season has emerged. That is how to best describe the quality of the league the Tigers play in, the ACC. Mediocre? Middling? Average? Ordinary? Actually, that's being charitable. With three weeks still left in the season, 13 of the ACC's 14 teams all have lost at least three games. Last season, 12 of the 14 all lost at least four. That's similar to the Pac-12 in both 2017 and 2018. In those two seasons combined, only one team had less than three losses. Washington State went 11-2 in 2018. The ACC is so, let's say, top heavy, that No. 3 Clemson is its only team in the College Football Playoff Rankings entering Tuesday night's third edition. That's where it gets especially, um, mediocre. By contract, some ACC team has to play in the Orange Bowl. Also by contract, that berth would go to the next highest-ranked ACC team after Clemson, assuming the Tigers once again make it to the playoff."
"It's kind of sad to say, but you know how fans sometimes get ... it gets a little crazy. I was kind of, I guess, sick and tired of getting death threats, and some pretty explicit and pretty tough-to-read messages."
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, on the abuse he takes in social media.