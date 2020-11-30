Tipsheet: Vanderbilt looks for next coach to tackle impossible mission

Robbie Weinstein, 247 Sports: “Healy doesn't have an extensive head coaching record at the FBS level, as he's 9-9 in two seasons at Charlotte. Still, he seems to have some positive momentum going and certainly turned around Austin Peay in his three seasons there. Austin Peay — under an hour's drive from Vanderbilt's campus — went 0-11 in Healy's first season back in 2016. Healy then posted an 8-4 record in 2017 and went 5-6 in 2018 before leaving for Charlotte. Healy is also a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and thus knows Middle Tennessee well. At age 35, he's one of the youngest FBS head coaches . . . Like Chadwell, Napier has had tremendous success with a Sun Belt program in leading the Ragin' Cajuns to a sterling 26-11 record over the past two-plus seasons. He's also a native of Cookeville, Tenn., which is just over an hour's drive east of Nashville. And again, he's young at just 41 years old. While Napier wouldn't make as much sense geographically at Vanderbilt as at an SEC West school, he has previously coached at Clemson, Alabama and South Carolina State. Napier is another hot name that Vanderbilt would face strong competition for. He seems like a less likely option than Lea, Healy and Chadwell, who seem like the three most likely candidates. With a salary of just over $1 million according to USA Today, Napier would be harder to pry away from Louisiana.”