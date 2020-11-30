Tipsheet: Vanderbilt looks for next coach to tackle impossible mission

Football coach Derek Mason did many good things during his seven seasons at Vanderbilt, besides letting emergency kicker Sarah Fuller break the Power 5 Conference gender barrier.
He beat in-state rival Tennessee three consecutive years, which was crazy. Just ask any Vols fan about that.
Mason took the Commodores to the 2016 Independence Bowl and the 2018 Texas Bowl, which were big accomplishments in the grand scheme of things.
He ran his program with integrity, as alumni of that august university would expect.
Ah, but the pandemic proved to be the last straw for Mason at Vandy. His program suffered massive departures via opt-outs and transfers. Wholesale absences due to the COVID-19 made things even worse.
The depleted Commodores were doomed to failure against an all-SEC schedule. Their 0-8 start – capped by that miserable 41-0 loss at Mizzou – ran their conference losing streak to 12 games.
They have lost 17 of 20 games during the past two seasons, including 15 of 16 in the SEC. So the school wheeled Mason to the exits Sunday. First-year athletic director Candice Story Lee has started the search process.
Media types are pushing Nashville resident Jeff Fisher as a candidate, since his won-loss records with the Rams (7-8-1, 7-9, 6-10, 7-9 and 4-9) make his a natural fit for Vandy.
Via Twitter former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rogers nominated former Mizzou coach and current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom for the job. Odom is earning rave reviews for his work in Fayetteville.
Louisiana coach Billy Napier might be the hottest property at a mid-major school, so he might be too hot for Vanderbilt to grab.
Can the Commodores find another James Franklin? That’s unlikely, because Franklin won 24 games during an improbable three-year stretch at Vanderbilt before moving on to Penn State.
The Commodores will need to double their fan base and athletic department resources to enjoy that sort of success on any regular basis.
But the school will find somebody to take a big paycheck and live in Music City while tackling the impossible mission of winning in the resurgent SEC East.
Here is what folks are writing about the Vanderbilt situation:
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Vanderbilt fired Derek Mason on Sunday after seven seasons leading the Commodores, which probably eliminates a high-profile defensive coordinator from taking the job. That's exactly what Mason was when he came to Nashville from Stanford in 2014. Mason, though, could never get the offense humming. The profile of the new coach should address those offensive struggles, but will it? The breaking point for Vanderbilt was a moribund 41-0 loss Saturday at Missouri. The Commodores have to be open to all options whether coordinators, current head coaches, unemployed coaches or Group of Five coaches. That said, Vandy has hired just one sitting head coach once in the last 34 years (Bobby Johnson). Most importantly, a coach who takes this job will be accepting a risk. He must be able to afford a failure. The Vanderbilt job has been a bottomless pit recently. Who can take the gig, potentially get fired in a few years, and still retain the stature he currently possesses in the industry?”
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: “The early signing period starts Dec. 16th, which is before a lot of teams have finished playing. Waiting to make a coaching change until Dec. 20th, or even the 13th, would lead to a lot of lying to recruits about what coaching staff they would be signing with. Removing Mason now—he should have been fired last year, but that was on the watch of disastrous Vandy athletic director Malcolm Turner—gives the school more runway to have a new coach in place by mid-December. Or at least have a search well underway. Who should the Commodores hire? That’s the hard part. It’s obviously a difficult job. For whatever reason, Vandy has not been able to develop a Stanford/Northwestern/Notre Dame niche as a program that can attract elite athletes who are also elite students. Part of that may be playing in the brutal Southeastern Conference; part of it may be a reluctance to do recruiting business the way it often has been done in the league. But being able to sell the value of a Vandy degree and a great city like Nashville should have some appeal to a recruiting demographic that could breed success.”
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “Among the candidates who might be targeted by Vanderbilt are former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher, Buffalo's Lance Leipold, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea (a former Vanderbilt fullback), Princeton's Bob Surace, Nevada's Jay Norvell, Indiana's Tom Allen, Tulane's Willie Fritz, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Louisiana Tech's Skip Holtz, Charlotte's Will Healy, Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, Army's Jeff Monken, Navy's Ken Niumatalolo and North Dakota State’s Matt Entz.”
Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: “Lea could be the top target for Vanderbilt’s opening for so many reasons. He’s originally from Nashville, he was a walk-on for the Commodores, his father is still a big supporter in Nashville and this job could be a natural leap from Notre Dame defensive coordinator to his first head coaching job. Lea is definitely an up-and-comer in coaching circles and with so many connections to Vanderbilt this one makes a lot of sense. Here’s the other thing: Any modicum of success with the Commodores, then Lea could bounce to an even bigger job a la James Franklin and possibly back to Notre Dame if Brian Kelly retires or goes to the NFL. Fisher has tremendous name recognition and decades of NFL coaching experience plus he lives in Nashville and this could be a jumpstart for him to get back into coaching. He could also make an argument on the recruiting trail about knowing what it takes to make it to the NFL since he played at USC and was a seventh-round NFL Draft pick. Fisher has been out of coaching for about four years so that could be an adjustment and he doesn’t have any college coaching experience but Fisher has an all-time winning record and that could be compelling.”
Adam Sparks, The Tennesseean: “Chadwell, 43, has an undefeated (9-0) team in his third season at Coastal Carolina. In three seasons, he has a 17-16 record there. Chadwell took North Greenville to the Division II playoffs and Charleston Southern to the FCS playoffs before landing at Coastal Carolina as offensive coordinator. He started his coaching career at ETSU, where he was a quarterback from 1995 to 1999. Elliot, a former Clemson wide receiver, served as co-offensive coordinator for his alma mater’s two national title teams in 2016 and 2018. The 41-year-old is known as an elite recruiter, and he earned the 2017 Frank Broyles Award as college football’s top assistant.”
Robbie Weinstein, 247 Sports: “Healy doesn't have an extensive head coaching record at the FBS level, as he's 9-9 in two seasons at Charlotte. Still, he seems to have some positive momentum going and certainly turned around Austin Peay in his three seasons there. Austin Peay — under an hour's drive from Vanderbilt's campus — went 0-11 in Healy's first season back in 2016. Healy then posted an 8-4 record in 2017 and went 5-6 in 2018 before leaving for Charlotte. Healy is also a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and thus knows Middle Tennessee well. At age 35, he's one of the youngest FBS head coaches . . . Like Chadwell, Napier has had tremendous success with a Sun Belt program in leading the Ragin' Cajuns to a sterling 26-11 record over the past two-plus seasons. He's also a native of Cookeville, Tenn., which is just over an hour's drive east of Nashville. And again, he's young at just 41 years old. While Napier wouldn't make as much sense geographically at Vanderbilt as at an SEC West school, he has previously coached at Clemson, Alabama and South Carolina State. Napier is another hot name that Vanderbilt would face strong competition for. He seems like a less likely option than Lea, Healy and Chadwell, who seem like the three most likely candidates. With a salary of just over $1 million according to USA Today, Napier would be harder to pry away from Louisiana.”
MEGAPHONE
"Ken’s very sad as we are but understand that it’s time for a change. I asked Ken what his plans were and he said quote, 'I came here to (turn) this program around and that’s still my intention.' I hope they take the time to make a good decision."
Robert Seals, father of freshman Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals, on his son’s future via Twitter.
