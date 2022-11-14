Tipsheet: Victories by Auburn, Vanderbilt underscore SEC football's depth

Given all the social media grousing about the sub-.500 Missouri Tigers football team and coach Eli Drinkwitz’s lucrative contract extension, Tipsheet feels compelled to offer another public service remainder:

Winning in the Southeastern Conference is very, very hard.

Saturday brought more reminders as lame-duck Auburn added to Texas A&M’s misery and long-suffering Vanderbilt upset Kentucky to snap its 26-game conference losing streak.

Auburn had lost five consecutive games since lucking into its victory over Mizzou. Interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is minding Auburn store these days while the school shops for the replacement for fired coach Bryan Harsin.

And yet Auburn managed to edge the increasingly desperate Aggies 13-10.

Texas A&M boosters committed $95 million to coach Jimbo Fisher, a supposed offensive genius, and invested millions more to boost facilities, assemble a massive football operation and fund name, image and likeness for the elite Aggie recruits.

And week after week their beloved team suffers additional failure at the hands of an SEC rival. When a program slips in this conference, it can face plant hard. Every week brings more danger.

“It's very disappointing,” Fisher said in his latest post-defeat news conference. “It's the first time in my life, too. It's disappointing. But we have to get back to work, fix it and get better.”

The Texas A&M offense has remained stunningly bad this season. Once again, Fisher had no answers Saturday.

"We just have to find a way,” he said. “We could not get in rhythm. Whether we had a sack, whether we had a penalty or a negative run, we just could not get ahead of the sticks and keep going. We had two or three drives at the end, but didn't do it. And that's on me. I've got to find ways to do that get us back and find ways, even when were are not running, to find ways to run it or take pressure off of the pass game.”

Will he finally hire an offensive coordinator and surrender the play-calling duties? (This question sounds familiar to Mizzou fans.)

“The offense we run is still the same,” Fisher said. “It's similar schemes all across the board. We just need to coach it better, call it better and do it better. If we bring in someone, whatever happens, it doesn't matter. Verticals are verticals. Smashes are smashes. We have to get it coached better and do better. We will evaluate everything.”

Writing for USA Today, Dan Wolken had this take on the Aggies:

Texas A&M has two choices, and neither of them are particularly good. The first would be firing Jimbo Fisher, who signed a 10-year, $95 million contract last September that is fully guaranteed.

The second would be forcing Fisher to give up control of the offense and pay a lot of money to a coordinator so that the head coach no longer has to bear the brunt of the weekly embarrassment that Texas A&M is putting on the field every week.

But if it’s ultimately Door No. 2 for Texas A&M, it’s pretty much an admission that it has made the worst series of administrative decisions in the history of college football. When you hire Fisher to run your program, you are hiring Fisher to run your offense. That’s what he’s done his entire career. That’s who he is. If you strip that away, what do you really have other than a name and a résumé that no longer seems relevant to winning at the highest level?

Whatever direction this ultimately goes, the only positive way to spin it is that Texas A&M has likely hit rock bottom already. After a 13-10 loss at Auburn, a game in which the Aggies gained just 215 yards of offense, there’s really nowhere to go but up.

As for Kentucky, it has stood as the model program for the SEC’s second tier. But coach Mark Stoops saw popularity rating fall as Vanderbilt came to Lexington and upset the sputtering Wildcats 24-21.

“It's been a hard year and challenging times,” Stoops said. “There is things that everybody can do better. I'm sure the team is very hurt and embarrassed with the way they played. We all are. There is only one way out. There is no way to point fingers or anything like that.”

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Chris Wright, Saturday Down South: “Tennessee set a program record Saturday, scoring 66 against Mizzou — the most any Vols team has scored against any SEC team. It was every bit as impressive as you would think. Vols fans, no doubt, pointed to this most recent pummeling as evidence that Week 10 was simply a bad day in bad weather. Please don’t. Tennessee’s offense isn’t “back” because it was never broken. They ran into the best defense in college football — by a wide, wide margin. All that Saturday proved is that the Vols still are a threat to hang 50 on everybody not named Georgia. It was not proof that they could get anywhere close to 30 against the Dawgs, if a rematch presents itself in the College Football Playoff.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “There's good news and there's bad news for No. 11 Alabama. After last week's loss to No. 8 LSU put a crippling dent in any chance of returning to the College Football Playoff, Alabama bounced back to beat No. 9 Mississippi 30-24 and avoid the sort of result that would've raised serious alarm bells over the Crimson Tide's precipitous drop out of the top tier of the SEC. You could've seen the headlines from hours away: Is Alabama done? Is the dynasty over? Where do the Crimson Tide go from here? Is this it for Nick Saban? Instead, the Tide can fend off those concerns for at least one more week and basically book a ticket into one of the New Year's Six bowls. In the face of more of the same from Alabama's predictably mediocre offensive line, quarterback Bryce Young completed 63.6% of his throws for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, Alabama's win hands the SEC West to LSU, which pulled off an ugly win at Arkansas and will represent the division in the conference championship game by virtue of head-to-head tiebreakers against the Tide and Rebels. Since kicking off the dynasty under Saban in 2008, the Tide have won the West in every season but five, most recently finishing second behind LSU in 2019.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “No team in the country appears to be in a better playoff position than Georgia, which clinched the SEC East Division title on Saturday with its win against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs will face two-loss LSU in the SEC championship game, and there's a chance the selection committee rewards Georgia with a top-four finish on Selection Day even if it loses a close game to LSU. In addition to the victory against the Vols, Georgia has a 46-point win against Oregon, which will still resonate despite the Ducks' loss to Washington on Saturday. It's still possible Georgia will have a win over the Pac-12 champs, if Oregon can pull it off.”

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “Despite ranking as one of four undefeated teams in college football, TCU entered its battle with Texas as a 7-point underdog. The CFP committee complained that the Frogs only won games with high-powered offense. Every concern was put to rest during a 17-10 win over Texas. The Frogs held Texas without an offensive touchdown and suffocated star running back Bijan Robinson to march past the Longhorns on their home field. With the strong performance, there should be no questions left about TCU's ability to compete at a high level or win in different ways.”

David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “Through the first 10 weeks of the season, TCU was knocked for too many close calls, never putting up enough style points for the voters' or committee's liking. Saturday wasn't pretty either, but it was an emphatic win. Through the first 10 weeks of the season, Oregon was knocked for a blowout loss but found redemption in a series of big wins in Pac-12 play. The Ducks nearly found redemption again Saturday, but one too many chances slipped through their fingers. TCU won, and the dream of a spot in the playoff remains within reach. Oregon lost, and no matter how many times fate seemed to intervene on Washington's behalf, that loss is all that ultimately matters. There are vanishingly few true playoff contenders remaining. It might end up that the wins are all the committee needs to decide who's in.”

MEGAPHONE

“Nobody had any expectations for this football team at all other than ourselves. We understand that's the way it is. Our deal has been, 'Hey, bring it on.' If we've got to win 'em all, fine; let's try to win 'em all.”

TCU coach Sonny Dykes, on his team’s stunning bid to reach the College Football Playoff.