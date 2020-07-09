Tipsheet: Virus threatens to burst MLS bubble, compromise soccer's return

So Major League Soccer is back . . . barely.
The MLS is Back tournament is underway in Orlando while the coronavirus pandemic rages around its competitive bubble. The tournament’s early adversity serves as fair warning to the NBA, NHL and MLB as those entities attempt to return to play.
FC Dallas bowed out without playing a match, thanks to a double-digit infection total.
“We wanted to be on the field more than anybody, but at some point it gets to a moment where there are risks that are just so uncertain and you've got to just collect yourself and assess the damage and do what's best for the recovery and the health and safety of individual people, their family, and know that there are going to be better days ahead,” FC Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez told ESPN.
"It was a process but for sure I think it was the right decision."
Nashville SC had five players test positive, forcing the postponement of its first match. Then four players with inconclusive tests subsequently turned up positive, forcing the MLS to consider sending that team home as well.
LAFC star Carlos Vega, the league’s reigning MVP, decided not to play in the event. That raised the specter of additional player opt-outs.
“I would like nothing more than to be with my teammates in Orlando,” Vela said in a statement released by the club. “However it is in the best interest of the health of my family to stay home and be with my wife during what is a risky pregnancy.”
For now the MLS is plowing forth without him.
"First of all it's a shame what happened with FC Dallas, but the health and well-being of everyone is always most important," Sporting KC’s Alan Pulido said in a video conference.
"Being here, [positive cases] do catch our attention, but it doesn't mean anything will happen to us. We have to keep following the measures that are required, like using face masks, regularly washing our hands, not having contact with others because you don't know what it could mean.
"You try to be responsible, but obviously we're here for the tournament, focusing on winning, which is important and why we're here."
Montreal Impact manager Thierry Henry had this take during a Tuesday teleconference:
"The players are the way they are, they have to deal with a situation that is not simple, and everybody has to deal with it. As we all know and we're all sad about, people died; some people lost their jobs, some companies will never be there again. But we're here, we've found a way to come to this tournament."
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Brian Straus, SI.com: “The thing about bubbles is that they’re fragile. It doesn’t take much—a bit of breeze, a subtle change in surface tension—to burst one. Before the pandemic, the most common use of ‘bubble’ in a sports context was to describe the precarious status of college basketball teams hoping to make the NCAA tournament. Those on the at-large fringes were ‘on the bubble’—meaning it could burst at any time, taking their postseason hopes with it. It’s a metaphor for fragility. Now ‘the bubble’ has become the place where MLS hope to resume its 2020 seasons (not to mention the NHL, NBA and NWSL, which is already underway). But this bubble needs to be strong, and . . . there are significant questions and concerns in central Florida. Will the bubble hold up? Was it even a good idea? Maybe they should’ve called it the ‘MLS Bunker’ or the ‘Orlando Death Star.’ But in the end, that would’ve been false advertising. After months of planning, the entire event inside the bubble seems to be on the bubble. One team, FC Dallas, is already out, booted by MLS on Monday. Another, Nashville SC, may follow. Games have been postponed before any have been played. The competition format will have to be revised. And yet MLS and commissioner Don Garber are pressing on.”
Graham Ruthven, The Guardian: “With each team that arrived in Florida, MLS’s problems, and positive tests for Covid-19, piled higher and higher. FC Dallas had only checked in when it emerged six of their players had tested positive for Covid-19. Later in the same day, a further three (and one coach) also tested positive with the Texan side ultimately withdrawn from the tournament just two days before its kick off. The Columbus Crew also registered a positive test upon arrival in Orlando, with a number of teams also delaying their journey due to positive tests. For context, only 19 positive case results have been registered by all 20 Premier League teams over 12 rounds of testing since the resumption of its season. Zero positive tests were returned in this week’s round. Then there was the postponement of Wednesday’s match between Nashville and Chicago after five Nashville players tested positive and Carlos Vela’s decision not to play, a symbolic rebellion that struck a decisive blow to MLS’s hopes of ignoring everything that has engulfed the tournament. The absence of the league’s best player, along with a number of other notable figures across MLS, is a mark of uncertainty over the safety of the whole endeavor. MLS’s idea of playing a mini-tournament in one location was controversial, to begin with. While almost every other major soccer league around the world has found a way to restore some sense of normalcy amid the pandemic, with the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A completing their seasons as they were intended, albeit without fans in the stands, MLS has its 26 member teams (25 now that FC Dallas have gone home) in one location for a tournament crowbarred into the regular season in a way nobody quite fully understands.”
Gentry Estes, The Tennesseean: “Close to home, it stinks we won’t get to see Nashville SC again, for one. Recent television ratings in the Nashville market for other soccer leagues have been impressive, suggesting an ample appetite not just to watch sports again but also to watch that sport – and to get behind an expansion Nashville team that could use the exposure. In a larger sense, though, continued COVID-19 issues in MLS’s ‘bubble’ and during Major League Baseball’s second “spring training” are disheartening deterrents as sports in the United States look to ramp up in the coming weeks and months. A lot of eyes are on the MLS right now. In terms of team sports, it was jumping out solo. Had the league been able to pull off these first steps – like European soccer has, for example – it would have been so encouraging: Yes, this is possible! MLS still could accomplish that without all its teams, I suppose. But by now, it’d go against the run of play, as they say in soccer. Headwinds are blowing stronger. As in most of the United States.”
Mike Bianchi, Orlando Sentinel: “We are counting on you, NBA. We are counting on you, MLS. We are counting on you to keep your fragile, delicate Disney bubbles from bursting. We are counting on you to accomplish the nearly impossible task of showing that, yes, team sports can be safely played in the middle of a raging global pandemic. It is appropriate that the grand experiment of these two leagues is being played out in Orlando beginning this week at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports because, after all, the wide world of sports is exactly what’s at stake. If it works, the wide world of sports in our country is up and running amid the coronavirus crisis. And if it doesn’t, you can forget about the NFL, college football and Major League Baseball. That’s why every fan, athlete, commissioner, owner, team executive, athletic director and sports-gambling website curator will have their fingers crossed and their eyes fixated on Orlando during the next several weeks. This undertaking is not going to be easy, that’s for sure, and it certainly not off to a resounding start — at least from an MLS perspective. The MLS is Back Tournament . . . has already removed one team from the field and postponed other games before the tournament has even begun. FC Dallas was essentially told by league officials to go home because they showed up in Orlando with 11 players and staff members who tested positive for COVID 19. Another team, Nashville SC, showed up in Orlando with five players who tested positive and four others who may have the virus although their tests were inconclusive. Nashville’s opening game with Chicago was postponed, as was D.C. United’s game against Toronto FC, which just arrived in Orlando on Monday after a member of the travel party developed COVID-19 symptoms that required the entire team to be tested again. Memo to MLS: Don’t blow this.”
MEGAPHONE
"All the safety measures are here to feel safe. When Dallas came here they were probably contaminated already in Dallas itself. That's different. I think when people get contaminated here, it's a different case I think."
Atlanta United coach Frank de Boer, during a video conference with reporters, on playing the Orlando bubble.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!