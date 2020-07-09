Tipsheet: Virus threatens to burst MLS bubble, compromise soccer's return

Gentry Estes , The Tennesseean: “Close to home, it stinks we won’t get to see Nashville SC again, for one. Recent television ratings in the Nashville market for other soccer leagues have been impressive, suggesting an ample appetite not just to watch sports again but also to watch that sport – and to get behind an expansion Nashville team that could use the exposure. In a larger sense, though, continued COVID-19 issues in MLS’s ‘bubble’ and during Major League Baseball’s second “spring training” are disheartening deterrents as sports in the United States look to ramp up in the coming weeks and months. A lot of eyes are on the MLS right now. In terms of team sports, it was jumping out solo. Had the league been able to pull off these first steps – like European soccer has, for example – it would have been so encouraging: Yes, this is possible! MLS still could accomplish that without all its teams, I suppose. But by now, it’d go against the run of play, as they say in soccer. Headwinds are blowing stronger. As in most of the United States.”

Mike Bianchi, Orlando Sentinel: “We are counting on you, NBA. We are counting on you, MLS. We are counting on you to keep your fragile, delicate Disney bubbles from bursting. We are counting on you to accomplish the nearly impossible task of showing that, yes, team sports can be safely played in the middle of a raging global pandemic. It is appropriate that the grand experiment of these two leagues is being played out in Orlando beginning this week at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports because, after all, the wide world of sports is exactly what’s at stake. If it works, the wide world of sports in our country is up and running amid the coronavirus crisis. And if it doesn’t, you can forget about the NFL, college football and Major League Baseball. That’s why every fan, athlete, commissioner, owner, team executive, athletic director and sports-gambling website curator will have their fingers crossed and their eyes fixated on Orlando during the next several weeks. This undertaking is not going to be easy, that’s for sure, and it certainly not off to a resounding start — at least from an MLS perspective. The MLS is Back Tournament . . . has already removed one team from the field and postponed other games before the tournament has even begun. FC Dallas was essentially told by league officials to go home because they showed up in Orlando with 11 players and staff members who tested positive for COVID 19. Another team, Nashville SC, showed up in Orlando with five players who tested positive and four others who may have the virus although their tests were inconclusive. Nashville’s opening game with Chicago was postponed, as was D.C. United’s game against Toronto FC, which just arrived in Orlando on Monday after a member of the travel party developed COVID-19 symptoms that required the entire team to be tested again. Memo to MLS: Don’t blow this.”