Tipsheet: Voit's power, swagger pushes Yankees into decisive Game 5

Our Town's Luke Voit channeled his inner Reggie Jackson Thursday.
The Cardinals castoff smacked the biggest homer of his career to get the New York Yankees rolling towards a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay to force Game 5 in the ALDS.
Voit said he wanted to provide “a little fire to get the boys going.” It worked.
“It was a big blow early to give us a lead,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. “I really feel like Luke has had some really good swings. To get a result of really cleaning one out there to get us rolling was big.”
Now the Yankees can send staff ace Gerrit Cole to the mount to start Game 5, which is exactly the scenario the franchise signed him for.
“We’ve got a lot of grit on this team and we knew it would be a crazy and suspenseful series and we were up for the challenge no matter what happened,” Voit told reporters. “We’re locked and loaded.”
In fact, Voit guaranteed that.
"We're gonna win it," Voit told reporters. "We probably plan to have Gerrit on the mound, and that's the best situation possible for us."
The Yankees have overcome a slew of injuries to get to this point. They are eager to meet expectations.
“Well, this is a team that has been through a lot of pressure,’’ Boone said. “2020 brought pressure beyond what any of us could fathom. Pressure is a privilege. Major League athletes, you have to embrace that. I think our guys overwhelming do.’’
It sounds like Cole does.
"It's a special opportunity," he told reporters. "I think everyone's feeling like it's going to be a special game, a big game for us. You always want to be out there in the big moment."
Here is what folks are writing about the postseason:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today.com: “The New York Yankees signed the man they desperately desired last winter. He pitched just the way they envisioned all season-long. Now, the Yankees are leaning on Gerrit Cole to pitch the biggest game of their season Friday in a winner-take-all game with the Tampa Bay Rays, and asking him to perform on short rest for the first time in his career. The dream scenario came to realization when the Yankees knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-1, Thursday night, setting up the deciding Game 5 at Petco Park for the right to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Cole vs. Rays' Tyler Glasnow, Game 2 starter . . . The Yankees planned all along this series that Cole would pitch Game 5, and although this will be Cole’s first start on short rest, he had only one message to Boone: ‘Give me the ball.’”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “If you like offense, this is the series for you. The Los Angeles Dodgers boast a deep and powerful lineup that led baseball in runs scored, while the Atlanta Braves scored just one fewer time than L.A. this season. There are few teams in baseball that match the Dodgers group highlighted by Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger in terms of offensive star power, but Atlanta's combination of Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. sure can. This National League Championship Series isn't just about the players capable of providing offensive fireworks, though. Mound matchups between L.A.'s Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler and Atlanta's young duo of Max Fried and rookie Ian Anderson should provide plenty of intrigue . . . Pick a metric. Any metric. Well, a bottom-line metric, anyway. Let's use wRC+ from FanGraphs to measure contextualized team offense. The Dodgers -- no surprise -- are tied for first with the Mets at 122. Right behind them, at 121, are the Braves. Los Angeles scored exactly one more run (349-348) than Atlanta did during the regular season. From an overall standpoint, these were two high-powered offenses of virtually equal quality.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “The Marlins were fiercely proud of their young pitchers’ velocity. They had the highest average pitch velocity of any team in the postseason (92.8). Marlins manager Don Mattingly wanted his pitchers to attack Atlanta with fastballs. They did, and now they are home because the fastball-feasting Braves hit .357 against Miami’s fastballs. If you were an advance scout from the Dodgers or Padres you needed the James Webb Space Telescope to find a flaw to exploit with the Braves. They are off to one of the most complete runs in postseason history since the baseballs were dead and the mounds were high. In five postseason games, Atlanta is 5-0, has outscored its opponents 24-5 and out-homered them 7-1.”
Clair McNear, The Ringer: “OK, yes, it was not exactly a surprise that the top seed of the 2020 playoffs—not to mention the unambiguous best team for the entirety of the regular season—would go on to thump the underdog Padres. But it’s a shame all the same because of what a joy the Padres were to watch this year. This was, after all, a team that earned the nickname ‘Slam Diego’ after setting a record for most consecutive games with a grand slam (four)—a feat made even more impressive given how many different members of the team contributed: Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Wil Myers, and Eric Hosmer (plus second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who didn’t technically add to the streak but hit a fifth grand slam just a game after it ended). This was also a team that loudly flouted some of the older, stuffier traditions of a sport that can sometimes seem more interested in unwritten rules than the game itself—most notably when Tatis hit one of those slams after swinging at a 3-0 pitch during an August game against the Rangers . . . It’s a dustup likely to be remembered for years to come as baseball is dragged, inch by inch, toward the adage that MLB loves to use in ads and which the 2020 Padres thoroughly embodied: Let the kids play.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Popped 11 months ago for dark choices their players, coaches and staff made across half of the finest era in franchise history, the Astros have knocked off the AL West champion Oakland A’s, this after sweeping the AL Central champion Minnesota Twins. It was after that series when [Carlos] Correa, among the game’s elite talents, asked of the cynics, ‘What are they going to say now?’ Late into a Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, at the end of a Game 4 that had six home runs and a Division Series that saw a remarkable 24 of them, the Astros stood in an empty ballpark and shared some hugs and smiles. They’d won, 11-6. Dusty Baker, their 71-year-old manager brought in to be their leader and soulful guide through the trauma of atonement and trials of daily hardball (and, it turned out, a pandemic), watched the final out with his forearms on the top rail of the dugout, his shoulders hunched like they do, his gloved hands dangling into the field of play. Dodger Stadium was among the ballparks of his youth, he having played eight seasons with it as his home field, three of those seasons before he turned 30. At the final out — his reliever Ryan Pressly struck out Oakland’s Khris Davis — Baker turned and fist-bumped his coaches, then hauled himself up the stairs and into the grass, where a line of Astros were waiting. The loneliest team in baseball would play one more series to return to the World Series, that beginning Sunday in San Diego against the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS.”
MEGAPHONE
"I've been a villain most of my life, you know what I mean? So I might as well join the rest of the group."
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, after his team advanced to the ALCS.
