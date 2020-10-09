Tipsheet: Voit's power, swagger pushes Yankees into decisive Game 5

Clair McNear , The Ringer: “OK, yes, it was not exactly a surprise that the top seed of the 2020 playoffs—not to mention the unambiguous best team for the entirety of the regular season—would go on to thump the underdog Padres. But it’s a shame all the same because of what a joy the Padres were to watch this year. This was, after all, a team that earned the nickname ‘Slam Diego’ after setting a record for most consecutive games with a grand slam (four)—a feat made even more impressive given how many different members of the team contributed: Fernando Tatis Jr. , Manny Machado , Wil Myers , and Eric Hosmer (plus second baseman Jake Cronenworth , who didn’t technically add to the streak but hit a fifth grand slam just a game after it ended). This was also a team that loudly flouted some of the older, stuffier traditions of a sport that can sometimes seem more interested in unwritten rules than the game itself—most notably when Tatis hit one of those slams after swinging at a 3-0 pitch during an August game against the Rangers . . . It’s a dustup likely to be remembered for years to come as baseball is dragged, inch by inch, toward the adage that MLB loves to use in ads and which the 2020 Padres thoroughly embodied: Let the kids play.”

Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Popped 11 months ago for dark choices their players, coaches and staff made across half of the finest era in franchise history, the Astros have knocked off the AL West champion Oakland A’s, this after sweeping the AL Central champion Minnesota Twins. It was after that series when [Carlos] Correa, among the game’s elite talents, asked of the cynics, ‘What are they going to say now?’ Late into a Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, at the end of a Game 4 that had six home runs and a Division Series that saw a remarkable 24 of them, the Astros stood in an empty ballpark and shared some hugs and smiles. They’d won, 11-6. Dusty Baker, their 71-year-old manager brought in to be their leader and soulful guide through the trauma of atonement and trials of daily hardball (and, it turned out, a pandemic), watched the final out with his forearms on the top rail of the dugout, his shoulders hunched like they do, his gloved hands dangling into the field of play. Dodger Stadium was among the ballparks of his youth, he having played eight seasons with it as his home field, three of those seasons before he turned 30. At the final out — his reliever Ryan Pressly struck out Oakland’s Khris Davis — Baker turned and fist-bumped his coaches, then hauled himself up the stairs and into the grass, where a line of Astros were waiting. The loneliest team in baseball would play one more series to return to the World Series, that beginning Sunday in San Diego against the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS.”