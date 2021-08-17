Tipsheet: Votto reverses years-long decline, leads Reds charge

Matt Snyder , CBSSports.com : “On the NL side, the wild cards a few weeks ago just looked like whoever finishes second and third among the NL West titans. Instead, the Padres had an 11-14 July and just lost four in a row before salvaging Sunday against the lowly Diamondbacks. The Reds have won 13 of their last 19 and now sit just 2 1/2 games back. Oh, and the Cardinals have won eight of their last nine and have crawled to 4 1/2 out. With a furious few weeks of some teams struggling with others surging, it now looks like only the two Central division titles won't be exciting. Let's buckle up.”

Ben Verlander , FoxSports.com : “Things haven’t been so easy for the Mets of late. The leaders in the NL East for most of the season find themselves in third place in the division, and this week, the Mets hit the road for a West Coast swing, taking on the first-place Giants and a great Los Angeles Dodgers team over the weekend. We will find out a lot about the Mets this week. They can’t afford to lose both series, but honestly, nothing tells me that they won’t. They haven’t been good lately, and I expect them to struggle this road trip and fall even further in a division that was once theirs for the taking.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “With 99 home runs from the infield, the Braves have a chance at Houston's record; they're on pace for 135. More importantly, they are now 1½ games up on the Phillies. Even when [Ronald] Acuna was healthy, the Braves had scuffled. They lost their first four games and spent the first four months trying to get over .500. They reached .500 at 4-4, 12-12, 17-17, 24-24, 29-29 and 44-44, only to lose all six games that would have given them a winning record. Game No. 88, in fact, was when Acuna went down. It appeared it might just be one of those seasons, with too many injuries and too many extra-inning losses. Finally, on Aug. 3, the Braves beat the Cardinals 7-4 to reach 54-54 -- by scoring three runs in the top of the eighth. They beat the Cardinals the next night 8-4, scoring six runs in the eighth inning with two outs. (Austin Riley hit a tying home run, and the St. Louis bullpen allowed a hit, hit a batter and then walked five in a row.) Those two games got the Braves going. Or maybe things turned around on July 30, when general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired outfielders Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall on trade-deadline day to help patch a group missing Acuna and Marcell Ozuna. The Braves beat the Brewers on July 31, with Soler going 3-for-4 and Swanson hitting two home runs. Soler has hit a solid .250/.373/.464 since joining the Braves, while Duvall has slugged five home runs with 11 RBIs in 12 games.”