Tipsheet: Votto reverses years-long decline, leads Reds charge

The Cincinnati Reds missed the playoffs in six straight seasons before reaching the expanded bracket last year.
First baseman Joey Votto played a big role in that failure
After hitting 36 homers and driving in 100 runs in 2017, Votto’s power production dropped to 12 homers and 67 RBIs in 2018. His on-base percentage (.417) and on-base plus slugging percentage (.837) were still high in ’18, but they dropped to .357 and .768 in '19.
He his just .226 last season, albeit with 11 homers in 186 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season. All the while Votto, who turns 38 this month, raked in $25 million per season and devoured a big chunk of the Reds’ payroll all by himself.
But something happened to Votto midway through this season. He suddenly turned back his clock and hit .367 with 15 homers and 36 RBIs in his last 26 games.
"It almost sounds ridiculous -- but I almost feel like I’ve re-learned to hit,” Votto told reporters Monday after collecting his 2,000th career hit. “I’ve really, really enjoyed the fruits of that discovery.”
Votto has led the Reds on an unlikely charge in the wild-card race. They bludgeoned the tanking Chicago Cubs 14-5 Monday to move within 1½ games of the San Diego Padres for the second wild card slot.
“I think I counted six straight years of not strong baseball by us from ’14-19,” Votto said. “To play well and play together and more than anything, be done with a game, to get a win and also feel momentum towards something that we’re all collectively doing, and then to be a part of that with these individual milestones, is really pretty special.”
Not only is Votto raking and leading, he has become more entertaining late in his career. He offered up a profane tirade against the Cardinals earlier this season and he’s had more fun with the Cincinnati media.
"I was really happy with the 2,000th hit, because before the at-bat, I wanted to make sure my uniform looked good, my socks looked good,” he quipped. “I made sure that way, if there’s a highlight, I at least look my best.”
Votto promised take better care of his 2,000th hit baseball than he did with his hit No. 1 baseball. He gifted the latter keepsake to his dog Maris, who died last year at the age of 10.
"My very first major league hit doesn't exist anymore, it was chewed up and spit out by him," Votto said. "He loved it, by the way. If I'm honest with you, if he were still alive, I'd probably give him the 2,000th ball to chew up.
“I don't know, actually, I take that back. I don't know that that would be good for his gut. I probably wouldn't do that.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The seven worst teams in baseball went 1-6 on Sunday and were outscored by a combined 17 runs. This was no surprise. Since Aug. 1, when all the players dealt at the trade deadline had joined their new teams, the Magnificently Bad Seven -- the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals -- have gone 20-76 with a minus-262 run differential. The gap between those teams and the 16 that still harbor genuine playoff hopes is somewhere between cavernous and interplanetary. And it may mean the difference between a team making the postseason and spending October lamenting its misfortune. While teams aren't crowned or defrocked on a schedule alone, its impact on the pennant race will be palpable -- and in some cases, very apparent as the season enters its final quarter. The most fortunate team will play more than half its remaining games against the 7½ teams that constitute the dregs of Major League Baseball. (Yes, that is correct: 7½ -- the additional half being the Colorado Rockies when they're on the road, where they're 14-45, which, extrapolated over a full season, works out to 38-124 over a full year.) The unfortunate will spend the final month of the season without a single such game.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “On the NL side, the wild cards a few weeks ago just looked like whoever finishes second and third among the NL West titans. Instead, the Padres had an 11-14 July and just lost four in a row before salvaging Sunday against the lowly Diamondbacks. The Reds have won 13 of their last 19 and now sit just 2 1/2 games back. Oh, and the Cardinals have won eight of their last nine and have crawled to 4 1/2 out. With a furious few weeks of some teams struggling with others surging, it now looks like only the two Central division titles won't be exciting. Let's buckle up.”
Ben Verlander, FoxSports.com: “Things haven’t been so easy for the Mets of late. The leaders in the NL East for most of the season find themselves in third place in the division, and this week, the Mets hit the road for a West Coast swing, taking on the first-place Giants and a great Los Angeles Dodgers team over the weekend. We will find out a lot about the Mets this week. They can’t afford to lose both series, but honestly, nothing tells me that they won’t. They haven’t been good lately, and I expect them to struggle this road trip and fall even further in a division that was once theirs for the taking.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “With 99 home runs from the infield, the Braves have a chance at Houston's record; they're on pace for 135. More importantly, they are now 1½ games up on the Phillies. Even when [Ronald] Acuna was healthy, the Braves had scuffled. They lost their first four games and spent the first four months trying to get over .500. They reached .500 at 4-4, 12-12, 17-17, 24-24, 29-29 and 44-44, only to lose all six games that would have given them a winning record. Game No. 88, in fact, was when Acuna went down. It appeared it might just be one of those seasons, with too many injuries and too many extra-inning losses. Finally, on Aug. 3, the Braves beat the Cardinals 7-4 to reach 54-54 -- by scoring three runs in the top of the eighth. They beat the Cardinals the next night 8-4, scoring six runs in the eighth inning with two outs. (Austin Riley hit a tying home run, and the St. Louis bullpen allowed a hit, hit a batter and then walked five in a row.) Those two games got the Braves going. Or maybe things turned around on July 30, when general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired outfielders Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall on trade-deadline day to help patch a group missing Acuna and Marcell Ozuna. The Braves beat the Brewers on July 31, with Soler going 3-for-4 and Swanson hitting two home runs. Soler has hit a solid .250/.373/.464 since joining the Braves, while Duvall has slugged five home runs with 11 RBIs in 12 games.”
Paul Casella, MLB.com: “Well, this one always matters -- but these three games over two days at Yankee Stadium carry a little extra weight. Both teams have faded a bit in the American League East (Boston is three back of Tampa Bay), but they are locked in a tight battle in the AL Wild Card race. The Red Sox entered Monday tied with the Athletics for the two AL Wild Card spots, but the Yankees are just 2 1/2 games back of the duo. A sweep by either Boston or New York could drastically change the Wild Card outlook -- and put the winning club right back on the Rays' heels in the AL East.”
Jesse Yomtov, USA Today: “Chris Sale's first start in two years for the Boston Red Sox may have marked a turning point in the American League pennant race. Sale struck out eight in five innings to earn the win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, his return to action after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in March 2020. Boston trimmed two games off their deficit in the AL East last week (3 GB entering Monday) and holds a 2½-game lead over the rival New York Yankees for the AL's second wild-card spot. The Red Sox will be careful with Sale the rest of the way and he won't be going very deep into games, but the left-hander's very presence on a lineup card changes the way everyone in the AL views the last six weeks of the regular season.”
MEGAPHONE
“We need quality innings, we need pitches, we need an opportunity to win games. With all of his experience, everything he's done, we need some quality innings these last seven weeks and we think he can be part of that solution. A great opportunity to pitch, to pitch well, and pitch for a winning team. We'll see how the next couple of weeks line up but it's a great opportunity for both sides.'”
San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler, on the addition of Chicago Cubs washout Jake Arrieta to his rotation.