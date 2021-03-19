Tipsheet: Wade bristles after ESPN talks up LSU's NCAA woes

"I did call Will, and I told him I wasn't going to get into specifics of all that," Vitale said. "I promised I wasn't going to get into all of that as far as what was said by Will. But the production people put up a graphic and told me to talk about it. I didn't lie to Will Wade. I didn't get specific. I am really upset about what he said. My word is my bond."

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “This isn’t solely about big-market, big-city, big-revenue pro sports. It isn’t about matchups and adjustments across a two-week series of games. It’s one and done, one night and dream. It’s how everyone has a chance, from the 16 seed (hail UMBC), to the 1,800-enrollment private school (St. Bonaventure), to the first time entrant named after a geological phenomenon (Grand Canyon). It’s where the favorite is somehow a small Jesuit school in Spokane, Washington. It’s where pastoral, benevolent states such as Iowa and Kansas can be feared. Where a team from Des Moines (Drake) is set to take on a team from Los Angeles (USC). It’s how schools representing 33 states and the District of Columbia are in the field, everywhere from Corvallis to Chicago. There is something for everyone. Even a 101-year-old nun. Brackets draw people in, but so does the universal appeal of the upset. Which is why if Abilene Christian threatens Texas, you can find yourself not caring as much about the office pool. And if Morehead State leads West Virginia, then you root for Morehead State even if you didn’t know we had a state named Morehead.”