Tipsheet: Wade bristles after ESPN talks up LSU's NCAA woes

ESPN chatterbox Dick Vitale has always been college basketball’s biggest cheerleader and its more energetic promoter.
So LSU coach Will Wade didn’t expect Vitale to bring up his NCAA troubles come up during the ESPN telecast of the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game.
Vitale talked to Wade the night before the game. According to Wade, Vitale promised not to get into the unseemly allegations that LSU has been buying players on the open market.
A federal probe into the dark side of college basketball uncovered a treasure trove of evidence against LSU, Kansas, Arizona, Auburn and other programs. Wade was caught on a wiretap making incriminating statements about buying players.
LSU suspended him briefly, then shrugged and let him return to work while the eternal NCAA process plays out. As Les Miles will tell you, LSU will put up will all sorts of bad coaching behavior as long as a team is winning. And the SEC has long been an "anything goes" league.
Anyway, the allegations came up during the telecast, to Wade’s chagrin.
"The biggest problem they're going to face is with the NCAA,” Vitale said. “I mean, let's face reality. You've heard all the documented situations that have been out there concerning Will Wade's comments and the investigation by the FBI. That is really lingering over them. And that is going to be the biggest concern — dealing with the NCAA.
"The guy can coach. There is no doubt about it. He can flat out coach. He won with VCU, and he's won here. They just have to sit back now and wait on what happens with that committee — the Independent Accountability Resolution Process."
ESPN play-by-play announcer Karl Ravech chimed in with this:
"Wade was accused of either arranging or offering impermissible payments. And he's very aware. He's not hiding under a rock about what is looming with regards to the NCAA. It's out there, and that awareness is something that may — may — cause some decisions to be made by kids about whether they attend LSU or other schools, who the NCAA has mentioned as well."
Vitale noted that the NCAA is no hurry to settle the matter, which allowed LSU to play on and succeed at the expense of cleaner programs.
"I mean, by the time they decide, [Wade] may be 70 years old," Vitale said. "I'll be long gone."
This commentary prompted Wade to complain during a podcast visit with Jordy Culotta.
"How about that guy? How about this? He flat out lied to me," Wade said. "He said he was going to talk about our team and stuff. He said, 'I'm not going to bring anything up.' I said, 'OK, I appreciate that. That's nice.' And I get like 100 texts after the game."
Wade made a similar complaint during a teleconference with reporters earlier this week.
USA Today got ahold of Vitale, who explained that he was just following orders.
"I did call Will, and I told him I wasn't going to get into specifics of all that," Vitale said. "I promised I wasn't going to get into all of that as far as what was said by Will. But the production people put up a graphic and told me to talk about it. I didn't lie to Will Wade. I didn't get specific. I am really upset about what he said. My word is my bond."
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here’s what folks are writing about the NCAA Tournament:
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “This isn’t solely about big-market, big-city, big-revenue pro sports. It isn’t about matchups and adjustments across a two-week series of games. It’s one and done, one night and dream. It’s how everyone has a chance, from the 16 seed (hail UMBC), to the 1,800-enrollment private school (St. Bonaventure), to the first time entrant named after a geological phenomenon (Grand Canyon). It’s where the favorite is somehow a small Jesuit school in Spokane, Washington. It’s where pastoral, benevolent states such as Iowa and Kansas can be feared. Where a team from Des Moines (Drake) is set to take on a team from Los Angeles (USC). It’s how schools representing 33 states and the District of Columbia are in the field, everywhere from Corvallis to Chicago. There is something for everyone. Even a 101-year-old nun. Brackets draw people in, but so does the universal appeal of the upset. Which is why if Abilene Christian threatens Texas, you can find yourself not caring as much about the office pool. And if Morehead State leads West Virginia, then you root for Morehead State even if you didn’t know we had a state named Morehead.”
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Entering Thursday, it was exactly 50 years ago -- March 18, 1971 -- that Drake last won an NCAA Tournament game. Back then, the Bulldogs were in the midst of the best hoops era in school history, which included three straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1969 to 1971. But in the half-century since, the program had appeared in the Big Dance just once. That appearance came in 2008, when the No. 5 seed Bulldogs lost 101-99 to Western Kentucky on a buzzer beater. Perhaps there were some flashbacks to that moment on Thursday, when Alterique Gilbert rose from beyond the arc for a shot that would have given Wichita State a buzzer-beating victory. But when the shot fell off the rim, and for the first time in 50 years, the Bulldogs had a win in the Big Dance.”
Jerry Bembry, The Undefeated: “For historically Black universities Texas Southern and Norfolk State, the sweep of their opening games of the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament — marking the first time that teams from the SWAC and MEAC won games in the same tournament — proved to be two the hard way. Texas Southern overcame a 10-point halftime deficit, and Norfolk State nearly blew a 18-point halftime lead. But both came up victorious — Texas Southern with a 60-52 win over Mount St. Mary’s, and Norfolk State with a 54-53 nail-biter over Appalachian State at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, on a night where both teams advanced to the field of 64. The road for the two No. 16 seeds, from here, gets even more challenging: Texas Southern, the first team to win two First Four games, will face No. 1 seed Michigan on Saturday, while Norfolk State will play the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Flames (23-5) have several key ingredients to become a March darling, starting with their prowess from beyond the arc — where they rank in the top 10 in three-point field goals made per game and percentage. The secret weapon might be coach Ritchie McKay’s defense that has Liberty ranking third in the nation in points allowed. That’s spearheaded three consecutive Atlantic Sun regular-season and tournament titles. Darius McGhee (15.6 ppg) is the go-to guy for Liberty, and there’s plenty of reason to believe this team can do what it did in 2019 — when it upset Mississippi State in the first round.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “It says something about this odd season that the ACC tournament champion is seeded ninth, and according to that, a slight underdog against Loyola Chicago. Then again, the Ramblers have won 17 of 18, so there’s a lot of noise for an 8-9 seed game. Hinkle Fieldhouse opened in 1928 and it’s not often the arena is younger than one of the fans. But it will be Friday. Sister Jean will be in the house, at the age of 101. She was eight years old when the NCAA tournament was born.”
MEGAPHONE
“Look, I’ve been the luckiest guy in the world. Are you kidding? Forty-six years at West Point and Duke, 11 years with the U.S. team. We’ve won a lot. Part of appreciating your winning is losing or not making it. Whatever time (it is), toward the end of my career, it makes me appreciate it more.”