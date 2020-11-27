Tipsheet: Wainwright reinterates uncertainty about Cards future

R.J. Anderson , CBSSports.com : “It's been 30 years since (the Reds) won a championship, but they have a good roster and I suspect they'll do what they can this winter to ensure their next playoff stay will be a little longer. With the Cubs and Brewers seemingly on the way down and the Pirates already at the bottom, Cincy should have a chance to run the division the next few years, giving them ample opportunity to make a legit title run.”

Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “One of the oddities of the pandemic-shortened MLB season was the San Francisco Giants actually being kind of good. These Giants aren’t the early 2010s whose surprising seasons led to World Series wins. Rather these Giants, led mostly by a bunch of nameless value-adds, almost made the playoffs after Madison Bumgarner left in free agency and Buster Posey opted out. This wasn’t the product of a long rebuild like we’re seeing with the White Sox and Padres. It should have been more of a cellar-dwelling season for the Giants. But they got stellar production from Mike Yastrzemski, Donovan Solano, plus a good enough campaign from Kevin Gausman that they extended him a qualifying offer and he accepted.That said, the Giants are still a team at a crossroads. They’re not one of those bad teams that improved and is now one player away from making a postseason push. They’re a mixture of holdovers from their World Series days and smart acquisitions by Farhan Zaidi, who took over as president of baseball operations two years ago. Figuring out what the Giants should do isn’t as simple as some other teams, where the answer is ‘sign the best players on the market.’ While the Giants could certainly be aided by Trevor Bauer, Marcell Ozuna or George Springer, it’s not exactly realistic.”