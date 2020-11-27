Tipsheet: Wainwright reinterates uncertainty about Cards future

Pitcher Adam Wainwright reaffirmed to ESPN his desire to return to the Cardinals.
Yet he also acknowledged during an interview this week that he and catcher Yadier Molina may have to move along.
“They're going to put a winning team on the field,” Wainwright, 39, told ESPN. “It's going to be interesting to see what they do, though. Yadier is a free agent too. We just don't know what they're going to be offering -- or if they will offer.”
If this is for Wainwright in the STL, he said he will not harbor hard feelings.
"Every player has an expiration date," Wainwright said. "It's just the nature of the game. You will never hear me say a bad word about the city of St. Louis or the Cardinals organization. They've done so much for me. They're amazing people from top to bottom. I've been so blessed."
Under normal circumstances, re-signing Wainwright and Molina would be a no-brainer for owner Bill DeWitt Jr. and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
But there is nothing normal about this offseason. Like many franchises, the Cardinals are worried about 2021 revenues after taking an economic beating this year due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
"I know the nature of the business of baseball with salaries, and not sure what the revenues will be like next year," Wainwright said. "Or the fan situation.
"St. Louis is very dependent on their fan situation to bring in revenues to offset player costs. They said that, and I really believe them. They don't have the billion, billion, billion dollar TV deals that some other teams do."
Wainwright and Molina have lots of company as they deal with baseball’s uncertainty. Bidding for free agents has been slow and a lot of could players could become free agent after their teams refuse to go to salary arbitration with them.
"That's what I'm expecting, yes," Wainwright said. "There's so much uncertainty among teams and players, it's just going to be a wild ride. This is whole situation is different than anything we've ever faced."
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Many good things happened to the Atlanta Braves in 2020: They won a playoff series for the first time since 2001, Freddie Freeman won the MVP award, Max Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA, Ronald Acuna Jr. was one of the best hitters in the league, and the bullpen was outstanding. The loss to the Dodgers in the NLCS, blowing a 3-1 series lead, was a disappointing end to the season and left clear that the Braves needed to upgrade the starting rotation. Acting quickly in an otherwise slow offseason in the sport, the Braves have done that, signing Drew Smyly to a one-year, $11 million contract last week and now agreeing with Charlie Morton on a one-year, $15 million deal, per Jeff Passan. Give baseball operations president Alex Anthopoulos credit for the signings while other teams are still determining their budgets for 2021 or waiting to see the potential flood of non-tendered players hit the market in early December. The one-year contract has become a signature move for the Braves in recent seasons -- Josh Donaldson in 2019, Marcell Ozuna and Cole Hamels in 2020 -- so Smyly and Morton fit that pattern. For Morton, it's a return to his original organization -- Atlanta drafted him in the third round out of high school in 2002 and he debuted with the team in 2008.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “It's been 30 years since (the Reds) won a championship, but they have a good roster and I suspect they'll do what they can this winter to ensure their next playoff stay will be a little longer. With the Cubs and Brewers seemingly on the way down and the Pirates already at the bottom, Cincy should have a chance to run the division the next few years, giving them ample opportunity to make a legit title run.”
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “One of the oddities of the pandemic-shortened MLB season was the San Francisco Giants actually being kind of good. These Giants aren’t the early 2010s whose surprising seasons led to World Series wins. Rather these Giants, led mostly by a bunch of nameless value-adds, almost made the playoffs after Madison Bumgarner left in free agency and Buster Posey opted out. This wasn’t the product of a long rebuild like we’re seeing with the White Sox and Padres. It should have been more of a cellar-dwelling season for the Giants. But they got stellar production from Mike Yastrzemski, Donovan Solano, plus a good enough campaign from Kevin Gausman that they extended him a qualifying offer and he accepted.That said, the Giants are still a team at a crossroads. They’re not one of those bad teams that improved and is now one player away from making a postseason push. They’re a mixture of holdovers from their World Series days and smart acquisitions by Farhan Zaidi, who took over as president of baseball operations two years ago. Figuring out what the Giants should do isn’t as simple as some other teams, where the answer is ‘sign the best players on the market.’ While the Giants could certainly be aided by Trevor Bauer, Marcell Ozuna or George Springer, it’s not exactly realistic.”
Nick Selbe, SI.com: “The Mets bullpen posted a league-worst 12.6% walk rate in 2020. To illustrate the gulf between the Mets and the league’s best, the Dodgers and Rays ranked first and second, respectively, in that category, at 7.1% and 7.8%. Applied over the roughly 1,000 batters faced for each bullpen, that’s an added 55 or so free passes over the course of the season. All those extra base runners came back to bite the Mets, as they went 6–11 in one-run games. Thankfully, there are a number of viable relievers on the market this year with pinpoint control. [Jake] McGee is the pick here, though there are other candidates that fit this type (Mark Melancon, Greg Holland and Brad Hand come to mind). McGee, 34, had the sixth-lowest walk rate (3.8%) among relief pitchers last season and the second-highest K-BB% (38.0%). Though it might be tempting to target Liam Hendriks—the top closer on the market—it would be more prudent to shop from slightly lower on the relief pitcher list and save money for other areas of improvement.”
MEGAPHONE
“So I talked to Tim Saturday, in between Florida football and some other SEC obligations. He’s anxious to come back. And I told Tim, ‘Look, why would you want to end your quest based on a COVID-related reason? You didn’t get a chance to perform this year.’ He was hurt a little bit the previous year. So I think Tim is committed to coming back. And I think we’re committed to giving him an opportunity to do that and we’ll see where it goes.”
Mets president Sandy Alderson, on bringing back novelty act Tim Tebow for another minor league season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!