If the Cardinals were going to lose the NLCS -- and it was quickly and painfully clear they were -- at least they sacrificed themselves for a worthy cause.
They helped bring relief to a long-suffering market.
Washington D.C. has seen lots of bad baseball over the years, with franchises going and coming and losing. For a long while fans there had to adopt the neighboring Baltimore Orioles, but then that long-proud franchise a became dumpster fire.
Life for baseball fans inside and round the Washington Beltway is much happier now.
The Washington Nationals delivered an unlikely National League pennant, rising up after their 19-31 start, sliding through the wild-card back door, upsetting the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers and then dominating the Cardinals.
The Nationals weren't dead earlier this season, but their math screamed "critical condition." They rallied with a months-long roll -- and they should be a handful in the World Series with their starting pitching getting extra rest.
Nobody is enjoying the ride more than first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, the franchise's fourth overall pick in 2004.
"I don't think it's sunk in yet," Zimmerman said during the postgame news conference. "Me, the fans, the community, we've kind of grown up together. I was 20 years old when I got here. We were not very good. And the fans -- you know, I still talk to season ticket holders now that have been here since RFK. We went through those things together.
"Right around 2012, when we made that first push, things started to change a little bit, and the expectations were raised. We've had some chances and couldn't come through, and I think a lot of those failures kind of taught us and pushed us to get to where we are now.
"I feel like me, the fans, the community are kind of one, and they deserve this just as much as we do."
Having lived through the 2012 NLDS disaster against the Cardinals, Zimmerman could really appreciate this sweep.
"First of all, it's really hard to get to the playoffs, and second of all, you're playing against the elite teams of the elite league," Zimmerman said. "You've got to catch some breaks. I think in the years past, maybe we didn't catch those breaks. I think we caught some breaks this year, but I think more importantly, we took advantage of those breaks. So kind of made our own luck, I guess, if that's how you want to put it."
Here is what folks were writing about the Nationals:
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: "There is no strain of joy quite like when a team, a town, gets its first taste of World Series glory in at least a generation. From Kansas City to Cleveland, Houston to Queens, baseball’s circus has in recent years arrived in long-forgotten places with a vigor strong enough to stoke the masses and hold off winter just a few more days. And now it is our nation’s capital’s turn. The Washington Nationals have advanced to the first World Series in their franchise history, an odd and curious past that began in Montreal and landed just south of the Capitol in 2005. Their D.C. period was an oft-blue one, marked first by ghastly teams that befitted the District’s sordid baseball history and then by star-crossed clubs that stubbed their toe in winner-take-all games in 2012, 2016 and 2017. These Nationals, though, are not staggering into the Fall Classic like an oversize Teddy Roosevelt tripping over the finish line of their iconic Presidents’ Race. After Tuesday night's 7[4 dispatching of the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, these Nationals come in with credentials that belie their franchise – and their city’s – odd baseball past."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "The baseball here has been for the sturdiest of souls, given the kind of baseball played here on and off for more than a century, and also given that it has had a habit of leaving. As though the game, under the brightest lights or the dark of night, always had one foot out the door. That is what they danced to on Tuesday night, under a bright moon in the darkest of skies, to a team that has not broken their hearts, that did not surrender, that did not run off. In those ways, these Washington Nationals will be remembered as much for what they aren’t than for what they are, which are champions of the National League, pretty good too. Four score and six years ago a baseball team that played in this city went to a World Series. It lost. That team eventually went to Minnesota. The expansion team that replaced it moved to Texas. More than three decades later, baseball returned, Montreal Expos disguised as something new. And until Tuesday night, beneath bistro lights hung across the outfield bleachers, before 43,976 people who stood with their jaws clenched, across generations and generations of on-and-off-again hardball stories, there had not been another World Series team here, not since 1933. Finally, the baseball soared toward center fielder Victor Robles, pitcher Daniel Hudson raised his arms, grown men poured from the dugout behind him, and this town shed its hard and raw memories that too often came with baseball."
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: "After an established tradition of frustration against all odds, with four first-round exits in six years—some heartbreaking and some, frankly, bizarre—they’d gone further than they ever had before, and they’d done so in a fashion totally anomalous to the franchise. This NLCS did not swing on close calls or missed chances or baffling strategy. While there was tension, there was no drama, for there was no real suspense. Instead, there was simply dominance. The Nationals didn’t trail for so much as an inning. It all ran completely counter to the franchise’s previous postseason experience. And so it was only fitting that it took them somewhere they’d never been before. After a month of celebrations that had marked wild wins from behind—clinching a postseason spot after having been left for dead by May, taking the wild-card game after being down to their final six outs, getting the division series on a comeback slam in extras—the team could finally celebrate a series in which they’d only ever been ahead."
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: "The Nationals went 74-38 and outscored their opponents by a combined 189 runs over the final 128 days of the regular season, overcoming a late-season heart scare for their manager and the worst bullpen in franchise history. They won eight consecutive games to capture a wild-card spot, rode a Juan Soto single off Josh Hader to advance to the NL Division Series and used timely hitting and dominant starting pitching to dismantle a Los Angeles Dodges team that won 106 games. The Cardinals never stood a chance. Sanchez and Max Scherzer took no-hitters into the seventh to claim the first two games at Busch Stadium. When the series shifted to Nationals Park, Stephen Strasburg dominated in Game 3, and the offense scored seven runs to begin Game 4. The Nationals held a lead in 31 of 36 innings and became the seventh team to never trail in a best-of-seven series . . . The Nationals defied two recently adopted baseball axioms. Mike Rizzo, their seventh-year president of baseball operations, built teams for the sake of immediate contention, disregarding the benefits of tanking and building assets. He assembled a roster that navigated the 2019 season as the sport's oldest, at a time when the industry continually skewed younger."
MEGAPHONE
"It just seems like everybody wants younger and younger players, and everybody wants to forget about all the old guys. We see it in free agency. We're not dumb. The fact that we're the oldest team and we went out and won the National League pennant just shows you that old guys -- we bring a lot of value to clubhouses."
Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer.