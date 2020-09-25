Tipsheet: Weak-hitting Cubs stagger into MLB's final weekend

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “They were celebrating just a few days ago. Well, as much as you can revel in a pandemic. There were no champagne baths or dog-piles on the mound, rather handshakes and quiet toasts to success in Major League Baseball's postseason, which starts next week. But even without the excuse of a hangover, there are suddenly a number of playoff teams performing like they could have an early October exit. The Chicago White Sox clinched their first playoff berth in 12 years a week ago – with sights on having the best record in the American League – but lost five of six games entering Thursday and could fall all the way to the AL's seventh seed. The Miami Marlins were riding high only to be clobbered the last four days, 40-9, hanging on for dear life with a .500 record and second place in the NL East. The Chicago Cubs still are on the verge of winning the NL Central, but have scored only 10 runs with one homer the last seven games, finishing with a franchise-worst .218 batting average at Wrigley Field. The San Diego Padres, lauded as the most exciting team in baseball, suddenly are in a free-fall, and even more alarming, face the prospect of a postseason without injured starter Mike Clevinger. The St. Louis Cardinals, up against a daunting schedule after being sidelined 16 days for a COVID-19 outbreak, finally can see the finish line, but may not have the energy to cross it, losing two of the last three games against the lowly Kansas City Royals. The powerful New York Yankees, who were rolling with a 10-game winning streak, just coughed up 36 runs in the last four days.”