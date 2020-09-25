Tipsheet: Weak-hitting Cubs stagger into MLB's final weekend

Say, there’s no way the Chicago Cubs can blow the National League Central title, his there?
Well, there is. After losing five of their last six games, the Cubs finish their regular season with three challenging games against their crosstown rivals, the powerful Chicago White Sox.
They lead the second-place Cardinals by 2 1/2 games. Their magic number has been stuck at three. If the Small Bears get swept this weekend and the Cardinals keep winning . . .
Never mind. The Cardinals are bound to the gravitational pull of the .500 mark, so Tipsheet shouldn’t even broach he topic of a series sweep – especially after the Redbirds somehow won a game despite going 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
But the Cubs are sputtering for real. They have clinched a postseason berth bit they are backing into the playoffs.
They lost three straight games to the terrible Pittsburgh Pirates, capped by Thursday night’s 7-0 fiasco.
As MLB.com noted, the Cubs produced a .244/.344/.431 slash line during their 13-3 start.Then they regressed to a .213/.307/.365 line heading into Thursday’s shutout loss.
Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant and are all languishing below the Mendoza Line and Anthony Rizzo bad produced a mediocre .758 on-base plus slugging percentage. Bryant had battled multiple injuries this season, most recently a minor oblique strain.
“This hasn't been the greatest hitting season we've ever seen, obviously,” Cubs second baseman Jason Kipnis said. “It's been a struggle. So I think we've got a couple more games to figure it out and we'll roll with what we've got. We've still been managing to win ballgames.”
Or at least they were winning games until lately. Upbeat first-year manager David Ross is facing his first big test on the job.
“You can talk. You can work. But these guys have got to believe in themselves," Ross said. "I believe in them. I've seen these guys do special things in this game for a long time. I have confidence in them.”
But the grind of playing under pandemic conditions has taken a heavy toll on players across the sport.
“I definitely think that this is the hardest baseball season anybody’s really ever had to go through, from what I’m hearing from other people,” Ross said. “Whoever wins the World Series this year should be extremely proud.
“Together, we’re fixing to go into an atmosphere that I don’t know many people would sign up for. The team that overcomes adversity, and to do all of that, will do good.”
Here is what folks are writing about the playoff chase:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “They were celebrating just a few days ago. Well, as much as you can revel in a pandemic. There were no champagne baths or dog-piles on the mound, rather handshakes and quiet toasts to success in Major League Baseball's postseason, which starts next week. But even without the excuse of a hangover, there are suddenly a number of playoff teams performing like they could have an early October exit. The Chicago White Sox clinched their first playoff berth in 12 years a week ago – with sights on having the best record in the American League – but lost five of six games entering Thursday and could fall all the way to the AL's seventh seed. The Miami Marlins were riding high only to be clobbered the last four days, 40-9, hanging on for dear life with a .500 record and second place in the NL East. The Chicago Cubs still are on the verge of winning the NL Central, but have scored only 10 runs with one homer the last seven games, finishing with a franchise-worst .218 batting average at Wrigley Field. The San Diego Padres, lauded as the most exciting team in baseball, suddenly are in a free-fall, and even more alarming, face the prospect of a postseason without injured starter Mike Clevinger. The St. Louis Cardinals, up against a daunting schedule after being sidelined 16 days for a COVID-19 outbreak, finally can see the finish line, but may not have the energy to cross it, losing two of the last three games against the lowly Kansas City Royals. The powerful New York Yankees, who were rolling with a 10-game winning streak, just coughed up 36 runs in the last four days.”
Connor Grossman, SI.com: “The Cubs have been a pleasant story this year, reestablishing themselves as a playoff club under old friend/new manager David Ross. They're not necessarily in a bad spot entering the wild-card round, but nothing about Chicago's roster inspires a lot of hope it can repeat what happened in 2016. Veteran starters Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks will dictate much of the team's October success, which is a scary proposition despite their regular season success. Ian Happ and Jason Heyward have been the only offensive standouts this year, which says as much as you need to know. It's not that the Cubs faked their way into a playoff berth and an all-around nice season. I just don't think there's overwhelming talent to fuel a long October run, let alone escaping the first round. We'll see.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Mike Trout is not going to play in the postseason this year, barring a miracle. Even in a 2020 season where MLB expanded the field from 10 teams to 16, the Los Angeles Angels have not been able to ride the best baseball player in the world into playoff position. At the helm for five seasons now, Angels GM Billy Eppler has never fielded a team with a winning record despite adding Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton, Andrelton Simmons and, just this year, Anthony Rendon. The 16-team format seemed like an open invitation to the Angels specifically. And yet, their playoff odds sit at 1.4 percent entering Thursday — requiring a complete meltdown by the Houston Astros — and realistic hopes faded a while ago. A similar, if less dire, predicament is playing out in Philadelphia, where the Phillies are clawing for a postseason berth. A cavalcade of splashy acquisitions led by Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto is on the outside looking in with three games to play — with interlopers like the San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins riding in the catbird’s seat.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Other than maybe the Marlins and Cardinals, no team has had to deal with as many obstacles in 2020 as the Blue Jays. Denied the ability to play in Toronto by the Canadian government, they instead played their home games at their Triple-A stadium in Buffalo, New York. Since some improvements had to be made to the park, however, they started the season with 13 games on the road. Then there were the on-field obstacles. Bo Bichette missed 30 games. Tanner Roark and Chase Anderson, new additions to the rotation, both posted ERAs over 7.00. Closer Ken Giles saved only one game before suffering a season-ending injury. Top prospect Nate Pearson looked great for a couple of games, scuffled, then landed on the injured list after four starts. Then there's this stat, which is amazing even for the style of game in 2020: Hyun-Jin Ryu, in Thursday's playoff-clinching 4-1 victory over the Yankees, became the first Toronto starter to pitch more than six innings.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “13-0: The White Sox record on days the opposition starts a left-handed pitcher. Has a team ever gone undefeated against pitchers of either hand? If you answered ‘no,’ we've got to hand it to you. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, the previous best winning percentage against pitchers of either hand came when the 1895 Brooklyn Bridegrooms went 8-1 against lefties. In the modern era, the best record was the 1941 Reds' 12-2 mark against lefties. The Sox will face the Cubs' Jon Lester on Saturday with this bit of trivia on the line. However that game turns out, these have been some southpaw-smothering South Siders in 2020. Their .896 OPS vs. lefties, as of this writing, would be the best in history, topping the .885 mark of the 1998 Rangers.”
“I know we’re capable of really special baseball and we’ve got to find that . . . We get to play for a championship here starting in the next several days and that's an amazing opportunity.’’
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
