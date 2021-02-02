Tipsheet: What we learned from SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Pat Forde, SI.com: “We are very realistically looking at an NCAA tournament with no Kentucky, no Duke and no Michigan State. (With North Carolina probably on the right side of the bubble and Kansas safely in. For the moment.) Last time there was a Big Dance without the Wildcats, Blue Devils and Spartans was 1976. Back then the field was 32 teams. If that comes to pass, keep the CBS and Turner Sports execs in your thoughts and prayers. They’re watching March Madness ratings dwindle in real time ... Kentucky is the winningest program of all time and the sorriest of all bluebloods at the current time. The Wildcats are a brutal 5–10, the program’s worst 15-game record since 1926–27, and showing no signs of John Calipari’s patented late-season rise. By every available metric, this team is nowhere near making the NCAA tournament — and the resulting fan dissatisfaction with Calipari is the deepest it’s ever been. The Cats’ only slim chance for an at-large bid is a long late-season winning streak, and the biggest opportunity for a quality win was going to be Texas in Rupp Arena on Saturday. But that game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the UK program.”