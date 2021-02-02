Tipsheet: What we learned from SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge offered more than just a refreshing break from the conference basketball grind.
Saturday’s made-for-TV event added context to the success and failure of various teams and helped define their potential for the rest of the season.
So what did we learn?
On a given night, Missouri can score the ball. The Tigers proved that during their 102-98 overtime victory over TCU. When push came to shove, Xavier Pinson took over the game. Also notable were the clutch baskets Mark Smith and Dru Smith scored with the contest on the line. These three guards have it in them. When the all play well at once, the Tigers can do big things. If coach Cuonzo Martin can get all three dialed in for every game down the stretch the Tigers will quiet their doubters.
Kentucky will be desperate Wednesday night in Booneville. Had the Wildcats upset No. 6 Texas Saturday, that victory could have been their turning point. That would have been a Quad One win, double underlined, and it could have started a late run to salvage their season. Due to COVID-19 issues, though, the Wildcats (5-10) didn’t play that game. So now their game against the No. 18 Tigers carries the same weight. If the Wildcats can dominate February, maybe the NCAA Tournament selection will overlook the rest of their season.
Florida is legitimate. The loss of Keyontae Johnson to his on-court medical emergency could have doomed the Gators. It didn’t. Their 85-80 upset of No. 11 West Virginia on the road burnished the SEC’s basketball image and served as fair warning to the rest of the country. The Gators have won four straight games while morphing into a serious postseason threat.
Tennessee remains formidable. Losing at home to Mizzou at home stung the Volunteers. That setback, on the heels of their loss at Florida, lowered their national profile. Then they barely got past Mississippi State. That was not an ideal three-game span to set up their game against Kansas, but the Volunteers rolled the reeling Jayhawks 80-61 to restore order.
Mississippi State would be a threat in the Southeastern Conference tournament, should the event be held. The Bulldogs wasted Iowa State 95-56. They have SEC victories over Mizzou and Florida and they took good runs at Tennessee and Alabama. When their backcourt is knocking down shots the Bulldogs can play with just about anybody.
Arkansas needs quality victories to get more NCAA Tournament consideration. The Razorbacks fell just short with an 81-77 loss to Oklahoma State, which sits just outside the Associated Press Top 25 this week. Arkansas has won 13 games, but only two victories over Auburn nothing stand out. Games against Kentucky, Missouri, Florida and Alabama during a five-game span will decide their fate.
Bruce Weber smells like toast. His Kansas State Wildcats fell to Texas A&M 68-61. The Wildcats have lost eight straight games to fall to 5-13 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12. Weber, the former SIU Carbondale and Illinois coach, is one of the good guys in college basketball. He took the Wildcats to five NCAA Tournaments in a seven-year span, which is remarkable in today’s hypercompetitive atmosphere. But Kansas State finished 11-21 last season, so this season’s total collapse has his bosses feeling anxious.
Here’s what folks are writing about college basketball:
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “The Gators grabbed as important a win as anyone after walking into West Virginia's house and pulling off an 85-80 upset. That's four straight for Mike White's team; Florida hasn't won five games in a row in almost two years. Saturday's W was big, and now the Gators have roadies against LSU and Tennessee in the next 11 days. Florida forward Colin Castleton is by no means underrated in the SEC at this point, but he could be on the verge of a national breakout in February. Castleton had 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, and was the difference in which team won and which team did not. Frankly, it was a bit surprising to see Florida withstand WVU's physicality by consistently displaying plenty of its own. Noah Locke added 19 points via four 3-pointers that proved significant. At this point I'm trusting UF to do what needs to be done to eventually get its name called on Selection Sunday, but the outcome scope is wide. I'd venture the ceiling is a No. 5 seed and the floor is a No. 11.’
Pat Forde, SI.com: “We are very realistically looking at an NCAA tournament with no Kentucky, no Duke and no Michigan State. (With North Carolina probably on the right side of the bubble and Kansas safely in. For the moment.) Last time there was a Big Dance without the Wildcats, Blue Devils and Spartans was 1976. Back then the field was 32 teams. If that comes to pass, keep the CBS and Turner Sports execs in your thoughts and prayers. They’re watching March Madness ratings dwindle in real time ... Kentucky is the winningest program of all time and the sorriest of all bluebloods at the current time. The Wildcats are a brutal 5–10, the program’s worst 15-game record since 1926–27, and showing no signs of John Calipari’s patented late-season rise. By every available metric, this team is nowhere near making the NCAA tournament — and the resulting fan dissatisfaction with Calipari is the deepest it’s ever been. The Cats’ only slim chance for an at-large bid is a long late-season winning streak, and the biggest opportunity for a quality win was going to be Texas in Rupp Arena on Saturday. But that game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the UK program.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Kentucky’s wildly disappointing season has gobbled up much of the national attention to date, and for good reason. But did you realize, technically, the Spartans have been even more disappointing than John Calipari's Wildcats? Consider the preseason and current KenPom rankings as proof. Kentucky started 12th at KenPom and is now 52nd. That's bad. But Michigan State started 11th and is now 62nd, which means Tom Izzo's Spartans started higher than UK and are now lower than UK. So that qualifies as worse.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Jayhawks (11-6, 5-4) looked ugly in a sloppy 80-61 loss to Tennessee for their Big 12/SEC Challenge clash. Coach Bill Self's team struggles to compete when it's not shooting the ball well (6-for-24 from three against Tennessee), but in this loss Kansas got manhandled on the glass, getting outrebounded 38-23. Those second-chance points alone were the difference-maker. This Kansas team has lost four of five and is simply getting out-hustled. The only good news? The Jayhawks' January is over.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “The Big Ten received plenty of attention early in the season, and rightfully so. The league looked for a stretch like it could have 12 or 13 teams in the NCAA tournament hunt. That's cooled down some with the struggles of Michigan State and Northwester and the inconsistencies of Rutgers and Indiana. Meanwhile, the Big 12 has put itself right next to the Big Ten in the ‘best conference in the country’ discussion. The league has a legitimate national championship favorite — and in my opinion, there are really only two teams in that category — in Baylor Bears, along with three other teams in this week's Power Rankings. A fifth team, Texas Tech, is the first team left out of the Rankings this week. And that group doesn't include blueblood Kansas and the program with the likely No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft, Oklahoma State. ... There's a strong case that Kansas is the seventh-best team in the Big 12. Considering the Jayhawks have beaten Creighton, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Oklahoma already this season, that's a pretty good sign for the strength of the league.”
MEGAPHONE
“Two games in a row where we faced a lot of blitzing on ball screens. Two teams that threw it at us more than any team we've seen. I thought we were prepared for it, although I don't think we handled it really well. But they’re great at it. It's what they do and, heck, they might adjust in their next game to play a little bit different defensively. It's a high, high level program, of course. (Coach Bob) Huggins has won about seven million games and they guard the heck out of you. It looked ugly at times and to look down and see you scored 85 is a little hard to believe, honestly.”
Florida coach Mike White, after his victory at West Virginia.