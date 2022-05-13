Tipsheet: When the Blues elevated their game, the Wild collapsed

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning stayed alive Thursday. So did the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins.

They showed great character by staving off elimination with Game 6 victories and forcing Game 7 showdowns.

But the Minnesota Wild’s ambitious season ended with a thud! with their Game 6 collapse against the Blues. This was an ugly ending to what had been a spectacular season

This was the Wild’s season to go for it, since costly buyouts to defenseman Ryan Suter and winger Zach Parise will create a years-long salary cap crunch starting next season.

General manager Bill Guerin took an “all in” approach to the season. He shipped in goaltending Marc-Andre Fleury, hoping to gain a postseason edge, and he fortified his defense.

But the Blues “found their game,” as coaches like to say. They got into high gear, overcame injuries on defense and sent the Wild packing with a blowout victory.

So the State of Hockey is in despair. The Wild still have a bright future with superstar Karill Kaprizov, cornerstone center Joel Eriksson Ek, defenseman Jared Spurgeon and young forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi to build around.

But this playoff series was a big opportunity missed.

“It's tough to put into words right now just how close this group was and how positive the regular season was,” said Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. “It's just disappointing because we just feel like we were right there with them and played a hard series and had a lot of positivity around this team this year and thought that we could do something special. So, when you don't get the job done, especially in crunch time and time where you do it and fall through, it's disappointing for sure.”

While the Blues improved as the series progressed, the Wild took a tumble when push came to shove.

"I honestly think our team's defined by our resilience,” coach Dean Evason said. “If you look at the games and how we've played, all year's been positive up to this point. We've been resilient. We've been able to handle adversity. We've a bounce-back group and we got to this spot tonight and we didn't handle it very well. Why? We're going to have to sit down and evaluate individually and collectively . . . and see what we feel went wrong and why we were so good at handling that adversity all season and then all of a sudden, boom.

“Obviously, it's ramped up, a little more pressure, all that stuff and we've got to get to a point where we can handle it to get to the next round.”

Evason has to be feeling some heat, especially since Minnesota did such a poor job with its special teams in this series.

“They have to be better, simple as that,” Evason said. “I'd love to tell you why and all that. They're going to get better. They have to get better. They literally sucked all year. We had stretches but you can't not score. Obviously we just got beat by a team their special teams were way, way better than ours and they sucked. We've gotta get better from day one next year.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “For decades, proud puckheads would salivate over games that had passionate intensity but little goal-scoring catharsis. We experienced a 1-0 Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders in last season's conference finals as a quintessential postseason tension convention. The casual fans saw it as a game with one goal scored. The NHL has finally broken free of the stylistic stranglehold of ‘playoff hockey.’ Before the 2022 Stanley Cup tournament, everyone around the NHL wondered if the regular season's astounding scoring rates -- 3.14 goals per team per game, the highest since the 1995-96 season -- would continue into the postseason. The answer is an emphatic ‘yes,’ although you might have trouble hearing it over all of these blaring goal horns. Entering Wednesday night, teams averaged 3.32 goals per team per game. If that holds for the rest of the first round, it would be the highest opening-round average since 1995 (3.40). If it holds for the next three rounds, it would be the highest postseason average since 1993 (3.42).”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “In an act of charity toward fans who have no rooting interest in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the NHL held its draft lottery on Tuesday evening, which ended with the Montreal Canadiens winning the first pick and the New Jersey Devils jumping up to second from an expected position of sixth. For these two fanbases especially, but also for anyone else with a shot at moving up, this was a day to dream about the future, of the possibility of your franchise landing someone like Auston Matthews, or Steven Stamkos—someone whose selection could almost instantly usher in a new, more successful era. It’s the easiest night of the year to convince yourself that better things are imminent. The Florida Panthers are quite familiar with this experience, having missed the playoffs in all but two seasons from 2001 through 2019. While mixed results with their picks in the 2000s self-evidently kept those “better things” theoretical, their fortunes started to turn at the dawn of the last decade. In 2011, the Panthers took Jonathan Huberdeau with the third pick. In 2013, they took Aleksander Barkov with the second. In 2014, the lottery moved them up to first, and they took Aaron Ekblad. This trio forms the core of a resurgent Panthers group—the three best players on a Presidents’ Trophy winner. Barkov led the Panthers with 39 goals. Huberdeau led the entire league with 85 assists. And Ekblad anchors the defense by averaging nearly 25 minutes per night. This is exactly what every lottery team dreams of.”

Salim Valji, TSN: “The Flames have tinkered with the depth of their roster over the past nine months, prioritizing grit and depth over flash. They also emphasized leadership qualities and Stanley Cup pedigree, bringing in Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli, and Brad Richardson. That culture reinvention, which started with the 2020 signings of Jacob Markstrom and Chris Tanev, is a big reason why the Flames surprised so many in the hockey world in winning the Pacific Division this season. It was also on full display as the Flames came back in the third period to take Game 5.”

Eric Francis, Sportsnet: “He might not have received the nod as a Hart Trophy finalist Thursday, but Johnny Gaudreau got a new nickname and a primo endorsement instead. ‘Johnny's been really good in the playoffs,’ Flames coach Darryl Sutter said before unloading the biggie. ‘For me, he's taken that step, 100 per cent. He did it during the season. He's done it during the playoffs. I'm proud of Johnny.’ That step refers to his ability to remain as dominant and dangerous in the playoffs as he was during the regular season. It’s a step many have talked about for years, as plenty questioned whether he is capable of being a difference-maker when the games matter most. No, the low-scoring series he's in hasn't allowed him to score at the same rate. But he's an ever-present threat the Stars have had their hands full containing. His five points haven’t come easy this spring, but he’s found a way to fight through the muck in a tight, defensive series in which real estate is harder to come by than Vancouver proper. He’s created plenty of scoring chances for himself and linemates, only to be turned away by Stars goalie Jake Oettinger on all but one occasion. And while no one will ever expect the 165-pound winger to throw his weight around, Gaudreau has been much more involved in the fabric of the game than in playoffs past. A commitment to being more of a defensive factor has him more engaged at both ends, leading to two significant head shots of late.”

MEGAPHONE

"I don't think you can say they outplayed us. I think they out-managed the game better than we did and played smarter. They got the lethal offense. You still look at some of their players that don't score, there's a lot of good players that didn't get on the board from their team who we did a good job shutting down, but they had four or five guys that had multi-points or multi-goal games and rose to the occasion and we didn't. And that was the biggest difference."

Wild forward Marcus Foligno, on the Blues.

