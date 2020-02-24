Tipsheet: While big-time cheating continues unabated, NCAA steps on Kevin Stallings

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: "Kansas is the current favorite to win the 2020 national title for a few reasons, but Saturday afternoon provided the most obvious of all: Udoka Azubuike is a unique, dominant, irreplaceable and inimitable college basketball player. He has no current or recent analog. Kansas' national title chances would rest on his shoulders if his traps didn't get in the way. KU boasts a big no opponent can match. There are college big men -- some of them really good -- and then there is the Hulk they call 'Doke,' a specimen handling, or hurling, destruction among the mortals. You know: 6-foot-8, 230-pound players. Those type of guys.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Beating Missouri at home isn't going to get this team in the tournament, but losing to the Tigers was going to bounce the Razorbacks out of the Watch. So, yes, congratulations go out to the Hogs for still being here. Eric Musselman's men are a bubbly 17-10 overall but a more problematic 5-9 in the SEC. Is the committee going to give an at-large bid to a team with a top-50 NET ranking and road wins at Indiana and Alabama despite, say, a 7-11 mark in KenPom's sixth-ranked conference? Probability would seem to favor an answer in the negative, but who knows? For now, Arkansas is lurking outside the projected tournament field.”