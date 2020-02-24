Tipsheet: While big-time cheating continues unabated, NCAA steps on Kevin Stallings

While blatant cheaters continue to rake in millions coaching powerhouse programs, the NCAA decided to come down hard on former Pitt basketball coach Kevin Stallings.
You will remember Stallings from his brilliant playing career at Collinsville High, his steady success coaching Illinois State and his 17-year run at Vanderbilt. Less memorable were Stallings’ two years at Pitt, where he went 24-41 overall and 4-32 in the ACC.
The NCAA slapped Stallings with the dreaded “show-cause” tag that will make it very difficult for him to get another major college coaching job any time soon.
So what outrageous behavior brought the NCAA sleuths to Stallings’ door? CBSSports.com picks up the story:
Under his watch, three non-coaching staff members were allowed "to perform coaching duties, resulting in the program exceeding the number of permissible coaches," according to the release from the NCAA. The negotiated resolution also concluded that "the former men's basketball coach developed an alert system to ensure non-coaching staff would not be caught on the practice floor coaching student-athletes."
The NCAA said the former head coach also ordered the deletion of practice video "in an apparent attempt to prevent the administration from confirming violations had occurred," according to Thursday's announcement. The Pitt basketball program is also accused of breaking rules by producing "personalized recruiting videos for 12 prospects to watch during their official or unofficial visits to campus," according to the NCAA announcement.
These egregious violations shook the college basketball industry to its very core. Administrators who read the graphic details of Pitt’s heinous actions trembled in horror.
Some doubtlessly passed out, prompting their administrative aides to summon medical assistance.
How could these terrible things happen in such a squeaky clean industry? As news of these hideous transgressions swept the industry, Tipsheet can only hope that a generation of young coaches won’t become disillusioned and abandon the sport for more ethical pursuits.
By driving scofflaws like Stallings from the game, the NCAA makes it safer for the blue blood programs to arrange for six-figure benefit packages for their elite recruits. Thank goodness!
BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: “In a sport rife with baggage, the favorite to win the title brings plenty of its own. Kansas, under investigation and undeniably very good, tainted and talented, tied to a bag man and tough as hell, can beat the NCAA posse and possibly beat all comers for the national championship. After this season, things could get dicey for the Jayhawks. The FBI investigation of corruption in college basketball that the heckler alluded to made it very clear that Adidas bag man T.J. Gassnola paid to help at least two players —Bill Preston and Silvio De Sousa—become Jayhawks. That in turn led to an NCAA Notice of Allegations, which officially put Kansas on the trail toward a Committee on Infractions hearing sometime in 2020, with potential major sanctions looming against both the program and Self. Kansas is vigorously contesting the NCAA Enforcement findings. That is the context surrounding this Jayhawks team. It is the storyline that will accompany them as far as they go in the NCAA tournament—which could, in fact, be all the way.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: "Kansas is the current favorite to win the 2020 national title for a few reasons, but Saturday afternoon provided the most obvious of all: Udoka Azubuike is a unique, dominant, irreplaceable and inimitable college basketball player. He has no current or recent analog. Kansas' national title chances would rest on his shoulders if his traps didn't get in the way. KU boasts a big no opponent can match. There are college big men -- some of them really good -- and then there is the Hulk they call 'Doke,' a specimen handling, or hurling, destruction among the mortals. You know: 6-foot-8, 230-pound players. Those type of guys.”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Beating Missouri at home isn't going to get this team in the tournament, but losing to the Tigers was going to bounce the Razorbacks out of the Watch. So, yes, congratulations go out to the Hogs for still being here. Eric Musselman's men are a bubbly 17-10 overall but a more problematic 5-9 in the SEC. Is the committee going to give an at-large bid to a team with a top-50 NET ranking and road wins at Indiana and Alabama despite, say, a 7-11 mark in KenPom's sixth-ranked conference? Probability would seem to favor an answer in the negative, but who knows? For now, Arkansas is lurking outside the projected tournament field.”
Seth Davis, The Athletic: “As of today, the Flyers would be my top No. 2 seed. They have four Quad 1 wins, the same as Duke and only two fewer than Maryland. They have also only lost two games, and both were of the high Quad 1 variety, to Kansas and Colorado on neutral courts, both in overtime. Their nonconference strength of schedule is 30th, and their overall strength of schedule is 28th. If Dayton wins its remaining games, including the Atlantic 10 tournament, and if San Diego State were to lose again, then the Flyers should be above the Aztecs on the overall seed ranking. Given that I am making a projection, I am putting Dayton behind Maryland and Duke because the Flyers only have one Quad 1 game left on their schedule (at Rhode Island). Their best NET wins were against Saint Mary’s on a neutral court and at Richmond. When all is said and done, I don’t think that will be enough to get them to the top line.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Rams (19-7) fell in overtime to Davidson, 77-75, and could potentially see their seeding line dip from No. 10 to a less safe No. 11. Rhode Island has an exceptional NET score in the low 30s but also owns only one Quadrant 1 win on its résumé. Another Quad 2 win over Davidson would have helped offset those profile shortcomings.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “With a victory at Colorado and a top-40 NET ranking, Northern Iowa appeared to be the ideal candidate to deliver the Missouri Valley its first at-large bid since 2016. That is, until the Panthers went and lost back-to-back games at Loyola Chicago and Indiana State. A subsequent win at home over Southern Illinois at least put UNI back on track. Nevertheless, an automatic bid now appears to be this team's most realistic avenue to a spot in the field of 68. (For one thing, that top-40 NET ranking is now "merely" top-50.) On paper, Ben Jacobson has the best team in the Valley, and maybe the Panthers are due for a good March turn after their 57-54 loss to Bradley in last year's Arch Madness title game.”
MEGAPHONE
"I was really in the middle of a hurricane. That's like the worst place you could possibly be. Just having the mental agony and the suffering, crying every night because I just wanted to get on the court so much."
Former Memphis basketball recruit James Wiseman, on getting caught up in an NCAA probe and an ensuing court fight.