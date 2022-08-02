Tipsheet: While Cardinals add pitching depth, Brewers subtract Hader

As expected, the Cardinals bolstered their pitching staff ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

They acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana and reliever Chris Stratton from the tanking Pittsburgh Pirates. That trade came after the New York Yankees landed two pitchers from the Oakland A’s who could have helped the local nine, starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trevino, and the Seattle Mariners acquired Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds.

Meanwhile the Brewers took a different approach. They traded elite closer Josh Hader to the ever-ambitious San Diego Padres for closer Taylor Rogers, pitchers Dinelson Lamet and Robert Gasser plus outfielder Esteury Ruiz.

That broke up Milwaukee’s formerly dominant tag team of Our Town's Devin Williams and Hader in late innings. At their best, those two could turn any outing into a seven-inning affair.

That success, combined with the strong Brewers starting rotation, kept the team atop the National League Central. Milwaukee’s rotation is edging closer to full strength, but it will be interesting to see if the Williams/Rogers duo achieves lockdown form that Hader/Williams enjoyed.

Hader had been the subject of trade speculation for some time, based on his soaring earning potential with another arbitration year left followed by free agency. His midseason struggles made it easier for the Brewers to deal him and restock their organizational depth.

In another move to offset Hader’s exit, the Brewers sent infielder Mark Mathias and pitching prospect Antoine Kelly to Texas for reliever Matt Bush.

The Cardinals made a classic Cardinals move by landing Quintana, who should slot in nicely as Steven Matz’s replacement.

That trade cost them power-pitching reliever Johan Oviedo along with extraneous first base prospect Malcom Nunez, but the Cardinals also received the veteran reliever Stratton from Pittsburgh.

For time being the Cardinals held on to all of their top pitching prospects.

The Yankees did not. They sent pitchers Ken Waldichuk (a top 100 prospect across the minors), J.P. Sears and Luis Medina to the A’s along with second baseman Cooper Bowman.

Earlier in the day, the Yankees sent pitching prospect Hayden Wesneski to the Chicago Cubs for reliever Scott Effross.

In other trades:

The Houston Astros beefed up their offense by landing first baseman Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-way deal also involving Tampa Bay. The O's got prospect Seth Johnson from the Rays and Chayce McDermott from the Astros while the Rays got outfielder Jose Siri from the Astros.

The Astros also acquired catcher Christian Vazquez from Boston for prospects Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez. And they swapped starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi, a player who interested the Cardinals, to the Atlanta Braves for reliever Will Smith.

The Red Sox, in selloff mode, sent Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox for catcher Reese McGwire.

On the former Cardinals front, pitcher Luke Weaver went from Arizona to Kansas City for infield prospect Emmanuel Rivera and outfielder Tommy Pham moved from Cincinnati to Boston for a player to be named later.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about the trade deadline activity:

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “The $500 million elephant in the room, Juan Soto’s future will be the most closely watched storyline on Deadline day. The Nationals have been listening to interested parties for more than two weeks after Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension offer. But whether Soto actually gets moved by 6 p.m. Tuesday remains to be seen, leaving the immediate future of one of the game’s best hitters in limbo. The Yankees seemingly took themselves out of the running after trading for Andrew Benintendi, while the Mariners’ acquisition of Luis Castillo for a package including three of their top five prospects left Seattle without the capital to compete for Soto. That leaves the Padres, Cardinals and Dodgers as the three most likely destinations for Soto, who is under club control through the end of the 2024 season . . . The Padres’ top three prospects -- OF Robert Hassell III, C Luis Campusano and OF James Wood -- are all highly regarded and included in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list, though the Nationals might not want Campusano after acquiring Keibert Ruiz from the Dodgers as their catcher of the future in last summer’s Max Scherzer/Trea Turner deal. Young shortstops C.J. Abrams and Jackson Merrill could also be part of a package, as could left-hander MacKenzie Gore. San Diego has the pieces to make a deal work, even after sending four player to the Brewers on Monday for All-Star closer Josh Hader.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Quintana is just 3-5 over his 20 starts for Pittsburgh, with the low victory count a product of not just the Pirates' quality but the fact that he has barely pitched five innings per start. Over 20 starts, the Pirates limited Quintana to just 72 batters faced after the first two times through the order. Of the 34 pitchers with at least 20 starts through Monday, that's the fewest batters faced at that time. Yet Quintana's results in those spots have been good, with a .607 OPS allowed that is actually better than during his first two times facing a hitter. Thus, it's possible the Cardinals can coax more of a workload out of Quintana than the Pirates were willing to try to extract. But he'll need help, and some of it will come from Stratton, who deepens a Cardinals bullpen that needed more depth. Stratton's ERA is bloated by a meltdown appearance against the Atlanta Braves in June, but he has had a mostly successful run with the Pirates, though he struggled for the past few weeks. Stratton has been hit harder this season, without a doubt. But he still has top-of-the-line spin rates, and if the Cardinals can help him iron out some command issues, he is a veteran arm with a long track record who is capable of working in high-leverage spots. Oviedo had been pitching fairly well of late out of the bullpen for St. Louis, but he was used primarily in low-leverage spots.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Brewers, who had planned to trade Hader this winter, knowing he’d earn about $17 million in salary arbitration and is eligible for free agency in a year, believe now was the time to move him. They had also become concerned with his recent struggles. He is yielding a 14.04 ERA since July 4, permitting 15 hits and 13 earned runs in his last 8 ⅓ innings, an ugly slash line of .385/.455/.872. Well, it’s the Brewers’ worry now if they can still win the NL Central without Hader, leading the St. Louis Cardinals by three games. The Padres, well, they aren’t acting like a small-market team, signing ace Joe Musgrove to a five-year, $100 million contract extension earlier in the day. They have a payroll that will exceed the $230 million luxury tax, and won’t mind blowing completely past it if they can land Soto, too. The Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers also are aggressively pursuing Soto, but the Padres are acting with more urgency. Besides, they have GM A.J. Preller at the helm, who loves star players. Why, just since 2019, they have acquired Manny Machdao, Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger, Sean Manaea, and even manager Bob Melvin. Now, add Hader to the list.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “When you have the division locked up like New York does, your deadline trades should have an eye on the playoffs. If you’re trying to work out the ways the Yankees could fail in October, inconsistent pitching seems like the most likely scenario. There are enough question marks that you could imagine a few injuries, a few tired arms, and suddenly Aaron Boone trusts exactly one of his starters. One way you can fix that is by assembling a lockdown bullpen — today’s Scott Effross trade represents a step in that direction — but another way you can fix it is by getting more good starters. Montas was the best available option after the Luis Castillo trade; if I were running the Yankees, he would have been my number one target today. Throw in Trivino, and the Yankees are making good strides toward that lockdown bullpen as well.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “It's worth clarifying that the Yankees have thus far been able to avoid dealing away any of their top position player prospects. It's anyone's guess as to what the Yankees will do the rest of the deadline, if anything, but (general manager Brian) Cashman has to be pleased that he was able to add these three arms, plus Andrew Benintendi, without parting with Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, or Everson Pereira in the process. Besides, this is a Yankees organization that has proven itself adept at helping pitchers make big gains in a hurry; Monday's trades were just another reminder of that.”

MEGAPHONE

“These are difficult decisions. As we've done our best to determine how we can extend our window of competitiveness as long as possible, how we can avoid some of the deep downsides that certain organizations have experienced, we believe that making decisions like this -- regardless of how difficult they may be at that point in time -- is really essential.”

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns, on trading away Hader.