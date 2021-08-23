Tipsheet: While Cardinals dawdle, Reds seize opportunity to pass Padres

The National League Central may get a second team into the postseason bracket after all. And that team may be the Cincinnati Reds.
The reeling San Diego Padres have lost eight of their last 10 games to open that door. They have fallen from the NL’s second wild card slot while also plunging 13 games back of the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants and 10 1/2 back of the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Cardinals had a chance to close in on that second wild card position, but they have lost four of six games during their current home stand. They can’t break the gravitational pull of .500.
Meanwhile the Reds seized the opportunity at hand. They have won seven of their last 10 games to climb over the Padres into that spot.
The Padres are one game back, followed by the Cardinals (4½ games back), Philadelphia Phillies (five games) and New York Mets (seven).
The Reds vaulted past the Padres by sweeping the Miami Marlins in a four-game series over weekend. Meanwhile the Cardinals were losing two of three games to the stripped-down Pittsburgh Pirates.
Now the Reds will continue their postseason quest by taking on the NL Central-dominating Milwaukee Brewers.
“We’ve got to focus and bear down on these next couple series, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” third baseman Mike Moustakas said. “Take it one day at a time, go out there, play baseball. We’ve got a great team we’re going to go up against in Milwaukee. We’re going to go out there and see what happens.”
The Reds are 7½ games back of Milwaukee, so this series is their chance to tighten a division race that looks like a runaway for the Brewers.
“Three huge games,” Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said. “But if we can go out there and sweep them, that’s going to make things really interesting. They’re huge. We know that. They know that. It’s probably going to be some of the best baseball played during those three games. Keep doing what we’re doing and have fun with it.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Jesse Yomtov, USA Today: “On July 1, the San Diego Padres had a six-game lead for the National League’s second wild-card spot and were just 2 ½ games back in the NL West, locked in a three-way battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Less than two months later, the Padres are completely out of the division race (13 GB) and find themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason picture, now trailing the Cincinnati Reds by a game for the NL's second wild-card. San Diego hasn’t played the Giants or Dodgers – baseball's two best teams entering Monday – since the end of June but couldn't capitalize, losing 11 of 16 games against the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres get a crack at the Dodgers this week at Petco Park, but won't have much room for error the rest of the way. San Diego finishes the season on a brutal stretch that includes 10 against the Giants and six against the Dodgers.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “If the [Red] Sox are going to climb back into playoff position and perhaps put heat on the Rays at the top of the division, then Sale is going to need to assume vintage form straight away. First, there's the matter of why the Sox need something like Peak [Chris] Sale over the final five weeks or so of the regular season. Right now, Boston ranks a middling eighth in the 15-team AL in rotation ERA, which is not optimal for an aspiring playoff team. What's also less than encouraging is that they also rank 13th in the AL in rotation WHIP. They're tied for 13th quality start percentage, and they're ninth in average Game Score. On a specific level, you've got Nathan Eovaldi as a capable No. 2 or No. 3 man who has the potential to rise to meet his peripheral indicators and become something close to a near-ace, assuming health. After that, though, things get sketchy. Nick Pivetta has shown flashes at times, but his current peak appears to be that of a league-average-ish starting pitcher. That has value, to be sure, but he can't co-anchor the front end for the team with designs on playing in October. Meantime, Eduardo Rodriguez and his somewhat diminished velocity have an ERA of almost 5.00.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Atlanta’s advance can be traced to July 30, the day of MLB’s trade deadline. In a tightly packed race for one playoff spot, the division crown, the Braves and Mets essentially made different calculations about how to best invest in seasons dramatically marred by injury. Atlanta had a barren outfield, while New York needed reinforcements in the starting rotation that had carried it to that point. From July 11 through the trade deadline, Braves outfielders hit .236/.272/.387, good for the fifth-worst offensive production in the majors by FanGraphs’ park-adjusted wRC+ metric. So GM Alex Anthopoulos made shrewd, if small, moves to fill those gaping holes with serviceable major-league talent. Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall have walloped 11 homers for Atlanta, with Pederson and Soler both running on-base percentages above .360. Since the deadline — voila! — the Braves’ outfield production is not only above average, it’s better than what the Mets or Phillies have gotten. To make that upgrade, they gave up very little in the way of prospect capital. (They also acquired reliever Richard Rodriguez and outfielder Eddie Rosario, who has yet to play for them, for virtually nothing.) In a mirror image that the Mets front office — led by acting GM Zack Scott and president Sandy Alderson — apparently failed to recognize, New York’s beleaguered rotation had a 5.21 ERA in the 18 games without deGrom leading up to July 30. There was serious doubt about Taijuan Walker’s ability to sustain his tremendous first-half numbers (through no fault of his own, he was both unaccustomed to pitching this much and likely to regress results-wise). And everything about Carlos Carrasco’s time in New York so far made it clear he shouldn’t have been counted on for innings. Yet the Mets added only Rich Hill and Trevor Williams (who they demoted to the minors and have started only once).”
David Roth, Baseball Prospectus: “Given that the Orioles are one of the teams that exists in the dusky boglands that lie between ‘not really trying to win games’ and ‘really trying not to win games,’ it would be fair to say that this is all going according to plan. The big-league team getting kicked down the dang Exorcist steps every single day is both part of the broader organizational overhaul orchestrated by GM Mike Elias—the Orioles will, yet again, wind up with one of the first picks in next June’s MLB Draft—and pretty thoroughly beside the point. This does not make any of it less excruciating. ‘It’s awful,’ staff ace John Means after getting torched on Tuesday. ‘A lot of our guys are losing sleep. A lot of guys are frustrated with what they’re doing, especially me.’ None of this is pleasant to behold, but the Orioles have been clear that they are still at least a year from even trying to offer anything remotely like that.”
Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves marked the first of [Baltimore’s] 17 consecutive defeats that came by the margin of a single run. In other words, the simple law of big numbers may be catching up with the O’s, and they might trip over an actual win any day now. While they may still exceed their own record for extended futility of 21 set in 1988, they can see light at the end of the tunnel that isn’t a gigantic thresher. The Orioles’ devotion to duty is admirable. But to be a true champion of failure, their work is not yet done, and yesterday’s near-win is a worrisome trend that first reared its ugly head Friday, when they only lost 3-0 to the Braves. Before then, they were losing by an average of six runs per game, and no bullpen in the world can get blamed for that. As they improve, though, the 21-game losing streak is still gettable, but only if the Orioles can remember what got them here: the combination of not scoring and aggressively allowing.”
MEGAPHONE
“I always just get the feeling with these guys that they never underestimate anybody. They come, they prepare and they play the game, regardless of where we're at. They're just so locked in on today's game ... which is a really good [trait]. It's just kind of that, 'Take care of business,' type thing every day.”
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, after his team won for the 16th time in 18 games.