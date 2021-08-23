Tipsheet: While Cardinals dawdle, Reds seize opportunity to pass Padres

Dayn Perry , CBSSports.com : “If the [Red] Sox are going to climb back into playoff position and perhaps put heat on the Rays at the top of the division, then Sale is going to need to assume vintage form straight away. First, there's the matter of why the Sox need something like Peak [Chris] Sale over the final five weeks or so of the regular season. Right now, Boston ranks a middling eighth in the 15-team AL in rotation ERA, which is not optimal for an aspiring playoff team. What's also less than encouraging is that they also rank 13th in the AL in rotation WHIP. They're tied for 13th quality start percentage, and they're ninth in average Game Score. On a specific level, you've got Nathan Eovaldi as a capable No. 2 or No. 3 man who has the potential to rise to meet his peripheral indicators and become something close to a near-ace, assuming health. After that, though, things get sketchy. Nick Pivetta has shown flashes at times, but his current peak appears to be that of a league-average-ish starting pitcher. That has value, to be sure, but he can't co-anchor the front end for the team with designs on playing in October. Meantime, Eduardo Rodriguez and his somewhat diminished velocity have an ERA of almost 5.00.”

Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Atlanta’s advance can be traced to July 30, the day of MLB’s trade deadline. In a tightly packed race for one playoff spot, the division crown, the Braves and Mets essentially made different calculations about how to best invest in seasons dramatically marred by injury. Atlanta had a barren outfield, while New York needed reinforcements in the starting rotation that had carried it to that point. From July 11 through the trade deadline, Braves outfielders hit .236/.272/.387, good for the fifth-worst offensive production in the majors by FanGraphs’ park-adjusted wRC+ metric. So GM Alex Anthopoulos made shrewd, if small, moves to fill those gaping holes with serviceable major-league talent. Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall have walloped 11 homers for Atlanta, with Pederson and Soler both running on-base percentages above .360. Since the deadline — voila! — the Braves’ outfield production is not only above average, it’s better than what the Mets or Phillies have gotten. To make that upgrade, they gave up very little in the way of prospect capital. (They also acquired reliever Richard Rodriguez and outfielder Eddie Rosario, who has yet to play for them, for virtually nothing.) In a mirror image that the Mets front office — led by acting GM Zack Scott and president Sandy Alderson — apparently failed to recognize, New York’s beleaguered rotation had a 5.21 ERA in the 18 games without deGrom leading up to July 30. There was serious doubt about Taijuan Walker’s ability to sustain his tremendous first-half numbers (through no fault of his own, he was both unaccustomed to pitching this much and likely to regress results-wise). And everything about Carlos Carrasco’s time in New York so far made it clear he shouldn’t have been counted on for innings. Yet the Mets added only Rich Hill and Trevor Williams (who they demoted to the minors and have started only once).”