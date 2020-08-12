Tipsheet: While Cardinals remain idle, streaking Cubs roll on in NL Central

While the COVID-19-stricken Cardinals sat around wondering if they will ever play again, the torrid Chicago Cubs got right back into the winning business Tuesday.
They shrugged off the postponement of their weekend series against the Cardinals and clobbered the Cleveland Indians 7-1 Tuesday. The Cubs, now 11-3, lead the National League Central by 4 ½ games.
Winning pitcher Jon Lester credited new Cubs manager David Ross for keeping the boys ready to play.
"It's nice to see these guys show up with energy today," Lester told reporters after the game. "Like I've said before, I think that's what Rossie kind of brings to these guys. It's that kind of accountability of, hey, maybe we get beat today, but we're going to have energy. We're going to be in every pitch, we're going to grind. We're going to need to do it."
The Cubs have enjoyed their best start since the 2016 season. They have been locked in from the start of this shortened season.
"Everybody in that room is used to playing, really, the full season, eight months," Lester said. "So, you've got to pack a lot of emotions into 60 games. And hopefully it works out for the best in the end. It's kind of cool. It's kind of cool to have this pressure on you from Day 1."
Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer appreciated how his team handled the postponement of the Cardinals series and the unexpected interruption in play.
“Our players have been amazing so far in dealing with everything,” he told reporters. “I thought the way Rossy and the coaches and the players handled this break right now has been perfect. I think they realize that in 2020 there's going to be strange things that happen. You're going to have breaks and you're going to have doubleheaders, and there's nothing you can do about those things. You just have to roll with the punches, and you can't be upset by them."
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Astros snapped their five-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Giants on Monday. They hit .193 in the streak, dragging down the stats of the entire lineup -- a lineup still without Yordan Alvarez, by the way. (Jose) Altuve went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. Bregman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a soft, line-drive double down the left-field line. Of the three, Altuve is the one in the deepest struggles right now, and given that he's 30 years old, you have to worry slightly about his age and some of the injuries he has dealt with the past two seasons. But let's just call it a slow start -- even if any slump from Altuve is out of the norm. It's too early to be concerned about an offense that was one of the best of all time in 2019. The bigger concerns for the Astros are a bullpen that has featured nine pitchers making their major league debuts so far and a rotation without Justin Verlander. It isn't a good sign that Josh James, who began the season in the rotation before being moved back to relief, had another terrible outing, allowing four runs in his inning of work.”
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: “The Rockies’ result was unusual on Monday: They lost off a rough performance from their starter. Jon Gray was pulled in the fourth inning after giving up eight runs on 11 hits. (Colorado ultimately lost 12–8 to Arizona, its first loss by more than one run this season.) It was the sort of pitching that the team hadn’t yet had to endure this year: Gray’s night ended a streak of 21 straight Rockies games in which the starter had allowed three or fewer earned runs. And while Colorado’s first-place run so far has drawn on several factors—a slow start for the Dodgers, an incredibly hot one for Charlie Blackmon, the inherent weirdness of corona-ball — the main one, by far, has been its pitching. Ahead of Monday’s games, Colorado’s 180 team ERA+ was the best in the National League and second in baseball only to Cleveland’s 213. The staff was averaging fewer than one home run allowed per game — 0.8 HR/9 — which would be commendable for any club but is especially so for one based in Coors Field. This success has featured generally solid work from the bullpen (a surprising note for anyone who watched this team last year) but the bulk of it has come from the rotation. And that, depending on your perspective, is either a monster shock or something that feels like it might have been a long time coming.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Right now, the Rockies rank sixth in all of MLB with a rotation ERA of 3.36, and that's despite the fact that they've played half of their 16 games to date at a mile above sea level. Obviously, Colorado starters probably won't run an ERA that low for the balance of the season, but there is cause to believe that the rotation could remain one of baseball's best for the balance of 2020. First, take their success at the FIP level. In case you're not familiar, FIP stands for fielding independent pitching, and it's scaled to look like ERA but reflects just those outcomes that have nothing to do with fielding -- i.e., strikeouts, walks, and home runs allowed. Basically, it's what a pitcher's ERA might look like if you gave him average defensive support and average luck. In the Rockies' case, their rotation FIP this season is 3.91. Yes, that suggests they've been a bit lucky to have that 3.36 ERA but not inordinately so. As well, that 3.91 mark would be the second-best rotation FIP in Rockies franchise history. The thing about FIP is that it often predicts future ERA better than ERA itself does. Sample size caveats apply in this case, but thus far the Rockies' rotation has pitched like a true sub-4.00 ERA unit, which is impressive in light of the Coors Field effect.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “Already what sticks out is that this year, for the first time, starters are averaging fewer than five innings per turn, and their per-start average is down more than one full inning since 2015. What’s more, if this trend continues, it would be the biggest year-to-year drop in innings per start in the span, more than double the drop from 2018-19, and more than triple the other year-to-year drops within that span. Over the years, a number of factors have driven that decrease, starting with deeper pitch counts, which are a byproduct of higher strikeout rates, as you can see in the table. There’s also the increased understanding of a few sabermetric concepts: starters are generally less effective facing batters for the third time in the game than prior; relievers are generally more effective facing batters for the first time than starters are in any of those appearances; and batters are less effective when they lack the platoon advantage. As starters’ workloads have decreased to account for those factors, their run prevention relative to the league has improved ever so slightly.”
MEGAPHONE
"They hurt us bad. They lied to us. They sat here in front of you guys and publicly said things that they didn't follow through on. It's gonna be up to them. It really is. I'll let them sit here and tell you how they're gonna earn their trust back.”
Cleveland Indians pitcher Adam Plutko, on teammates Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac deliberately violating COVID-19 protocol to enjoy a night out in Chicago.
