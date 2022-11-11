Tipsheet: While Cardinals shop carefully, many franchises will splurge

Let the spending begin.

The free agent marketplace is open and slugger Aaron Judge, pitchers Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander plus shortstops Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson are the headlining assets.

Unlike past winters, bidding this time around will be brisk – particularly for the shortstops. The pandemic is in the rear view mirrors. Revenues are back to previous levels or higher.

Franchises that have languished as also-rans see the expanded playoff bracket as an opportunity to compete. The Philadelphia Phillies won the National League pennant as the last team in on this side of the league.

Although the Cardinals expected to take on additional payroll this winter, don’t expect this team to join the frenzied bidding on shortstops.

The Cardinals already have a decent keystone with Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan, two good fielders who add speed to the offense. Young power hitter Nolan Gorman can play second base, although the new anti-shift rules will further expose his lack of range.

This team is stuck with Paul DeJong, who has more than $11 million coming this year in salary plus his 2023 buyout. Hence the team’s willingness to give him one more chance.

It’s that or pay him all that money to try out elsewhere or stay home.

And then there is dynamic shortstop prospect Masyn Winn, who could get his first big league at bats at some point next season if he continues his rapid climb up the ladder.

His strong showing at the Arizona Fall League (.294 batting average, .407 on-base percentage, nine steals in 10 tries) amplified his potential.

Given all of those factors, committing $300 million-plus on a shortstop right now doesn’t make sense to management. In a year, once DeJong is finally off the books and Winn is further into his development, John Mozeliak and Co. will have a clearer picture of where the team stands at shortstop.

The front office will either feel justified on abstaining from the bidding or it will regret not taking the plunge, since we’re unlikely to see such an elite group of shortstops to hit the market all at once again.

Writing for USA Today, Bob Nightengale sensed that teams not named the Cardinals are ready to spend big:

There were no free-agent signings, and only a couple of small trades, but when the Major League Baseball General Manager meetings ended in Las Vegas on Thursday, there was a different sense something than the past few years.

Teams had more extensive trade discussions than usual. Agents talked with more teams, even though they weren’t permitted to talk money until late afternoon. There was more urgency. GMs were openly expressing their desire to reach the postseason, without anyone even uttering that dirty word, “tanking” . . .

Simply, whether it’s the draft lottery as part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the expanded playoff format or the influx of money with MLB generating a record $11 billion, teams are starting to behave differently.

The Baltimore Orioles, who lost 333 games over a three-year stretch, have ended their rebuild and now plan to increase payroll and legitimately compete for a playoff berth . . .

The Diamondbacks, who increased their victory total by 22 games with their 74-88 record, say they plan to increase payroll, too, bidding for a playoff berth despite playing in the same division as the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

“When you’re in a division like ours in the NL West, or the AL East or NL East, and finish in third place and don’t have a chance,’’ [Diamondbacks GM Mike] Hazen says, “that just sucks. Now, with the extra playoff spot, you’ve got a chance. The dynamic shifts.”

And so teams are opening their vaults. Scott Boras and his fellow agents are most pleased.

TALKING BASEBALL

Here is what folks are witting about Our National Pastime:

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Mets have plenty of more work to do, be it retaining or replacing ace Jacob deGrom and center fielder Brandon Nimmo. The San Francisco Giants have been linked to Judge throughout the winter. The Chicago Cubs are expected to be active, likely pursuing a top shortstop, among other players. You can never count out the Los Angeles Dodgers from making a splash. And the Philadelphia Phillies figure to take a proactive approach as they hope to repeat as National League champions in 2023.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Farhan Zaidi, the San Francisco Giants' president of baseball operations, stepped off the elevator Wednesday afternoon, took a few steps, and immediately was mobbed by a horde of reporters and camera crews. He looked around, sheepishly smiled, and then was interrogated for the next 45 minutes by news outlets from New York to San Francisco to Dallas to Washington. Hey, when you publicly declare that you’re going to push your chips all-in on the free agent market, and there’s a player by the name of Aaron Judge who perfectly fits your needs, you’re going to be quite the popular fella. Zaidi, whose team plummeted from a franchise-record 107 victories in 2021 into mediocrity last season at 81-81, did nothing to dampen expectations. Yes, the Giants want Judge. Yes, they’re open to a shortstop like Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa or even Trea Turner.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The New York Yankees remain the favorite, not only because they wield the sport's greatest financial might and are the only team Judge has known in his decade-long professional career, but also because the rest of the free agent class doesn't align nearly as clearly with the organization's professed priorities. Front-office officials surveyed at the GM meetings pegged a Judge deal somewhere in the neighborhood of eight years and $320 million -- perhaps a tick higher if the San Francisco Giants or Los Angeles Dodgers make a spirited run at Judge. Even then, the Yankees have plenty of room to meet Judge's demands and need outfield help in an outfield-poor free agent class along with the sort of power only Judge provides among this winter's top available hitters.”

Kirby McDaniel, ESPN.com: In the big leagues, [Turner] did what we've also seen Mookie Betts, Jose Altuve and Francisco Lindor do, going from a player many scouts thought would hit 10, maybe 15, homers in a career year to posting 19, 19, 12 (in the pandemic-shortened season), 28 and 21 homers in his past five seasons. He's still an elite runner and he's an average or above-average defender anywhere on the field. Turner has won a World Series and played in 43 postseason games. He seems to be peaking later in his career, getting to the biggest stages a bit later than Correa, [Manny] Machado and Bryce Harper (who were phenoms as teenagers). Turner also has more career WAR at the time of hitting free agency than any of those three. All of this adds up to there being a case that Turner is better than Corey Seager was at this time last year (Seager got $325 million from Texas) and is in a class with Lindor (he got $341 million), while Machado got $300 million and Harper got $330 million. Along the same lines as the thinking with Judge, if Turner is the subject of a multiteam bidding war, I wouldn't be surprised to see his deal clear $300 million. If teams do an aging curve based on Turner being a year or two older than most of those above comps were -- since he went to college while they signed out of high school -- they'll trim a year or two off of their offers and it'll end up around where I have it projected. In a bear scenario, Correa's size, age and edge with the bat get him the second-biggest deal this winter, and there aren't enough enthusiastic teams chasing Turner to get to this level. I buy the bull case more than the bear case but am still in the middle.”

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “The industry perception is that Turner, who lives in Florida, would prefer to head east, and so that would be a safer selection here. The Phillies have been a rumored landing spot (which makes a lot of sense now that they declined Jean Segura’s option for 2023). The Cardinals would be interesting. Or maybe the Swanson-less Braves would surprise us. But there is also an industry perception that players tend to sign with the team that offers them the most money. Funny how that works. The Giants are in good position to land one of the star shortstops in this market, and Turner might be at the top of the list. He has speed and pop and would elevate this lineup in a substantial way. Turner could conceivably play second base for a year until Brandon Crawford’s contract expires.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Good news! If your favorite team misses out on Turner, there’s a phenomenal consolation prize. Correa got my vote for the top free agent on last year’s market, and he’s hitting the market again after a customarily excellent year. At this point in his career, you mostly know what you’re getting with Correa offensively: he’ll walk a lot, rarely strike out, and hit for both power and average. His consistency is enviable; as far as I can tell, teams care more about expected level of production than expected variance, but it certainly can’t hurt to have a sure-ish thing. If you’re looking for a reason to doubt Correa, you’d have to look at his defense. But he’s a good defender, even if his Statcast numbers took a dip this year. Defensive metrics are noisy, and if you didn’t believe he was one of the best defenders in baseball last year (I didn’t), you probably shouldn’t believe he’s below average this year.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s definitely a lot more fun and interesting for us coming to meetings like this. You feel a lot more relevant when you’re talking to agents and teams. The odds are always going to be a little stacked against us in the division right now, but if we get close enough, and have a good enough shot, hopefully will be pushing the chips in.”

Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias, to USA Today.