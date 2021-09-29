Tipsheet: While Cardinals soar, Angels languish despite Ohtani's brilliance

The Los Angeles Angels are the anti-Cardinals.
While the mid-market Redbirds are headed to their eighth postseason in 11 years, the big-market Angels have reached the playoffs once in their last 12 years.
While the Cardinals have strung together 14 consecutive winning seasons, the big-spending Angels have suffered six straight sub-.500 seasons.
While St. Louis reaped the benefits of Albert Pujols’ prime years, the Angels spent a fortune underwriting his painful twilight-year decline.
The Angeles have once-in-a-century talent Shohei Ohtani under contract for two more years, so owner Arte Moreno is officially on the clock to turn things around.
"I really like the team. I love the fans. I love the atmosphere of the team,” Ohtani said via an interpreter. “But, more than that, I want to win. That’s the biggest thing for me. I'll leave it at that."
And . . .
“It’s very frustrating, very disappointing,” Ohtani said. “I always look forward to being in the playoff race at the end.”
Much as gone wrong for the Angels over the years. This season was it was Mike Trout suffering arguably the worst calf muscle strain in the history of mankind.
Trout never made it back and the Angels were sunk as a result.
“We were putting up a good fight through like July or August, sticking around .500 and waiting for the guys to come back,” Ohtani said. “That was our motivation. But the guys didn’t come back, so it was hard to keep that motivation up.
“If nothing changes on the team, I think it’s going to be pretty hard to be in playoff contention.”
Trout agrees. General manager Perry Minasian is on the spot.
“This offseason is going to be big,” Trout said. “We have a lot of money to spend. Hopefully we go out there, get some good guys. I trust Perry, I trust the top guys in this organization. We talk every day. I'm very confident with the group up there. They're working hard every day. They're trying to put a winning team on the field.”
Angels manager Joe Maddon said the front office must operate with urgency, especially on the pitching front.
"What’s your agenda next year? Is it to participate in the AL West and hopefully, possibly, make it to the end, and play a game in October?" Maddon said. "That should never be the situation. My point is, we have to get guys who are ready to win right now in that rotation in order to get to where we want to be. Otherwise, you’re going to keep perpetuating this method. This can't continue to go on. We can't annually be in this position. This organization is better than that. We deserve better than that. We have to go out and earn it."
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “With the 2021 season in its final week, one of the things worth monitoring is the security of the league's 30 managerial jobs. Most of them are safe. At the very bottom of the standings, the Orioles have already said Brandon Hyde is coming back and the Diamondbacks have extended Torey Lovullo. It's hard to see the Nationals parting ways with Dave Martinez or the Cubs with David Ross under the circumstances each team faced this season. The Royals, Rockies and Tigers all played better than many expected. It's hard to see the Angels blaming Joe Maddon. The Reds are probably disappointed right now, but they just gave David Bell an extension. Don Mattingly just won Manager of the Year last season and the Marlins weren't really built to contend. The Rangers and Pirates were expected to be bad . . . Given all that has gone down with [the Mets] since new owner Steve Cohen took over, it really feels like a house cleaning is in order this offseason. They need a new president of baseball operations and probably general manager. Once those positions are filled, surely the new blood will want to hand pick a manager. As far as Rojas goes, I'm not sure we could absolutely pin the disappointing season on him, but at some point, the buck stops with the manager. That's just part of the business. I'd be shocked if he's the Mets' manager on Opening Day 2022.”
Shaker Samman, Baseball Prospectus: “There were, by my count, as many as six games Tuesday that had an impact on the postseason picture. The Dodgers and Giants waged proxy wars, the Phillies and Atlanta a more direct one, and the AL East went about their mutually assured destruction; business as usual. Amidst all of this drama, a plurality of major league teams played for the sake of playing. Their seasons are over. There’s nothing left to chase but the lukewarm feeling that comes from a pointless win rather than the numbness of a meaningless loss. There are a few storylines left to follow. Salvador Perez hit another home run in Kansas City’s win over Cleveland, his 47th of the season—catchers can do that now, if you hadn’t heard. Noah Syndergaard returned and threw a damn-near perfect inning against the Marlins, reminding us Thor can still swing his hammer. And the Twins and Tigers? Well, they just kept on the treadmill of mediocrity, jogging into the distance until the heat death of the universe.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “It is chaos season in Major League Baseball. There are multiple very feasible scenarios in which three teams wind up tied for the two American League wild-card slots and set off a chain of events in which baseball has four win-and-you're-in games instead of the typical two. Same would go for a four-team tie, which is also still alive. And then there's the ultimate madness: five teams, same record, a scenario that's so wild MLB's tiebreaker doesn't even account for it. The chances of it happening are infinitesimal, but so were those of the Seattle Mariners still being in the thick of things, and here we are.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Don’t doubt the Rays. I was generally down on the class of teams I’d best describe as economizers — the Guardians, A’s, and Rays. I still think that general view was fine. In the aftermath of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, all three teams leaned hard into austerity, and the other two suffered for it this year. The Rays were just better — better at identifying players, better at making the most of scarce resources, and better able to adapt to the rash of pitching injuries that threatened to derail their season.”
MEGAPHONE
“I’ve never clinched this early. It’s definitely a different outlook, but you don’t change much. We’re still going to play. I’m still going to play most of the games. But I’m listening to my body a little more and understanding what’s important.”
Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong, on coasting to the finish line.