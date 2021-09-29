Tipsheet: While Cardinals soar, Angels languish despite Ohtani's brilliance

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “With the 2021 season in its final week, one of the things worth monitoring is the security of the league's 30 managerial jobs. Most of them are safe. At the very bottom of the standings, the Orioles have already said Brandon Hyde is coming back and the Diamondbacks have extended Torey Lovullo. It's hard to see the Nationals parting ways with Dave Martinez or the Cubs with David Ross under the circumstances each team faced this season. The Royals, Rockies and Tigers all played better than many expected. It's hard to see the Angels blaming Joe Maddon. The Reds are probably disappointed right now, but they just gave David Bell an extension. Don Mattingly just won Manager of the Year last season and the Marlins weren't really built to contend. The Rangers and Pirates were expected to be bad . . . Given all that has gone down with [the Mets] since new owner Steve Cohen took over, it really feels like a house cleaning is in order this offseason. They need a new president of baseball operations and probably general manager. Once those positions are filled, surely the new blood will want to hand pick a manager. As far as Rojas goes, I'm not sure we could absolutely pin the disappointing season on him, but at some point, the buck stops with the manager. That's just part of the business. I'd be shocked if he's the Mets' manager on Opening Day 2022.”