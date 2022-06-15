Tipsheet: While Cardinals soar, Cubs continue tanking in NL Central

We knew it was coming, but it's still worth pointing out:

The Chicago Cubs are bad at baseball.

They have lost eight straight games. They have been outscored 42-10 in their last four games. They are already 12 ½ games back of the National League Central-leading Cardinals.

While the Cardinals have a plus-57 run differential this season, the Small Bears are minus-52.

“It’s been tough losing and going through a streak like this,” Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks said.

“It’s a 162-game season,” Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward said. “Keep fighting. Those days will happen. It doesn’t matter what your record is. Some of the best teams have tough days, tough series, tough weekends. That’s part of it.”

Making a bad scenario worse for the Cubs are their myriad pitching injuries, including Marcus Stroman (shoulder inflammation), Drew Smyly (oblique strain), Wade Miley (shoulder strain) and Adbert Alzoalay (shoulder strain).

The Cubs are trying to keep their competitive spirit, but it hasn’t been easy.

“They continue to battle and fight,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “The road trip was tough but we’ve been in a lot of the games. These guys continue to work hard and compete every at-bat.”

And . . .

“There’s not a lot to be down about. We’re not winning, but we got a long way to go and hanging our heads doesn’t make it fun to come to work.”

It could be worse. These guys still get to live and play in Chicago.

“A lot of us enjoy playing here at Wrigley,” Heyward said. “What I can do is be myself and have fun competing.”

Heyward is pulling about $22 million this season, so he has every motivation to keep punching the time clock while waiting for Cubs management to trade away the franchise’s few remaining veteran assets like Hendricks and catcher Willson Contreras.

SHILDT BACK IN UNIFORM

With Padres manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson sidelined in COVID-19 protocols, player development consultant Mike Shildt got back in the dugout to assist acting manager Ryan Flaherty.

“You can't say enough about what (Shildt) means to me," Flaherty said.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The onramp for a major league manager has turned into a train platform. And it seems to only get easier for an impetuous owner or general manager to nudge a manager onto the tracks when things go sour. ‘Parting ways’ and ‘new voices’ are definitely having a week, what with the Philadelphia Phillies pulling the plug on manager Joe Girardi, and days later staging an unlikely three-game sweep that stretched to 11 the Los Angeles Angels’ losing streak. Two days later, Joe Maddon joined his fellow World Series-winning skipper on the unemployment line. It’s not that the dismissals of Girardi and Maddon are stunning. Both signed on for gigs in upper middle class markets where expectations may not match the stomach of owners John Middleton and Arte Moreno to write bottomless checks until the team is perfect. No, it’s more disconcerting that both were members of the Class of 2020, a group of 10 managers who began new jobs, knowing that most generally receive a three-year leash to prove their worth. Now, five of those 10 have been fired, some with less than one full season in their tenure. All had to contend with a 60-game, pandemic-driven schedule in their initial seasons. Some were in no-win situations even before then.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Heading into the season, at least the Phillies and Braves were expected to contend while the Marlins were one of the possible breakout teams. And the Mets were heading into the third month of the season with a gigantic lead over everyone. It may still prove to be insurmountable. We'll see. The plot is thickening, however. The Mets haven't even played that poorly. They split four games in L.A. against the Dodgers, lost two of three to an excellent Padres team and then took two of three in Anaheim. And yet, the standings have shifted. The Phillies just won nine in a row heading into Sunday to work their way within eight games. Their winning streak snapped on Sunday and the Mets won, pushing it back up to nine. Still, it inched back to where it wouldn't be the most absurd comeback of all-time.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “For as much slack as Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin have been picking up in the Dodgers rotation lately, the news that Walker Buehler will miss a large chunk of the remainder of the season is a gut punch. The 27-year-old righty departed Friday night’s start against the Giants with elbow discomfort — his second early exit in a row — and after undergoing an MRI on Saturday was diagnosed with a flexor tendon strain. He will be shut down completely for six to eight weeks before restarting a throwing program, all but guaranteeing that he won’t see major league activity again until September . . . Six to eight weeks without throwing puts Buehler beginning his program at earliest in the final week of July, and more likely in early August. With a full buildup of his pitch count and no setbacks, that’s a return sometime in the middle of September. Keep in mind that the Dodgers drafted Buehler out of Vanderbilt in 2015 knowing that he would need Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in August of that season. While there’s no indication right now that his UCL is damaged, a second TJ would probably mark the end of his time as a frontline pitcher, and so the Dodgers are certain to err on the side of caution with him.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “After allowing three earned runs in his first appearance of the season on May 10, (Carl Edwards Jr.) went 13 outings without giving up a run. During that streak, which ended with a one-run inning on Sunday, the 30-year-old allowed just two hits over 15 1/3 innings, holding opponents to a .044 average. Edwards is in his final year of arbitration and will be eligible for free agency at the end of the season.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “How do the Rays do it? It feels like every year they do something different. The offense hasn't been as efficient as last season, so the Rays have had to rely even more on the pitching -- even though they've already churned through 28 pitchers and received just three combined innings from Shan Baz and Luis Patino. The pair were supposed to be in the Opening Day rotation, but Baz has just made his first start. One thing the Rays do, no matter whom they roll out there, is throw first-pitch strikes. Only the Blue Jays have a higher first-pitch strike percentage at 63.5% compared to the Rays' 63.2%. Now, the range here from top to bottom isn't huge (63.5 down to the Royals' 56.9%), but consider what that means over even just a few batters per game. In 2022, batters are hitting .252/.371/.423 after a 1-0 count compared to .212/.257/.330 after 0-1 (and they hit .337/.347/.560 on the first pitch).”

MEGAPHONE

“He was trying to get me going, he kept telling me filet is better than ribeye. I’m more of a ribeye kind of guy, and he’s a filet and Caesar salad (guy). So I just kept saying he was wrong, and he went back to coaching third.”

White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn, having a bit of fun while explaining his dugout argument with third base coach Joe McEwing.

