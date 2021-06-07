Tipsheet: While Cardinals sputter, Cubs roll on with reserve power

Alyson Footer , MLB.com : “The National League Central continues to be one to watch, for a couple of reasons. First, the most obvious -- every team but the Pirates appears to be in this race, even the Reds, who made quite a statement with a sweep in St. Louis over the weekend. But also, keep an eye on the Brewers, tied with the Cubs for first place and employing two of the best starting pitchers in baseball. If they stay on par, Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes will be very much in the Cy Young Award conversation. Woodruff’s 1.42 ERA is third-lowest in the Majors, while Burnes’ 1.97 is fifth-lowest. They’re also second and third in the NL in WHIP -- 0.71 for Burnes; .074 for Woodruff.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Red Sox are better than expected, and the Yankees are nowhere near as good as expected. Nothing in these three games changed that view. It was a big week for the Yankees, with seven games against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Red Sox, and New York laid an egg, going 2-5. What's especially disappointing is that the Yankees won two of the first three against the Rays and had Gerrit Cole starting the fourth game of that series. But Cole allowed five runs in five innings in a 9-2 loss, and then the Red Sox cleaned up . . . The Yankees just haven't scored runs, which is maybe the biggest teamwide development of the season. The Yankees are 27th in the majors in runs per game -- ahead of only the New York Mets, Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates, which sounds almost impossible for a team that ranked fourth in 2020, first in 2019, second in 2018 and second in 2017. It's not just because of injuries, as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have actually been pretty healthy, with Judge playing in 57 of 60 games and Stanton in 41. More worrisome, it doesn't feel like a scary lineup that is just waiting to kick into gear, not with DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres basically turning into singles hitters; Gardner looking over the hill at 37; Clint Frazier and Rougned Odor hitting under .200; and somebody named Chris Gittens hitting sixth on Sunday. It's not as simple as just getting Luke Voit healthy. There are real problems here. The Yankees have hit .215 and averaged 2.6 runs per game over a 3-10 stretch.”