Tipsheet: While Cardinals stay their course, Phillies go all in to win

The Philadelphia Phillies are nothing like the St. Louis Cardinals.

You know the Cardinals' philosophy under Bill DeWitt Jr.: The team invests in scouting and player development, fills roster needs from within the organization, occasionally trades for a star from a tanking team, and fills in the blanks with low- to mid-level free agents and trade acquisitions.

That approach has allowed the Cardinals to stay in the playoff chase year after year while never building a roster that screamed “juggernaut.” While other teams spend and slash in cycles, causing their payrolls that rise and fall dramatically, the Cardinals stay on a steady spending course.

Year after year their payroll lands somewhere along the edge of the top third of big league franchises.

Meanwhile the Phillies have gone on a massive spending spree during the past few years under owner John Middleton and team president Dave Dombrowski.

They care not about payroll efficiency. Dombrowski has spent big at every stop, ignoring the “Moneyball” tenets most executives have come to follow. Middleton is willing to spend like a fan, bankrolling a huge payroll and paying some luxury tax as well.

“Dave is the one who made the judgment that this is the time," Middleton told USA Today. "When that guy says, this is the opportunity, he’s been there a dozen times over. He’s making that judgment. I think that’s the time to strike.

“Those opportunities don’t come along very often. This isn’t a rent-a-team concept. We’ve got guys who will be around for years. I think we’ll be able to build on this.”

Philly’s current payroll projection for 2022 tops $220 million and exceeds the Cardinals’ current projection by $70 million.

Look at the commitments Middleton has made to this team.

Bryce Harper: $330 million over 13 years.

Zack Wheeler: $118 million over five years.

J.T. Realmuto: $115.5 million over five years.

Nick Castellanos: $100 million over five years.

Kyle Schwarber: $79 million over four years.

“This team, top to bottom, is a great ballclub," Schwarber noted. “We’re built to win the East. We’re built to go deep in the playoffs. That’s where you want to be.”

Will this big spending pay off big? Will Middleton maintain this spending year after year or will he pull back at some point?

We’ll see. Meanwhile the Cardinals will keep doing what they do.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “While it's too early to say anti-tanking measures won't have a demonstrable effect in the long run, they certainly didn't dissuade Oakland and Cincinnati from trading away players this spring. The Reds were 83-79 last year and went into this winter with only Castellanos set to leave via free agency. Rather than trying to improve to fight for a sixth NL playoff spot, they dealt Sonny Gray to Minnesota and sent All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker to Seattle -- dumping third baseman Eugenio Suarez and the $35 million remaining on his contract along with him, leading to an underwhelming return from the Mariners for a player of Winker's caliber. The A's, 86-76, were set to lose Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Jake Diekman. On top of that, they dealt Bassitt, Olson and Matt Chapman and have spent precisely $0 in free agency. Both teams punted -- perhaps with an eye on the future, but certainly not with one on 2022. With an additional team making the postseason in each league, especially coming off a year that the 88-win Atlanta Braves got hot and won it all, the hope for MLB is that there would be more incentive for teams in the middle, like the Reds and A's, to go for it instead of electing not to compete -- and in doing so, flooding the available player market. Like in years past, their moves had a tangible effect on the free-agent market. The Braves, Yankees, Mariners and Blue Jays, each in at some point on either Freeman or Story, pivoted after getting offers from the A's or Reds. That meant fewer teams in the mix to bid against one another, or raise free agents' asking prices. In the end, Freeman chose between just two teams: the Dodgers and the Rays. Story's market picked up but only because he was the last elite shortstop standing and teams saw a potential bargain for a top-end player.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “After three years of occasionally painstaking rebuilding that yielded a stunning, 107-win season, Giants fans were giddy that one of the game’s coastal superpowers would once again fire up the checkbook and add a superstar (or at least retain Bryant or No. 2 starter Kevin Gausman). Alas, baseball ops chief Farhan Zaidi stayed true to his disciplined game, loading the rotation with buy-low options like returnees Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood, bounceback veteran Alex Cobb and a $44 million splurge on Carlos Rodon. While the Giants figured to stay out of the high-end shortstop market after extending Brandon Crawford at the end of 2021, the hindsight that Story signed for a mere $140 million stings; he and Crawford would have formed a tremendous pairing up the middle while adding a power-speed element to a lineup that will instead bank on returns to form from guys like Mike Yazstrzemski, continued magic from 'Late Night' LaMonte Wade and hopeful bets on veterans Brandon Belt and Joc Pederson. It worked wonderfully in 2021. It looks a bit more daunting in 2022, especially since the Dodgers won 106 games themselves and just added Freeman.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “When the MLB regular season begins in two weeks, the New York Yankees will trot out an almost entirely new infield. They have a new shortstop and a new third baseman, a new starting catcher, and their first baseman played only 49 games with the team last year. The Yankees went into the offseason with a goal to improve their infield defense and they accomplished that. They did not accomplish it how I think most thought they would, however. Rather than sign a top free agent like Carlos Correa or Freddie Freeman, or swing a blockbuster trade for Matt Olson, the Yankees traded for Isiah Kiner-Falefa (while absorbing Josh Donaldson’s contract) and re-signed Anthony Rizzo. They're turning the catching reins over to Kyle Higashioka and (the currently injured) Ben Rortvedt after including Gary Sanchez in the Kiner-Falefa and Donaldson trade. It sure seems like the Yankees got outmaneuvered. Taking on Donaldson's contract helped the Twins afford Correa (Minnesota saved about $36 million from 2022-23 with the trade based on arbitration projections), who signed a short-term contract that would have fit the Yankees perfectly with shortstop and top prospect Anthony Volpe on the way. Correa's contract almost seems designed specifically to make the Yankees look bad.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “On Saturday, in the aftermath of Correa's deal with the Twins, the rumor mill had the Astros as the leader in the Story sweepstakes. That notion didn't fully make sense, as it would have left Houston answering the uncomfortable question of ‘Why didn't you just give that contract to Correa?’ Now, the Jeremy Pena era has begun in the lineage of Houston shortstops. There are no such questions for the Red Sox, who significantly upgrade their depth chart for the short term and cover themselves against the possible departure of long-time shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can opt out after the 2022 season and has widely been expected to do so. Meanwhile . . . the plan is for Story to play second base in Boston while Bogaerts will remain the regular at shortstop. Not a bad outcome for the Red Sox, and certainly not a bad outcome for Story, who had to be getting more than a little anxious as the last elite free agent on the market, with spring training games underway and the start of the regular season looming on the horizon.”

MEGAPHONE

“We stayed in touch and evaluated all the market availabilities through trade and free agencies, and then placed our bets. We were able to attack what was available to us once we pulled those down and closed doors on other things. You only have a certain amount of money to spend, and once you fill those needs you keep moving.”

New York Yankees owner Brian Cashman, on his team’s lack of free-agent spending.

