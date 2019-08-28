The Milwaukee Brewers are sinking fast and they know it. When they look outside their portholes they don't see sunshine, they see fish.
They have lost six of their last nine games to fall 6 1/2 games back in the National League Central and 3 1/2 games back in the wild card race.
They have lost eight of their last nine games to the division-leading Cardinals. Even Christian Yelich has cooled off -- he hasn't hit a homer in nine games, his longest power outage of the season.
“We’re all staying as positive as we can,” Brewers reliever Matt Albers told MLB.com after allowing the decisive runs in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Cardinals. “Obviously, we know we have to start winning some games.”
Yeah, well, that won't be easy. They face Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty Wednesday afternoon and he's been virtually unhittable since the All-Star break.
After this series, the Brewers head to Chicago for three games against the Cubs. Then they return home for two interleague games against the powerful Houston Astros and four more games against the Cubs.
Had Hernan Perez's long fly ball carried a few feet more in the ninth inning for a three-run homer, perhaps the Brewers would have completed an invigorating comeback.
Had starting pitcher Adrian Houser not felt hip discomfort, perhaps he could have held them in check for a few more innings and taken pressure off the bullpen. Instead, he left after five innings and just 74 pitches.
"Healthy, he goes back out there," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said during his postgame media session.
But he didn't, so once again the Brewers were left contemplating many near-misses in a game.
“This game had a little bit of everything, and we just didn’t do enough to win it,” Counsell said. “We can look at all parts of the game. We just didn’t do enough. It’s not offense. We all have to do a little bit better. We’re not doing enough to win games. We’re coming up a little short.”
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "The best teams in St. Louis Cardinals history -- a history that includes 11 World Series titles, second only to the New York Yankees -- were built around stars: Dizzy Dean, Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, Ozzie Smith, Albert Pujols. When the Cardinals missed the playoffs last season for a third year in a row, the first time that had happened since 1999, a primary reason was they didn't have a big star. Matt Carpenter led the team with 4.9 WAR, the first season the Cardinals didn't have at least one 5.0 WAR player since 1994, and the first time in a non-strike season since 1990. So the front office went out and got the team the star it needed: Paul Goldschmidt, who finished sixth in the 2018 MVP voting and had averaged 6.1 WAR over the previous six seasons. Except ... the best player on the first-place Cardinals has arguably been ... not Goldschmidt, not Carpenter, not Marcell Ozuna, but second baseman Kolten Wong, who led the team with 3.9 WAR heading into Tuesday's game in Milwaukee. In other words, the 2019 Cardinals are much like the 2018 Cardinals, only this team is trending upward at the right time, as their 6-3 win over the Brewers was their sixth victory in a row, ninth in 10 games and 15th in 18 games. After a painful sweep in Los Angeles in early August in which they scored two runs in three games, the Cardinals were 58-55 and 3½ games out of first place. Now they're 73-58 and three games up on the Cubs in the NL Central."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "It started during the winter making the Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano trade, taking on $100 million, and ambushed by criticism for trading prospects. It continued during the spring, opening the season with rookie first baseman Pete Alonso, instead of keeping him in the minors in April to assure an extra year of control. It went viral this summer when the baseball world shouted for them to surrender and dismantle their starting rotation to build for the future, only to still believe in the present. Now, with fall just a few weeks away, everyone can finally believe what the New York Mets tried to tell us all along: The future is now. The Mets . . . after talking the talk, are now walking the walk, and playing better than any team in baseball since the All-Star break."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "In a three-game series matching what some view to be decent World Series teams, the Yankees won two, on Sunday by 5-1. And in that series, 21 runs were scored, 15 by or as a direct result of home runs. There also were 72 strikeouts – again, in three games, a pretty good indication that October, like April through September, will be decided on the coiled back legs of hitters everywhere, swing hard in case you hit it, don’t come back ‘til you’ve blown an oblique, never mind the consequences. The Yankees happen to be exceptional at that, as are the Dodgers. As are a lot of other teams, many of them headed for October themselves, their offensive games generally built around hitting the ball as far as they can, as often as they can. It’s how the game works now, which is fine by the Yankees, since, again, they’re loaded with those guys."
Jon Tayler, SI.com: "For the most part, FanGraphs underestimated its contenders; most are overperforming their predictions, some by quite a bit. And then there’s Boston, pegged for first place and a 96–66 campaign yet currently struggling to stay above .500. The main culprit: a pitching staff that’s already allowed more runs this year than it did all of last. That’s not going to get any better with Chris Sale on the shelf for the rest of the season, which is going to make that rosy preseason record impossible to reach."
MEGAPHONE
"Everybody, when you get your strike zone in order, when you have an organized strike zone, you will hit better."
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, offering some timeless advice after Tuesday night's victory.