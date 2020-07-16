Tipsheet: While Cards and Cubs suffer setbacks, retooled Reds get stronger as season nears

Craig Edwards, FanGraphs: “Suárez hit 49 home runs last year, though you'd be forgiven for forgetting that fact. Because his strikeout rate went up five percentage points and everybody in baseball hit a ton of bombs, Suárez was actually worse at the plate than he was in 2018 when he hit 34 homers. Worse is a relative term of course, as his wRC+ only dropped from 135 to 133, but Suárez is a pretty telling example of how the juiced ball affected league-wide scoring and also how using wRC+ can help keep offensive outputs in perspective over time even as the hitting environment changes. He had shoulder surgery earlier this year after an accident in a pool, and we don’t quite know how that will affect his thump, but the delayed start should mean Suárez will be back to full strength when the season begins. The projections see a decline in power that would make him more good than like the All-Star caliber player he’s been the last few seasons. Moustakas is expected to play second base this season, though if Suárez were to miss time, he might play third for a bit. (Nick) Senzel was once one of the best third base prospects in the game, but with Suárez signed long-term, he has shifted all over and is expected to play in the outfield if he can stay healthy. It’s possible that if there were an opening at third, he might get time over Moustakas, but there are a lot of moving parts to consider.”