Tipsheet: While Cards remain idle, streaking Cubs roll on in NL Central

Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: “The Rockies’ result was unusual on Monday: They lost off a rough performance from their starter. Jon Gray was pulled in the fourth inning after giving up eight runs on 11 hits. (Colorado ultimately lost 12–8 to Arizona, its first loss by more than one run this season.) It was the sort of pitching that the team hadn’t yet had to endure this year: Gray’s night ended a streak of 21 straight Rockies games in which the starter had allowed three or fewer earned runs. And while Colorado’s first-place run so far has drawn on several factors—a slow start for the Dodgers, an incredibly hot one for Charlie Blackmon, the inherent weirdness of corona-ball — the main one, by far, has been its pitching. Ahead of Monday’s games, Colorado’s 180 team ERA+ was the best in the National League and second in baseball only to Cleveland’s 213. The staff was averaging fewer than one home run allowed per game — 0.8 HR/9 — which would be commendable for any club but is especially so for one based in Coors Field. This success has featured generally solid work from the bullpen (a surprising note for anyone who watched this team last year) but the bulk of it has come from the rotation. And that, depending on your perspective, is either a monster shock or something that feels like it might have been a long time coming.”