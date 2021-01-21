Tipsheet: While Cards stand pat, busy Blue Jays outbid Mets for Springer

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “At this point, it’s been a week and change since commissioner Rob Manfred instructed teams to prepare for spring training to begin on time and for the regular season to be the 162 games agreed upon by the CBA. There’s still plenty of pandemic ahead of us before a relatively normal season under circumstances which remain anything but can be attempted, but in the last week the free agent market has moved with a vigor far beyond anything exhibited in the offseason’s nearly three months to this point. Springer’s signing, the Blue Jays’ first free agent contract to surpass $100 million, is also presently the winter’s richest contract by $60 million. Likely, at least one of Trevor Bauer or J.T. Realmuto will surpass Springer’s total guarantee, largely because both are more than a year his junior. Toronto has in signing Springer, though, at least partially delivered on the team’s stated intent to bring on top-market talent and ultimately turn the exciting young Blue Jays into bonafide contenders in 2021. The market’s best hitter (give or take a 40-year-old) landing in Toronto to give the team its second big signing in as many years (following Hyun-Jin Ryu’s four-year, $80 million deal last winter) is as solid a way as any to herald the reopening of the contention window for the only non-American MLB franchise.”