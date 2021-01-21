Tipsheet: While Cards stand pat, busy Blue Jays outbid Mets for Springer

The Toronto Blue Jays are going it for this year.
Along with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox, they are aggressively adding talent this winter while the Cardinals and most other baseball teams take a wait-and-see approach in the marketplace.
First the Blue Jays struck a value deal for free-agent reliever Kirby Yates for one year and $5 million. They also landed pitcher Tyler Chatwood on a one-year, $3 million contract.
Then they won the bidding for free agent outfielder George Springer. They also targeted one of his buddies, outfielder Michael Brantley, but Brantley opted to remain with the Houston Astros with a two-year, $32 million contract.
The Blue Jays started out with a five-year, $100 million offer for Springer. The Mets were willing to go six years and between $120 million and $125 million, according to MLB.com.
So Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins moved another stack of money on the table for a six-year, $150 million deal 5o lure Springer north of the border.
This signing and the Brantley deal in Houston should make the MLB Players Association somewhat less anxious about collusion among the owners to hold down salaries.
Springer could assume the leadoff role while also holding down center field. Former Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk played there for the Blue Jays last season, so it will be interesting to see what becomes of him.
Grichuk has three years and about $31 million left on his contract and Toronto has an abundance of corner outfield candidates.
The Blue Jays landed Springer after their earlier bid to acquire shortstop Francisco Lindor from the Cleveland Indians failed. The newly aggressive Mets won that bidding.
Here is what folks have been writing about the Blue Jays:
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “At this point, it’s been a week and change since commissioner Rob Manfred instructed teams to prepare for spring training to begin on time and for the regular season to be the 162 games agreed upon by the CBA. There’s still plenty of pandemic ahead of us before a relatively normal season under circumstances which remain anything but can be attempted, but in the last week the free agent market has moved with a vigor far beyond anything exhibited in the offseason’s nearly three months to this point. Springer’s signing, the Blue Jays’ first free agent contract to surpass $100 million, is also presently the winter’s richest contract by $60 million. Likely, at least one of Trevor Bauer or J.T. Realmuto will surpass Springer’s total guarantee, largely because both are more than a year his junior. Toronto has in signing Springer, though, at least partially delivered on the team’s stated intent to bring on top-market talent and ultimately turn the exciting young Blue Jays into bonafide contenders in 2021. The market’s best hitter (give or take a 40-year-old) landing in Toronto to give the team its second big signing in as many years (following Hyun-Jin Ryu’s four-year, $80 million deal last winter) is as solid a way as any to herald the reopening of the contention window for the only non-American MLB franchise.”
Dan Szymborski, Fangraphs: “Starting in 2015, his first full season, Springer hit .274/.363/.494 and 154 homers and 24.7 WAR for the Astros. That’s not even counting his playoff appearances, another half-season of the highest-leverage baseball you can find, where Springer flourished, hitting .269/.349/.546 over those 63 postseason games. His 19 postseason home runs are currently tied for fourth in major league history, though admittedly, there are a lot more playoff games now than when Ted Williams played. All told, Springer’s performance has easily put him in the top 10 among outfielders in recent years.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “For the money, the Blue Jays are getting one of the best center fielders in baseball, albeit with some risk involved, as the contract takes Springer from his age-31 to age-36 seasons . . . It's Mike Trout and then Springer among center fielders. Springer's additional value includes a high energy level, clubhouse leadership . . . Since he played well in 2020, he also seemed to avoid the stink that covered Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa after they all struggled in wake of the Astros' cheating scandal. (Although I suspect if those three players were free agents, fans would heartily welcome them, as Blue Jays fans will welcome Springer.) For the up-and-coming Blue Jays, Springer fills a big need, as they've been looking for a two-way center fielder for several years. In 2016-17, they had superb defense, with Kevin Pillar running everything down, but subpar offense. They received good offense from the spot in 2020 with Randal Grichuk and a few games from Teoscar Hernandez and others, but Grichuk and Hernandez are both best suited for a corner spot -- or maybe DH in Hernandez's case, because despite his speed, he is a lousy outfielder.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “After a trio of fourth-place and under-.500 finishes, the Jays went 32-28 last season, securing the eighth and final AL playoff spot, though they had a better record than the Astros, Springer's now-former team, who occupied the sixth slot due to finishing in second place in the AL West. The young Jays started 7-11 and also had a six-game losing streak in September. The hope would be with the extra year of experience for some of the position players, the addition of Springer and the full season, they'll be both more consistent and not as harmed by smaller bouts of inconsistency.”
MEGAPHONE
"There's no real way to express how much regret we have, how much remorse we have. I'm sorry we're in this situation today. I regret the fact that we are in this situation today. I feel horrible for our sport, our game, our fans, our city, our organization, the way the our team is being viewed."
Springer, addressing the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal last year.