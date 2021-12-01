Tipsheet: While Drinkwitz seized the moment for Mizzou, Harsin flinched for Auburn

Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz gets it.
When the Tigers had a chance to topple Florida with a two-point conversion play in the first overtime, he went for it. He understood the folly of trying to outlast a talented team in overtime. Drinkwitz played to win.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin does not get it.
When his Tigers had a chance to beat Alabama with a two-point conversion in he same scenario, he played it safe and kicked the extra point instead. He decided they would try to outlast the talented Crimson Tide in overtime. He played not to lose.
Drinkwitz earned a huge victory with his aggressive play and gained bowl eligibility for his team.
Harsin doomed his team to defeat with his cautious approach. He wasted an opportunity to earn a hallmark Iron Bowl victory early in his regime.
Here's Tipsheet’s guess: Drinkwitz will have a longer run at Missouri than Harsin will enjoy at Auburn.
On crazy Saturday of college football, it would have even crazier had Auburn managed the game clock better or played aggressive in overtime. Instead, Auburn let Alabama off the hook on a day that saw Michigan topple Ohio State and Oklahoma State knock off Oklahoma.
Auburn did a lot of weird things late in its game against Alabama, culminating with its refusal to run clock inside of the last two minutes. The Tigers ran an outside rushing play on second down and running back Tank Bigsby ran out of bounds short of the first-down marker to stop the clock 1:47 to go.
Naturally Alabama stuffed Auburn on third down, then used the extra 40 seconds the Tigers gifted them to complete a 97-yard scoring drive and force overtime.
Then in the first overtime, both teams scored touchdowns. Alabama took the one-point conversion – giving Auburn the chance to win the game with a two-point conversion.
The Tigers just scored the touchdown, so their offense had momentum. They had an opportunity to use their best two-point play to seal the upset . . . but Harsin kicked the extra point instead.
Alabama wound up winning the game, Harsin suffered a painful loss and then fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
When Harsin gets fired himself in another year or two, his decision-making in the Iron Bowl game will make the list of reasons.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering when more NFL coaches will start chasing the insane money available in the college game:
- For $9.5 million a season, could just about anybody learn to glad hand boosters and charm Tommy Touchdown’s mom?
- Where would the SLU Billikens be without Gibson Jimerson?
- Now that the Blues have won consecutive games again, will they finally build some traction?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Auburn fans had been so eager for so long to get rid of Gus Malzahn, that it was almost an afterthought what would come next for their program. Never mind coming within a hair of winning a national title in 2013. Never mind beating Alabama three times in eight years. Never mind five top-25 finishes. It was urgent after a COVID-19 season to pay Malzahn a $21.45 million buyout to go away because … well? We’re sure Auburn had their reasons, even if they were nonsensical. But when a school makes such a dramatic coaching move, firing the coach is only half the battle. The next step is finding someone who can do the job better. And in that regard, Auburn has failed as badly as any school could fail. It never made sense on any level why Auburn hired Bryan Harsin last year. His seven-year run at Boise State was good, but not amazing. He’d never been in the SEC. He’d spent just two years as an assistant at a Power Five program. And dropping him into an environment like Auburn, which favors the extreme end of the SEC crazy spectrum, was riskier than a plate of undercooked turkey.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Forget Fight On at USC. It’s Game On with Lincoln Riley now about to be the highest-profile – and by a mile, the highest paid – head football coach in the city of Los Angeles. The fan base wanted an A-lister of A-lister, and it just got it. Here’s the guy who’s about to bring the high-octane offense, the resumé with four Big 12 championships in five seasons, four top six finishes, two Heisman Trophy winners and a finalist in Jalen Hurts, and three College Football Playoff appearances. Now USC is a thing again. Not just because it’s USC, and not just because it’s supposed to be a Power Five conference. Now this ups the game in a huge way for recruiting, the overall profile of the football program, the conference, and what the Pac-12 is about to be. It also says one very important thing – the prime SEC jobs aren’t quite what everyone thinks they are. Of course the LSU job is huge, and of course the pressure is going to be National Title or Bust at USC, but the expectations are at a whole other level of insane in the SEC – you can never, ever, ever lose. Who wants to beat their head against the SEC West wall when you can live life in the Pac-12 South?”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Whatever Brian Kelly told the Notre Dame players on his way out the door Tuesday morning, his final team meeting didn't include the words, ‘It's not worth it.’ It didn't need to. Kelly's shocking actions spoke louder than any profound exit address. At perhaps the most storied sports program in the world, one in the thick of a College Football Playoff race with a national championship potentially within reach, Kelly punted. The LSU job was more desirable. The Tigers needed him now with early signing day approaching. The money was certainly more substantial. For Kelly, it was not worth chasing the dragon that has kept the coach from getting a statue built outside Notre Dame Stadium. On the same day Lincoln Riley was labeled a ‘traitor’ on the Oklahoma campus for taking the USC job, Kelly called … and raised. Six days before his team could get into the CFP for the third time in four years, Kelly not only accepted the LSU job, he left right away. That is unprecedented. In the history of the sport, few if any coaches have ever left with a championship on the line.”
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “OU will remain a desirable place to play and likely continue its decades-long tradition of fielding winning teams. Still, Riley was a proven commodity and at 38 still had plenty of room to grow via experience. He led the Sooners to three playoff appearances in five seasons. Maybe most important, he proved to be an elite national recruiter. That becomes even more important once OU enters the knife fights of the SEC, where five-stars are everywhere and more than half the league has a superior local recruiting base. Since 2007, the state of Oklahoma has produced just one Rivals 5-star recruit — Daxton Hill of Tulsa in 2019, who signed with Michigan. Then, of course, there is Texas, which started this entire realignment out of frustration that its once vaunted program can’t get back to national contention. It hired Steve Sarkisian to make a good team a great one only to stumble to a 5-7 record. This is the terrifying part of conference realignment. It looks good when the announcement is made and when the revenue check comes. Actual on-field results have proven far less positive. There have been a few success stories, such as Utah from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011. And a few others have had their moments: TCU (MWC to Big 12), Missouri (Big 12 to SEC) and Virginia Tech and Louisville (Big East to ACC) but none have maintained it. Others have bombed out or sat stagnant, including Nebraska (Big 12 to Big Ted), Colorado (Big 12 to Pac 12), Boston College and Syracuse (Big East to ACC) and West Virginia (Big East to Big 12). That includes Texas A&M, which made the Big 12 to SEC jump in 2012. The Aggies have also enjoyed blips of success – Johnny Manziel, a 9-1 campaign in 2020, etc. – but are just 46-35 in conference play overall. The sledding is just tougher in the SEC, where Oklahoma and Texas won’t have huge natural advantages over the rest of the league like they did in the Big 12. Riley understood that and now the Sooners are looking for a coach.”
Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “When the Detroit Free Press first reported that Michigan State and Tucker were closing in on a 10-year, $95 million new contract, administrators around the country were stunned. They couldn't believe Tucker, who won two games in 2020, was getting Nick Saban/Dabo Swinney/Jimbo Fisher-type money. He was in only his third season as a head coach. Last week, the fully guaranteed contract negotiated by Tucker and his agent, Neil Cornrich, came to fruition. There were some predictable reactions about how Tucker could have merited such a contract, and how Michigan State, of all schools, could have provided one. The truth is MSU needed to step up to retain Tucker, who had received interest from LSU and likely would be on the radar for NFL teams this winter. What few knew is how big of a step top MSU donors Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre were willing to take. Tucker's deal will reset the coaching market to a degree, as a lot of coaches are set to cash in with their current employers. But why should Michigan State or its fans care? To me, this contract is more about Michigan State than Tucker. Obviously, he's getting paid historic money to compete for and ultimately win championships. MSU believes that he could be an even better version of his predecessor, Mark Dantonio. But the contract ultimately signals that MSU has the financial backing to move up in college football's pecking order. Programs have to invest to a greater degree than they ever have to keep pace in today's game. MSU can look at its own history, when it lost Nick Saban to LSU after the team won 10 games in 1999. The Spartans wouldn't win 10 or more games again until 2010.”
MEGAPHONE
“There's just a sense you get when you work closely with somebody for 12 years that there's a certain restlessness, and I could sense that. There was a Freudian slip or two along the way that sort of grabbed my attention. Whether that was intentional or not, you just felt like, it was a little bit like somebody who might be open to a different opportunity.”
Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, on Brian Kelly’s exit.