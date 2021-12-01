Tipsheet: While Drinkwitz seized the moment for Mizzou, Harsin flinched for Auburn

Dennis Dodd , CBSSports.com : “Whatever Brian Kelly told the Notre Dame players on his way out the door Tuesday morning, his final team meeting didn't include the words, ‘It's not worth it.’ It didn't need to. Kelly's shocking actions spoke louder than any profound exit address. At perhaps the most storied sports program in the world, one in the thick of a College Football Playoff race with a national championship potentially within reach, Kelly punted. The LSU job was more desirable. The Tigers needed him now with early signing day approaching. The money was certainly more substantial. For Kelly, it was not worth chasing the dragon that has kept the coach from getting a statue built outside Notre Dame Stadium. On the same day Lincoln Riley was labeled a ‘traitor’ on the Oklahoma campus for taking the USC job, Kelly called … and raised. Six days before his team could get into the CFP for the third time in four years, Kelly not only accepted the LSU job, he left right away. That is unprecedented. In the history of the sport, few if any coaches have ever left with a championship on the line.”

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “OU will remain a desirable place to play and likely continue its decades-long tradition of fielding winning teams. Still, Riley was a proven commodity and at 38 still had plenty of room to grow via experience. He led the Sooners to three playoff appearances in five seasons. Maybe most important, he proved to be an elite national recruiter. That becomes even more important once OU enters the knife fights of the SEC, where five-stars are everywhere and more than half the league has a superior local recruiting base. Since 2007, the state of Oklahoma has produced just one Rivals 5-star recruit — Daxton Hill of Tulsa in 2019, who signed with Michigan. Then, of course, there is Texas, which started this entire realignment out of frustration that its once vaunted program can’t get back to national contention. It hired Steve Sarkisian to make a good team a great one only to stumble to a 5-7 record. This is the terrifying part of conference realignment. It looks good when the announcement is made and when the revenue check comes. Actual on-field results have proven far less positive. There have been a few success stories, such as Utah from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011. And a few others have had their moments: TCU (MWC to Big 12), Missouri (Big 12 to SEC) and Virginia Tech and Louisville (Big East to ACC) but none have maintained it. Others have bombed out or sat stagnant, including Nebraska (Big 12 to Big Ted), Colorado (Big 12 to Pac 12), Boston College and Syracuse (Big East to ACC) and West Virginia (Big East to Big 12). That includes Texas A&M, which made the Big 12 to SEC jump in 2012. The Aggies have also enjoyed blips of success – Johnny Manziel, a 9-1 campaign in 2020, etc. – but are just 46-35 in conference play overall. The sledding is just tougher in the SEC, where Oklahoma and Texas won’t have huge natural advantages over the rest of the league like they did in the Big 12. Riley understood that and now the Sooners are looking for a coach.”