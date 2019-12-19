Tipsheet: While Mizzou scrambles for talent, SEC dominates recruiting again

Stop if you've heard this before: The SEC killed it during the early recruiting college football recruiting period, overall, and Mizzou once again failed to keep pace with its conference peers.

This was not a surprise, since the Tigers just changed coaches. Barry Odom failed to make inroads with 4-star athletes, once again, before getting cashiered.

New coach Eliah Drinkwitz had no time to change the dynamic after taking over. He did what he could do to keep the mediocre class in place.

Mizzou was down at No. 71 in the Rivals.com rankings and No. 80 according to 247 Sports Wednesday night due, in part, to having just half of a normal recruiting class on board.

As for the rest of the conference, Alabama came in No. 2 overall after consensus No. 1 Clemson. After No. 3 Ohio State, the SEC claimed the next six spots in the Rivals rankings: LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn and Tennessee. Others: South Carolina (19th), Kentucky (20th) and Mississippi State (25th).

Here what the experts were writing about all of this:

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "There’s a reason why 25 percent of the 2019 NFL Draft was owned by the SEC – the league is just better at this recruiting thing than everyone else combined. That’s always why there’s a default to assuming that SEC teams are generally better – they have the guys. No matter what recruiting service or site you like, in some way, shape or form, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M are going to be somewhere in the top ten, top 12 at worst. That’s almost half of the freaking conference. South Carolina might have stunk on the field this year, but Will Muschamp and company are bringing in a class that would be considered an all-timer for several Power Five programs. It barely registers in the SEC landscape. The same goes for Tennessee and Mississippi State, and ol’ Lane Kiffin hasn’t even gotten the train out of the station yet at Ole Miss. Again, that doesn’t mean that Clemson’s class is any less unbelievable. It doesn’t mean that Ohio State isn’t dominating on the trail. But if recruiting is a contact sport – the more top contacts you make, the better you’ll do – the SEC is the king of this. Again."