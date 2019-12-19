Tipsheet: While Mizzou scrambles for talent, SEC dominates recruiting again

Stop if you've heard this before: The SEC killed it during the early recruiting college football recruiting period, overall, and Mizzou once again failed to keep pace with its conference peers.
This was not a surprise, since the Tigers just changed coaches. Barry Odom failed to make inroads with 4-star athletes, once again, before getting cashiered.
New coach Eliah Drinkwitz had no time to change the dynamic after taking over. He did what he could do to keep the mediocre class in place.
Mizzou was down at No. 71 in the Rivals.com rankings and No. 80 according to 247 Sports Wednesday night due, in part, to having just half of a normal recruiting class on board.
As for the rest of the conference, Alabama came in No. 2 overall after consensus No. 1 Clemson. After No. 3 Ohio State, the SEC claimed the next six spots in the Rivals rankings: LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn and Tennessee. Others: South Carolina (19th), Kentucky (20th) and Mississippi State (25th).
Here what the experts were writing about all of this:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "There’s a reason why 25 percent of the 2019 NFL Draft was owned by the SEC – the league is just better at this recruiting thing than everyone else combined. That’s always why there’s a default to assuming that SEC teams are generally better – they have the guys. No matter what recruiting service or site you like, in some way, shape or form, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M are going to be somewhere in the top ten, top 12 at worst. That’s almost half of the freaking conference. South Carolina might have stunk on the field this year, but Will Muschamp and company are bringing in a class that would be considered an all-timer for several Power Five programs. It barely registers in the SEC landscape. The same goes for Tennessee and Mississippi State, and ol’ Lane Kiffin hasn’t even gotten the train out of the station yet at Ole Miss. Again, that doesn’t mean that Clemson’s class is any less unbelievable. It doesn’t mean that Ohio State isn’t dominating on the trail. But if recruiting is a contact sport – the more top contacts you make, the better you’ll do – the SEC is the king of this. Again."
Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: "LSU's fourth-ranked class is at least partially the product of its emergence as a national title contender. Wednesday, the Tigers reached into Florida to grab Rivals100 offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil, who spurned the in-state Gators in order to head to Baton Rouge. They also secured the signature of four-star linebacker Phillip Webb. So while Ed Orgeron and company were dealt two surprising blows when five-star receiver Rakin Jarrett flipped to Maryland and they lost four-star wideout Jermain Burton to Georgia, LSU’s 2020 class is still a juggernaut. The Tigers have letters of intent from a pair of five-stars in cornerback Elias Ricks and tight end Arik Gilbert, in addition to more than 10 four-star prospects. LSU is also considered the favorite to land five-star running back Zachary Evans, who is set to announce early next month."
Tom VanHaaren, ESPN.com: "While Alabama, Clemson and LSU are receiving a lot of the attention, Auburn has a top-10 recruiting class as it stands now. The Tigers were able to land ESPN 300 linebacker Desmond Tisdol, the No. 237-ranked recruit overall and the sixth-ranked linebacker. They also were able to get a commitment from four-star defensive end Jeremiah Pegues and four-star linebacker Romello Height. Auburn also added ESPN 300 safety Eric Reed Jr., the No. 231-ranked prospect overall, to the class on Wednesday."
Sam Cooper, Yahoo! Sports: "Just like it did during the season, Tennessee closed strong. Of the 22 commitments in the Vols’ 2020 class, seven joined the fold within the last nine days. That includes four new additions on Wednesday, including an important commitment from Knoxville native Tyler Baron. Baron is a four-star defensive end who comes in at No. 108 nationally, per Rivals.com. Tennessee has 12 four-star commitments in its class and currently comes in at No. 11 in the Rivals team rankings."
Laken Litman, SI.com: "Kentucky’s recent rise and respectability, including a 10-win season in 2018, is a direct result of head coach Mark Stoops deviating from the obvious recruiting trail in the Southeast and hammering the Midwest. (Justin) Rogers is the latest example, choosing the Wildcats over offers from more elite programs like Alabama and Michigan. Kentucky’s all-everything player Lynn Bowden, who this season has played receiver, kick returner and quarterback, is from Youngstown, Ohio. Running back Benny Snell, last year’s hero and current Pittsburgh Steeler, is from Columbus, Ohio."
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: "The Wildcats might not have inked the same sort of star power seen at Alabama, LSU and elsewhere in the SEC, especially at the offensive skill positions. (It's a statement about the league's recruiting that Kentucky's haul ranks in the top 25 nationally but in the bottom half among SEC teams.) Where the class is strongest is on both lines: Kentucky's haul on the offensive and defensive fronts, highlighted by four-star defensive end Justin Rogers, should form the foundation for the program's continued success under coach Mark Stoops."
Barton Simmons, CBSSports.com: "The Gamecocks kept the No. 5 player in the country home in five-star DE Jordan Burch. Not only that, but in doing so, they got a huge win over in-state rival Clemson as well as SEC foes Georgia, LSU and Alabama, all of whom were College Football Playoff Playoff contenders this fall. South Carolina could do nothing else the rest of the day, and that still is a win. Fortunately, Burch wasn't the only good news as the Gamecocks also added four-star jumbo athlete Jaheim Bell as a bonus."
MEGAPHONE
"This particular early signing period, we were just going after the best players at any position that we could get. We wanted them to be good kids and love Arkansas, but we were just going after who we liked off of film, to be honest with you."
New Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, telling reporters he had to take what recruits he could get after accepting the Razorbacks post.