Tipsheet: While Mizzou sputters, South Carolina takes off under Beamer

It did not take coach Shane Beamer long to make his mark at South Carolina.

In Year 1 of his regime the Gamecocks capped their 7-6 season by defeating geographical rival North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The team celebrated by giving Beamer a mayonnaise bath which, we’re guessing, he won't fondly recall as one of his career highlights.

In Year 2, South Carolina is 5-2 and ranked No. 25 in the country – their first national ranking since the 2018 season. Their four-game winning streak is their longest since 2013.

The Gamecocks followed their road upset of then-No.13 Kentucky with the school’s first victory over big budget Texas A&M. They took a 17-0 lead over the Aggies, then held on for a frantic 30-24 victory.

Afterward, Beamer became animated during his postgame news conference.

“Fired up because we've got a bunch of kids in that locker room that really, really, really care,” he said. “I'm happy for them. Maybe I'm fired up, but I feel like I took 27 years off my life in that game. Every which way, just when you think it's over, it's not. You're holding on, they're throwing balls to the end zone and we give up an onside kick.

“That was a long, stressful night, but really, really, happy for sure and just like I said, proud of these kids.”

The Gamecocks added to Texas A&M’s misery while earning another hallmark victory for this regime.

“I brought up the 0-8 record against Texas A&M on Tuesday,” Beamer said. “Our guys knew, but I wasn't going to make it a big issue all week either. We had a bunch of players out there tonight that never even played Texas A&M. We talked about it at the hotel last night, that it was time to win one of these.”

They did. Now they have Missouri next at home, followed by a game at Vanderbilt and they build momentum toward their closing stretch at Florida, at home to Tennessee and at Clemson.

Barring a collapse, the Gamecocks will go bowling again while hoping to augment their Top 20 recruiting class with more success in the transfer portal.

Mizzou fans are doubtlessly taking note of South Carolina’s quick success under Beamer. The Gamecocks and the Josh Heupel-led Tennessee Volunteers are proving it really IS possible to quickly build a winning program while competing in Georgia’s shadow in the SEC East.

That success puts a brighter spotlight on Missouri's lack of progress in Year 3 of the Eli Drinkwitz's Era

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Matt Hinton, Saturday Down South: “Saturday’s flop was A&M’s third consecutive loss and its 8th in its past 14 games vs. FBS opponents, and despite some slapstick moments it didn’t introduce any new plot lines that haven’t already been thoroughly exhausted in that run. The offense (still) stinks, languishing at the bottom of the SEC in both yards and points per game. The quarterback situation, allegedly Jimbo Fisher’s specialty, is (still) untenable. The blue-chip personnel is (still) playing down to relatively mediocre competition. The remaining schedule is (still) a slog. Fisher is (still) not relinquishing play-calling duties, at least not anytime soon. Midway through Year 5, his overall winning percentage is (still) virtually identical to Kevin Sumlin’s. And, yes, as if you have to ask: Fisher’s big, fat championship-or-bust contract is (still) a historic burden that all but guarantees his job security for the foreseeable future. It is (still) among the worst deals ever signed in a sport notorious for handing coaches lopsided contracts, and getting worse by the week. Parting ways before the end of this year would cost A&M not one penny less than $85,950,000, a truly obscene number that (still) demands to be written out in full. There’s no loophole for losing, no brilliant TAMU attorney about to burst into the room with a novel idea for getting around it. (If there was anybody like that around, ideally they would have stopped the deal from going through in the first place, or at the very least the extension that solidified Fisher’s position without him even asking.) The buyout isn’t scheduled to dip below $50 million until 2026. In the meantime, some enterprising local business may as well go ahead and gin up a little publicity by erecting the official Jimbo Buyout Clock, because it’s obvious enough by now that the buyout question is not going away, and neither is Jimbo. At this point, the fact of Fisher’s lingering entrenchment itself might be the most compelling part. In most doomed coaching cycles, Saturday’s loss would have felt like a nail in the coffin. Year 5, diminishing returns, no hardware, and no momentum usually means the end is nigh.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “The Tigers could very well win the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season. At the very least, LSU deserves a spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after dominating the final three quarters of a 45-20 win against No. 7 Mississippi. Closing strong has become a theme for Kelly's team, which has owned the second half in games against Florida State, Auburn and Ole Miss. Bowl eligible at 6-2 and getting better every week — this is especially true of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been very good of late — LSU will have an open date to get prepared for No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 5.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “Want to know why LSU controls its fate in the SEC West Division race? Because QB Jayden Daniels is not only a different player than he was at the beginning of the season, he’s a completely different player than he was the past 3 seasons at Arizona State. That’s why you pay a coach who has been successful everywhere he has been, who was the winningest coach in the history of Notre Dame — the biggest pressure cooker of all — who is a proven quarterback developer, anything he wants. Kelly is about winning games, and knowing what it takes to win games — not that other nonsensical crap social media dorks like to highlight because it’s cool and hip. The guy is a ball coach. He didn’t give up on Daniels after a slow start; he pushed him to play better. To take more chances, and play harder — to play like he’s in the best conference in college football and it’s up to him to make everyone else around him better. That was 3 weeks ago, and since, Daniels has accounted for 1,100 yards (203 rush) and 12 TDs (6 rush) and only 1 INT. In the past 3 games — a loss to Tennessee, and wins over Florida and Ole Miss — Daniels has completed 73 percent of his passes (despite playing more aggressively), and his average per attempt increased nearly 2 yards to 8.8. LSU is averaging 43.3 points per game over the 3-game stretch and has 2 weeks to prepare for an Alabama defense that has had problems with offenses that can throw intermediate and deep accurately.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “LSU already had three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster when Daniels committed to LSU in March. The Arizona State transfer was great for the Sun Devils as a freshman in 2019 but struggled the past two seasons and seemed like damaged goods when he entered the transfer portal after his junior season. Still, he broke through to the top of the depth chart over Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard, started the season opener for the Tigers and has never relinquished the job . . . With LSU's talent-rich roster around him, Daniels has reclaimed the career trajectory he showed in 2019 and helped position LSU as a threat in the SEC West. A great example of that came in the second quarter with the Tigers facing a 14-point deficit. Daniels undershot Jaray Jenkins, who was wide open down the left sideline. But Jenkins showed his athleticism by coming back to the football and shirking a pair of Ole Miss defenders for a critical LSU touchdown.”

Chris Hummer, 247 Sports: “There are plenty of built-in excuses for Texas’ 41-34 road loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Longhorns played in one of craziest road environments in college football (but were still favored by six points, by the way). Wind gusts of 20-plus miles per hour impacted Texas’ ability to stretch the field vertically. Texas, somehow, lost the penalty battle 14-0. Quinn Ewers injured his finger pregame. None of that matters. Texas blew a 14-point lead, their sixth blown second-half lead in Big 12 play under Steve Sarkisian in only 14 opportunities. It happened against Alabama. It happened against Texas Tech. And it happened against Oklahoma State. Texas is getting better. There’s no debate about that statement. They’ve blown out average teams (Oklahoma). They’ve competed with great teams (Alabama). But none of that matters if you can’t finish games or play on the road; Sarkisian is 1-6 in road games as Texas’ head coach. Texas could easily be 8-0 this season. Instead, the Longhorns are 5-3 and just lost a game that could well keep them out of the Big 12 championship. Like one of Ewers’ overthrown balls Saturday, we’ve all overshot our expectations for Texas. Again.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “It's true that coaching transitions are sometimes painful. Changing a culture is hard and sometimes requires a couple years of recruiting to turn over the roster. But thanks to the transfer portal and the more transient nature of the sport at the moment, we’re seeing lots of coaches make an immediate impact. Heck, Duke didn’t win an ACC game last year (3-9 overall) and now finds itself 5-3 and one game from bowl eligibility. Miami didn’t live up to expectations last year under Manny Diaz, but it was a 7-5 team that brought back a lot of talent and was ranked 17th in the preseason. If Miami's administration had been level-headed about this coaching change instead of chasing the shiny object, it would have been far more cautious about Cristobal than its financial commitment indicated. Cristobal went 35-13 at Oregon with a Rose Bowl win in 2019 but there were enough game management issues throughout his tenure and enough losses to inferior teams to suggest it was far from a sure thing. The idea of Cristobal with his big-time recruiting reputation and desire to play line-of-scrimmage, physically dominant football is great. The results, though, have yet to come close to that standard.”

MEGAPHONE

“They make recruiting rankings for a reason, you know, and obviously those have a lot to do with winning. So when you play really good players, you've got to do things really well or you can't get away with some things you can versus some of the personnel we played early in the year.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, on his team’s loss to LSU.